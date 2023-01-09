ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Man faces child sex crime charges in Greenville Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0NZY_0k8cdZ7Y00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man is facing child sex crime charges Monday in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 56-year-old Zonia Michael Lee Jefferson on Thursday in connection with a criminal sexual conduct with a minor investigation initiated in November of 2022.

During the course of the investigation, investigators discovered that Zonia committed multiple unlawful sexual acts with three victims between 2018 and 2021, all while an existing registered sex offender.

Deputies said the original complaint was brought to the Sheriff’s Office’s attention after one of the victims came forward with information.

Investigators learned that all of the victims were acquaintances of Jefferson, and he took advantage of the children when they were between the ages of five and 13.

Zonia has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, third degree criminal sexual conduct with minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor with a previous record or sex offender registry and two counts of voyeurism.

Jefferson is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

Investigators request that anyone who may have fallen victim to Jefferson reach out to Investigators at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Man charged with murder in Anderson apartment shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago. The Anderson Police Department charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons. 7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road. […]
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Restaurant Week kicks off in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Thursday marks the beginning of South Carolina Restaurant Week and there is plenty of options in the Upstate. There are about 50 restaurants in Greenville County and nine restaurants in Spartanburg County. participating in the culinary celebration this week. Not only can you find great deals during this week, but you can […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

School districts announce schedule changes due to weather

(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy