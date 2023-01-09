LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people are dead in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide incident at a home in the Wekiwa Springs area of unincorporated Longwood. Law enforcement officers with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Jennifer Hope Boulevard for a reported shooting late Wednesday afternoon, which they believed to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident. After several hours of attempts to communicate with a person inside the home, deputies later confirmed the two deaths.

LONGWOOD, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO