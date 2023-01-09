Read full article on original website
Part of Horse Heaven Wind Farm application goes against Kennewick Municipal Code
KENNEWICK, Wash. — During a special Kennewick City Council meeting on Tuesday night, City Manager Marie Mosley proposed that council write a letter to the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council know that part of the application for the Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm cannot be fulfilled by the city. “To go on record that the City of Kennewick...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Trails, wind farms, cattle lot upgrades in planning stages
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
nbcrightnow.com
City of Richland announces old Red Robin off George Washington Way is being torn down
RICHLAND, Wash. — The city of Richland announces some big changes coming to the city. The old Red Robin building located off 924 George Washington Way just next to Wendy's is coming down. The owner of the building decided to tear the building down, making room for another popular...
nbcrightnow.com
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
Before Modern Bridges Kennewick & Pasco Residents Had to Take a Ferry [PHOTO]
Long before the Blue and Cable Bridges were constructed the only way to cross the Columbia River was by Ferry. In fact, ferry service between the new Pasco and Kennewick area began nearly 140 years ago in November of 1884. First, for pedestrians, horses, and wagons. Then, in the 1920s, motorized vehicles became part of the cargo crossing the south shore of the Columbia River.
FOX 11 and 41
One person in the hospital after a house fire in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick fire crews were dispatched to a house fire at Whispering Winds trailer park off 7th Ave. The first units to arrive helped contain the fire to the room the fire started in. Three people were in the home at the time. One of the three...
FOX 11 and 41
WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
TONIGHT: Kennewick City Council to Discuss Wind Farm Plan
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the Horse Heaven Wind Project. More specifically, a letter that will be drafted by city council regarding the wind farm, which has drawn both ire and support from various groups. Supporters Tout Jobs, Money. Supporters...
Tri-Cities Good Samaritan killed when he stopped to help at I84 crash in Oregon
The interstate was wet and slick.
15-Year-Old Struck by Car at Richland Intersection Thursday AM
Richland Police say a 15-year-old boy escaped life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Richland early Thursday morning. A teen was crossing George Washington way near Spengler street. RPD did not say the exact time of the accident, but details were released shortly after 10 AM. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news and weather update January 10: Truck crashes into Dollar General in Umatilla, student loan safety net plan and more
The driver of a truck crashed into the Dollar General in Umatilla. The driver was transported to the hospital, no one else was hurt. President Biden and the Education Department have unveiled a new student loan plan to help students pay off loans and ensure future students aren't saddled with unnecessary debt.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Employee-owned firm creates blueprint for sustained success
From small updates to large-scale projects, commercial or residential, Meier Architecture – Engineering has designed a wide range of structures across the Tri-Cities and beyond. In business since 1982, and recently celebrating its 40th year, the company has grown from a small engineering firm to a full-service host of...
FOX 11 and 41
School delays for January 10
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- North Franklin School District: operating on a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, January 10 due to weather. There is no a.m. preschool and no breakfast will be served. Buses will run on normal Tuesday-Friday routes, but will arrive at stops two hours later than their normal pick-up...
Waste Management invests $15 million into Eastern Washington recycling
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In November of 2022, Waste Management Northwest announced they would invest $56 million in regional recycling throughout Washington state. The Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, is one of those locations. “Just keeping our communities green and clean,” Tami Haggerty with the company said WM is Washington’s biggest processor of curbside recyclables, “plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, cans,”...
Repeat Richland Store Thief Nailed, Had Filed-Down Gun
Richland Police had a busy day Wednesday, one of their arrests had a filed-down gun. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30 PM RPD responded to the Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way on a report of a suspect who had previously stolen some goods, then came back later for more. After Police...
Tri-Cities rescues desperately look for fosters and adoptees
REGIONAL — Local shelters, like the Pit Bull Pen in Benton City, are desperately looking for adoptions and fosters. According to Trish Trickit, executive director for the Pit Bull Pen, calls are coming in daily for pickups, when the shelters can’t take in most because they’re just too full. It’s likely there are too many dogs to fit in all...
Avian flu and cholera kills 100s more birds near Tri-Cities. How you can help stop the spread
Avian cholera also has been a problem in E. Washington and Oregon.
More Arrests, Confiscated Vehicles from Raid in Franklin County
Two days ago, we reported on a lengthy search of a residence north of Pasco in Clark's Addition, where arrests were made, and stolen property located--including a $100K fossil collection. More arrests and additional stolen vehicles recovered. The incident began with a Deputy trying to pull over a vehicle that...
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
A Tri-Cities woman was left outside in the bitter cold. Prosecutors say it’s murder
She was found wrapped in two damp blankets and a curtain.
