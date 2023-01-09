ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part of Horse Heaven Wind Farm application goes against Kennewick Municipal Code

KENNEWICK, Wash. — During a special Kennewick City Council meeting on Tuesday night, City Manager Marie Mosley proposed that council write a letter to the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council know that part of the application for the Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm cannot be fulfilled by the city. “To go on record that the City of Kennewick...
Trails, wind farms, cattle lot upgrades in planning stages

Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
TONIGHT: Kennewick City Council to Discuss Wind Farm Plan

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the Horse Heaven Wind Project. More specifically, a letter that will be drafted by city council regarding the wind farm, which has drawn both ire and support from various groups. Supporters Tout Jobs, Money. Supporters...
Employee-owned firm creates blueprint for sustained success

From small updates to large-scale projects, commercial or residential, Meier Architecture – Engineering has designed a wide range of structures across the Tri-Cities and beyond. In business since 1982, and recently celebrating its 40th year, the company has grown from a small engineering firm to a full-service host of...
School delays for January 10

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- North Franklin School District: operating on a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, January 10 due to weather. There is no a.m. preschool and no breakfast will be served. Buses will run on normal Tuesday-Friday routes, but will arrive at stops two hours later than their normal pick-up...
Waste Management invests $15 million into Eastern Washington recycling

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In November of 2022, Waste Management Northwest announced they would invest $56 million in regional recycling throughout Washington state. The Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, is one of those locations. “Just keeping our communities green and clean,” Tami Haggerty with the company said WM is Washington’s biggest processor of curbside recyclables, “plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, cans,”...
Repeat Richland Store Thief Nailed, Had Filed-Down Gun

Richland Police had a busy day Wednesday, one of their arrests had a filed-down gun. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30 PM RPD responded to the Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way on a report of a suspect who had previously stolen some goods, then came back later for more. After Police...
