Newark, NJ

Tributes Pour In For North Jersey Corrections Officer, Mom Of 4 After Cancer Death At 42

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Tributes and condolences are pouring in for North Jersey mom of four and beloved “sister in blue” Yvette Marie Wilson, who died following a valiant battle with cancer on Thursday, Dec. 22 at age 42. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Tributes and condolences are pouring in for North Jersey mom of four and beloved “sister in blue” Yvette Marie Wilson, who died following a valiant battle with cancer on Thursday, Dec. 22 at age 42.

Yvette, of Newark, was a Senior Corrections Officer with the Northern State Prison for more than 16 years, according to her obituary and a tribute from NJ PBA Local that shared photos of her burial ceremony.

She was also a mother to four young children — Isaac, 9, twins Chase and Cayden, 8, and London, 6, reads a GoFundMe launched for her final expenses.

“Our sister in blue fought bravely but sadly lost her battle yesterday,” reads the campaign, which had raised nearly $34,400 as of Monday, Jan. 9. “These 4 children will need our help. Please donate what you can do we can help Yvette’s children in these trying times.”

Countless other tributes flooded social media following Yvette’s tragic passing as well:

Yvette’s viewing was held at Krowicki McCracken Funeral Home in Linden on Wednesday, Jan. 4 with burial at Rosedale Cemetery on Thursday, Jan. 5.

“A real life angel, God needed you back” reads a tribute on Yvette’s obituary. “You lit up every room — and made everyone feel special…you were beautiful inside and out.”

