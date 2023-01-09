Read full article on original website
Related
newsradioklbj.com
January Sales Tax Allocations Push Past $1 Billion
Local sales tax allocations continue to grow for Texas. Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced this week that $1.07 billion is being spread around Texas cities, counties, transit systems, and other special purpose taxing districts. That represents a 7.6 percent increase from January 2022. Sales tax allocations typically reflect sales from two...
newsradioklbj.com
Hegar Releases Broadband Development Map
The Texas Broadband Development Map, which uses data collected from internet service providers to show the availability of various types of high-speed internet access across Texas, has been announced this week by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “For this initial batch of data, we leaned heavily on coverage information provided by...
newsradioklbj.com
Texas Unemployment Insurance Rate Drops for 2023
The Texas Workforce Commission this week announced some good news for business owners. The average unemployment insurance tax rate for all employers will be 1.16% for calendar year 2023. Last year, the average tax rate was 1.35%. The minimum tax rate is paid by more than 370,000 employers, which represents...
Comments / 0