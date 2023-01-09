Delores Maxine Bevis, 92, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 6:00 am January 8, 2023 her residence. She was born November 30, 1930 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Leslie and Mildred (Crowder) Gibson. Delores married Bill Bevis on September 22, 1951. They were blessed with thirty-seven years of marriage before he preceded her in death on January 26, 1989.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO