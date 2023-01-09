ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

11Alive

19-year-old shot, found lying on kitchen floor: Flowery Branch police

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Flowery Branch apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers were called to Tree Park Apartments just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old lying down on the kitchen floor. He had been shot, according to a release from the Flowery Branch Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com

Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two roommates turned deadly early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 Kali Winston was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive. Medics rushed Winston to a...
fox5atlanta.com

Man stabbed to death at Norcross extended stay, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are working to figure out why a man was stabbed to death at an extended stay hotel in Norcross. Police found 28-year-old Tyler Summerour with stab wounds at Norcross Extended Stay on Wednesday at 2250 Pelican Drive. Police arrested a 50-year-old man, Marvin Hollie, for his murder. He's charged with aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.
fox5atlanta.com

Third suspect charged in Atlanta woman's murder, disappearance

ATLANTA - Three men were named in a 13-count indictment handed down by a Fulton County grand jury in connection to the death of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Lenoir was last seen at a midtown apartment complex in late July. Previously, Steven Oboite and Diante Reynolds were the only named suspects...
atlantanewsfirst.com

19-year-old man shot at Flowery Branch apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Flowery Branch. 19-year-old Mateo Rizo was shot at the Tree Park Apartments Jan. 10. Police believe the incident was drug-related. The shooter is described as a man wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark four-door car.
fox5atlanta.com

Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies

JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
