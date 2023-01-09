ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Suspect arrested in June Bastrop highway shooting

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested a suspect in link to a June shooting on State Highway 71. Officials said 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler of Smithville was arrested on Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
BASTROP, TX
KVUE

Central Texas advocacy group calling for accountability from Austin police

AUSTIN, Texas — A Central Texas advocacy group is calling for police accountability in Austin. Working Group 512 will hold a press conference in Austin Friday to talk about recent police shootings. The group is demanding that the Austin Police Department respond to the families of Alex Gonzales and Raj Monnesinghe, who were both killed by Austin officers.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Fight inside bar on 6th Street results in stabbing

AUSTIN, Texas — A fight inside a bar on Sixth Street resulted in one person being stabbed early Wednesday morning. At 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 11, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the corner of Sixth and Trinity streets for a man that had been stabbed outside of a bar.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Taylor murder suspect arrested following December shooting

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN)– A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting in Taylor, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals. Esmerelda Alderete, 19, was identified as the suspect and was arrested Dec. 21, according to the officials. Just after 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 2022,...
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One injured after 'medical' call near Downtown Austin

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 'medical' call near the Travis County Jail Thursday morning. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. close to the downtown area at the intersection of West 10th Street and Nueces Street, right next to the Criminal Justice Center.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man dies after shooting in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in North Austin left one person dead Tuesday morning. At 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, officers encountered a man in his 30s who had been shot.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy