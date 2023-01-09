Long before the Blue and Cable Bridges were constructed the only way to cross the Columbia River was by Ferry. In fact, ferry service between the new Pasco and Kennewick area began nearly 140 years ago in November of 1884. First, for pedestrians, horses, and wagons. Then, in the 1920s, motorized vehicles became part of the cargo crossing the south shore of the Columbia River.

