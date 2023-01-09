Republican leaders file bill to shrink the size of Nashville's Metro Council

Tennessee's top Republicans want to shrink the size of Nashville's Metro Council from 40 members to 20 members.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, and Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, filed a bill Monday to cut the Metro Council size in half.

The legislation follows months of speculation that the state GOP wanted to retaliate against the council for blocking the 2024 Republican National Convention in Nashville.

What does the bill do?

The bill requires all metropolitan governments in Tennessee to reduce the size of their governing bodies to no more than 20 members, though in practice the legislation would only affect Nashville-Davidson County.

Nashville-Davidson County, Hartsville-Trousdale County and Lynchburg-Moore County are the only metropolitan governments in the state. Hartsville's elected body has 20 members, and Lynchburg's has 15.

Currently, the Metro Council has 40 members, 35 elected by districts and five at-large members.

By tying it to other municipalities, lawmakers hope to avoid the "home rule," which prevents them from targeting specific cities or counties with legislation.

The bill would require any metro government that has more than 20 members when the law goes into effect to hold an election on the first Thursday in August 2024 with new districts consisting of 20 members.

How could it impact the 2023 Metro Nashville elections?

The bill could have significant impacts on the 2023 Metro Nashville elections, but it's still unclear how it might play out.

Nashville could still hold its 2023 elections, electing members for one year, and then have to hold another election the following year. If the city goes this route and the new bill passes, the members elected in 2024 would serve a three-year term before municipal elections return to the normal cycle.

The legislation doesn't address at-large members, leaving it up to Nashville to decide how many of its 20 members would be elected citywide.

How did we get here?

Lawmakers want to reduce the size of the Metro Council because it voted down a draft agreement that was critical for the Republican National Convention to come to Nashville. This left the Republican National Committee with no choice but to pick Milwaukee as the convention site.

Nashville and Milwaukee were the two finalists in the running to host the 2024 convention.

What's next?

The bill will head to the House Committee on Local Government and Senate Committee on State and Local Government.

It would need to make it through the committee process and pass the House and Senate before it could become law.

What Nashville and state leaders are saying

∎ Lamberth said in a statement that his legislation would improve local leaders ability to "effectively represent their communities."

"When government grows beyond a certain size, it hinders economic growth, taxes are inevitably raised and the standard of living for the average citizen is diminished," Lamberth said.

∎ Watson said, “Local government bodies need to be a size that allows them to function efficiently and effectively without compromising their duty to represent the people."

∎ Democratic House Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, said the bill sets a "dangerous precedent."

"The GOP supermajority's continued efforts to overstep into local affairs and usurp the decision-making authority of local officials for the purpose of centralizing more and more power at the state level is concerning," Clemmons said. "Ultimately, Nashville families know what's best for Nashville."

∎ Mayor John Cooper pointed to the 2015 vote where Nashville voters rejected an effort to reduce the size of the council from 40 members to 27.

"Far from strengthening local democracy, today’s legislation undermines the will of Nashville voters and effective local governance," Cooper said in a statement. "Contrary to claims by our state colleagues, this Metro Council has successfully facilitated historic accomplishments for our city – including record investments in education, enhanced support for our first responders and major economic development agreements that will directly benefit the state’s economy.

"Nashville is the engine of the state’s economy and the envy of cities across the country, and that success has been built with Metro’s 60 years of good governing by our 40-person Council.”

∎ But others say a smaller council may turn out as a positive for the city.

Last month, Bob Mendes, an at-large Metro Council member, said reducing the council could be beneficial.

"The size of the council is the result of a race-related political compromise," Mendes said. "If we can wave a magic wand and strip that away, having a smaller council that's paid better with professional staff would be in the best interest of the city."

The bill is filed as House Bill 48 .

Adam Friedman and Melissa Brown are The Tennessean's state government and politics reporters. Reach them by email at afriedman@tennessean.com and mabrown@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Republican leaders file bill to shrink the size of Nashville's Metro Council