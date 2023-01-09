Man faces child sex crime charges in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man is facing child sex crime charges Monday in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 56-year-old Zonia Michael Lee Jefferson on Thursday in connection with a criminal sexual conduct with a minor investigation initiated in November of 2022.

During the course of the investigation, investigators discovered that Zonia committed multiple unlawful sexual acts with three victims between 2018 and 2021, all while an existing registered sex offender.

Deputies said the original complaint was brought to the Sheriff’s Office’s attention after one of the victims came forward with information.

Investigators learned that all of the victims were acquaintances of Jefferson, and he took advantage of the children when they were between the ages of five and 13.

Zonia has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, third degree criminal sexual conduct with minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor with a previous record or sex offender registry and two counts of voyeurism.

Jefferson is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

Investigators request that anyone who may have fallen victim to Jefferson reach out to Investigators at 864-23-CRIME.

