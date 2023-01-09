ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Cold for a cause: Swimmers brave icy Wollaston Beach waters to support 'Mighty Quinn'

By Peter Blandino, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

QUINCY – Thick ranks of intrepid bathers, old and young, lined up along Wollaston Beach on Sunday morning for the third annual North Quincy Polar Plunge . The event benefits 6-year-old Quinn Waters, best known as “The Mighty Quinn," who has spent most of his young life battling two diagnoses of brain cancer, in 2019 and 2021.

The thermometer stood just above 30 degrees and a slight breeze from the west raised goosebumps on shivering backs and shoulders Sunday. Murmurs of “I’ll go if you go” were heard through the crowd. Behind the sea wall on Quincy Shore Drive, volunteers poured hot chocolate for swimmers emerging from their icy bath.

The Greater Boston Pipes and Drums band, clad in green plaid kilts, raised a stirring air as the Mighty Quinn was hoisted onto the sea wall and handed a microphone. His voice rang loud and clear through speakers: “Three ... two ... one ... charge!”

Some sprinted, some inched forward tentatively amid a great confusion of shouts and laughter. “Let’s go, Dad! Let’s go, Maggie!” Quinn said into the mic. Maggie is Quinn’s 10-year-old sister.

As she dried off, Maggie said she felt “nervous excitement" as she raced into the water. She said it helped to have so many people making the plunge alongside her on what she described as an important and fun day for her and her family.

Other dripping-wet bathers ran back to the beach, where friends wrapped them in towels. Quinn, still commanding the mic, offered encouragement.

“You did a good job,” he told the crowd. “I love you all.”

One of those taking the plunge was Kevin McPartlin, of Houghs Neck in Quincy. While several participants came in costume, none outdid McPartlin, who dove into the frigid bay dressed as Elvis Presley in recognition of the King's 88th birthday on Sunday. His costume included a jumpsuit, a wig and oversized sunglasses.

Asked how to prepare for the cold shock, McPartlin said: “Don’t think about it. Mind over matter. Just go in, and just do it for all the right reasons.”

A long battle

Just after Quinn's third birthday, in February 2019, doctors found a tumor the size of a small lime on his brain. He underwent four rounds of chemotherapy followed by a stem cell transplant in June of that year.

In January 2021, a routine MRI uncovered two nodules in different locations in Quinn's brain, suggesting that the cancer had spread. In March of that year, he began high-dose radiation therapy, five days a week for six weeks.

Quinn’s mother, Tara Waters, a Quincy police officer who chronicles life with childhood cancer through a popular Facebook page, said years of chemo have taken their toll on Quinn’s body. He now requires a hearing aid and suffers from chronic pneumonia. Because cancer emerged near his pituitary gland, the radiation arrested growth in his bones and organs.

Although Quinn’s physician prescribed growth hormones, Waters said their insurer initially denied them coverage, a decision she called “a complete injustice.”

On Nov. 28, after recovering from pneumonia, Quinn endured eight hours of fasting and infusions to prove to the insurer that his pituitary gland doesn’t produce growth hormones.

“This is the reality of childhood cancer,” Waters wrote on social media. “Insurance companies we PAY in to try to save money at the expense of our warriors.”

Since then, Waters has reported positive developments. The latest MRI on Dec. 19 showed no evidence of new disease or growth, and the insurer has authorized the hormone treatment. The hormones, however, are unavailable because of a nationwide shortage, Waters said.

Once Quinn begins the treatment, he’ll have an MRI eight weeks later. That’s because the hormones, which he needs to grow stronger and healthier, could stimulate cancer growth as well.

“What we’re fighting to give him could also make him sick,” Waters said about the dilemma.

A plea to donate blood and platelets

Waters said she’s hoping for good health and togetherness for the new year.

“Unfortunately, when you're faced with childhood cancer, you have to learn that truth,” Waters said. “ The most important thing is that you have your kids healthy and that you’re all together.”

For Waters, an upside to events like the polar plunge is the awareness it brings to the need for blood and platelet donations. She said transfusions kept Quinn alive during his radiation treatments, and there’s a nationwide shortage of them.

“Kids who are battling cancer have to wait for their transfusions,” she said. “If everyone is moved by Quinn’s story, the No. 1 thing they can do is pray, and the No. 2 thing they can do is donate blood and platelets.”

There will be a mobile blood drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12 at Immaculate Conception Parish, 1203 Commercial St., Weymouth. To make an appointment, visit http://www.bostonchildrens.org/halfpints .

