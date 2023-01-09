Read full article on original website
19-year-old shot, found lying on kitchen floor: Flowery Branch police
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Flowery Branch apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers were called to Tree Park Apartments just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old lying down on the kitchen floor. He had been shot, according to a release from the Flowery Branch Police Department.
‘Beyond comprehension’: Man charged with killing father, stabbing mother
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was charged with murder and aggravated assault after attacking his parents, police said. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told WSB-TV that its deputies were called for reports of a stabbing on the evening of Jan. 8. When they arrived, deputies found a man and a woman who had been stabbed.
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two roommates turned deadly early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 Kali Winston was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive. Medics rushed Winston to a...
"I feel empty inside," grieving mother struggles with details of teen's shooting death
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A South Fulton family is distraught after losing their 17-year-old son to gun violence. Police say the high school teen and a man got into an argument at a park where they shot each other on Jan. 4. "I'm feeling hurt," mom Twina Feliciano told FOX...
Man stabbed to death at Norcross extended stay, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are working to figure out why a man was stabbed to death at an extended stay hotel in Norcross. Police found 28-year-old Tyler Summerour with stab wounds at Norcross Extended Stay on Wednesday at 2250 Pelican Drive. Police arrested a 50-year-old man, Marvin Hollie, for his murder. He's charged with aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.
DFCS said 12-year-old ‘not in danger’ months before being killed near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Georgia Division of Family and Children Services reports shed new light on the home life of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old boy shot and killed near Atlantic Station in November. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington filed an open records request and obtained the reports detailing a number of behavioral...
Inmates set fire inside of dorm within Fulton County Jail, officials say
ATLANTA — Fulton County Jail officials say inmates set a fire inside of their dorm Thursday morning. Officials say a small, contained fire, was intentionally set by two inmates within the jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies moved the inmates from that dorm,...
Suspect makes off with thousands worth of DeKalb County church equipment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are looking for whoever broke into a church and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment. "The house of God is the last place you would think crime would occur," Reverend Tracey Fletcher said. It’s still hard for Reverend Tracey Fletcher to process...
Remembering the FoCo Sheriff’s Deputies murdered decades ago
(Forsyth County, GA) While the nation expresses its gratitude to police officers each January 9 for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) pays tribute to two of its deputies each year on January 10, marking the day they were murdered in the line of duty.
Third suspect charged in Atlanta woman's murder, disappearance
ATLANTA - Three men were named in a 13-count indictment handed down by a Fulton County grand jury in connection to the death of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Lenoir was last seen at a midtown apartment complex in late July. Previously, Steven Oboite and Diante Reynolds were the only named suspects...
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu temple
(Forsyth County, GA) Two men allegedly involved in stealing thousands of dollars from a Hindu temple in Forsyth County last April have been formally indicted on burglary charges.
GBI: Georgia man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme in attempt to kill former girlfriend
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former girlfriend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Cleveland Police Department in Georgia, began an investigation into Freddie Warthen, in regard to reports of him...
Mother of teen gunned down in front of DeKalb County food mart: 'It was a random act'
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police say a 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a gas station and strip mall along Snapfinger Woods Drive on Tuesday evening. A large section of the parking lot directly in front of the Shell gas station and adjoining...
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughter
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating the apparent murder/suicide of a father and daughter. On Sunday, January 8, 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix were found dead in their home at 6630 Evans Drive by a visiting home health aid.
19-year-old man shot at Flowery Branch apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Flowery Branch. 19-year-old Mateo Rizo was shot at the Tree Park Apartments Jan. 10. Police believe the incident was drug-related. The shooter is described as a man wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark four-door car.
Woman says her husband's cremated remains are being held for ransom
WOODSTOCK, Ga - A woman who lost her husband a few years ago is warning others about a dreadful scam. Jocelyn Cronin thought she finally found the perfect thing to do with her husband's ashes, but she says it turned out to be a scam. John Cronin was a firefighter...
Police: Man goes on tirade at Clayton County store after being denied cigarettes
Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man seen violently trashing a convivence store in Conley last month, authorities said.
Three armed customers stop panty-clad robbery suspect wielding gun, police say
ELLIJAY, Ga. - A couple is being held in the Gilmer County Adult Center without bond after an attempted robbery that onlookers can only describe as ‘bizarre'. One of the suspects used a pair of panties as a face mask to conceal his identity. On Jan. 9, Shawn Sutton...
Police release photos of suspects wanted in shooting that left teen dead outside DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who have been linked to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead moments after he walked out of a gas station. Officers responded to a person shot call at the...
Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies
JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
