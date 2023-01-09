Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
New video shows altercation between APD officers, Elisha Wright in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Newly obtained video shows an additional angle of an altercation between Austin Police officers and 22-year-old Elisha Wright. The incident happened May 2022 on E. Sixth Street in Downtown Austin. Austin police claim Wright punched an officer in the face moments before one of the viral videos...
APD searching for suspect in deadly north Austin crash
The Austin Police Department was searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly New Year's Eve crash, according to APD news release.
APD: ‘Altercation’ leads to north Austin homicide, suspect arrested within an hour
On Friday, the Austin Police Department said it arrested a man in connection with a Tuesday morning homicide in north Austin.
Suspect arrested in June Bastrop highway shooting
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested a suspect in link to a June shooting on State Highway 71. Officials said 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler of Smithville was arrested on Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
APD: 1 charged after ‘recklessly’ handled gun leads to man’s death
A police press release noted Guillory handled "a firearm recklessly." It also said he stayed on scene and cooperated with police.
Central Texas advocacy group calling for accountability from Austin police
AUSTIN, Texas — A Central Texas advocacy group is calling for police accountability in Austin. Working Group 512 will hold a press conference in Austin Friday to talk about recent police shootings. The group is demanding that the Austin Police Department respond to the families of Alex Gonzales and Raj Monnesinghe, who were both killed by Austin officers.
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
KVUE
Fight inside bar on 6th Street results in stabbing
AUSTIN, Texas — A fight inside a bar on Sixth Street resulted in one person being stabbed early Wednesday morning. At 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 11, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the corner of Sixth and Trinity streets for a man that had been stabbed outside of a bar.
2 more sentenced in 2019 murder of active-duty airman in Cedar Park
On Dec. 6, two suspects connected to the 2019 murder of an active-duty airman were convicted and sentenced to serve a combined 95 years in Texas prison.
APD says woman in south Austin homicide may be victim of road rage
A woman who was found shot in south Austin last week may have been the victim of a road rage incident, the Austin Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
KXAN
Taylor murder suspect arrested following December shooting
TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN)– A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting in Taylor, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals. Esmerelda Alderete, 19, was identified as the suspect and was arrested Dec. 21, according to the officials. Just after 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 2022,...
Man sentenced for tampering, capital murder charge dismissed
A man was sentenced a to 25 years in prison after he pled guilty to tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair involving a human corpse.
fox7austin.com
Neighbors chase down man who crashed stolen truck into 2 other vehicles
AUSTIN, Texas - Some neighbors in South Austin took crime fighting into their own hands Tuesday night. It started with what was supposed to be a laid-back night for Matthew Brunell. "My girlfriend and I were just at her place when heard this huge crash outside, so I put my...
Police looking for driver after deadly hit-and-run in south Austin
APD says the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Oltorf Street near Burton Drive.
Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
APD ID’s man killed in north Austin crash late last year
The crash marked Austin's 115th fatal crash of 2022, with 121 crash fatalities last year.
CBS Austin
One injured after 'medical' call near Downtown Austin
One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 'medical' call near the Travis County Jail Thursday morning. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. close to the downtown area at the intersection of West 10th Street and Nueces Street, right next to the Criminal Justice Center.
Man dies after shooting in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in North Austin left one person dead Tuesday morning. At 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, officers encountered a man in his 30s who had been shot.
1983 Round Rock murder case reopened, suspect may be in Mexico
A decades-old cold case in Round Rock has been reopened after a change in international extradition policy.
