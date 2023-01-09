Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Are you brave enough to stay the night in the same room as killer Aileen Wuornos?Evie M.Port Orange, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansionAndrei TapalagaFlorida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
'Put the guns down': Family speaks out after man killed in drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Family members of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach are seeking justice on his behalf and are calling on the community to bring an end to gun violence. Travis Hubbert Jr. was shot and killed in the driveway of a home on...
WESH
Deputies: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home Wednesday afternoon. A six-hour-long standoff involving a domestic-related shooting has come to an end in the Jennifer Estates subdivision in Seminole County. "We are right here. We are not going anywhere. We need...
fox35orlando.com
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Longwood-area home, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people are dead in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide incident at a home in the Wekiwa Springs area of unincorporated Longwood. Law enforcement officers with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Jennifer Hope Boulevard for a reported shooting late Wednesday afternoon, which they believed to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident. After several hours of attempts to communicate with a person inside the home, deputies later confirmed the two deaths.
Woman shot in Washington Shores neighborhood, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say a woman is recovering after a man shot her Wednesday night in Washington Shores. Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to Columbia Street just west of John Young Parkway. At the scene, investigators said they determined that a fight between the two led to...
WESH
Daytona Beach police to give update on two deadly shootings
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Watch the news conference live in the player above. Daytona Beach police are expected to give an update Wednesday on two deadly shootings that happened within a couple of days of each other. Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young will make his address at noon.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man arrested after allegedly shooting into his family's home
A man arrested after allegedly firing a handgun toward his family's home on Jan. 10 asked deputies to execute him and told them to look up a chapter of the Bible, according to his arrest report. No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred near Farnum Lane in Palm...
Man arrested for locking three people in garage, threatening to kill them
A man was arrested after fighting with a Florida deputy who responded to a 911 call of three people locked in a garage against their will.
WESH
21-year-old man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In Daytona Beach, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was stabbed to death following a shooting. The victim is 21-year-old Devon Strickland. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said before the shooting, there was an altercation at a residence on Shady Place. The altercation involved a woman, her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend.
Man, 20, killed in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 20-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in the driveway of a Daytona Beach home Monday night, police said. Police said someone drove by in an unknown vehicle and fired several shots at Travis Hubbert Jr., 20, and the home on Tucker Street around 11:45 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
Love triangle leads to deadly stabbing in Daytona Beach; police say act was self defense
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police believe a deadly stabbing that happened in Daytona Beach early Wednesday was an act of self-defense. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to 201 Shady Place after a woman, an ex-boyfriend and a current boyfriend got into a fight and shots were fired. "In response...
WESH
20-year-old dies after being found shot in Daytona Beach driveway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A young man has died after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach. Police say they were called to a home on Tucker Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Officers found 20-year-old Travis Hubbert suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hubbert was later pronounced...
WESH
Longwood father sentenced for killing 3-year-old daughter says he is 'very jealous' man
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing to some. A father accused of killing his three-year-old daughter and slashing the throat of his 12-year-old is heading to prison for the rest of his life. Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges....
WESH
Longwood man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter expected to change plea
LONGWOOD, Fla. — A man accused ofkilling one of his daughters and trying to kill the other is expected in court in Seminole County Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty for Juan Bravo-Torres, but it looks like he will change his plea from not guilty, possibly a move to avoid going to death row.
Firefighters say battery charger likely cause of house fire in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters believe a battery charger caused a house to go up in flames. Smoke was seen coming from this charred home near Bithlo on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said a battery charger in the garage started the fire. Crews from Seminole, Oviedo, and Orange...
WESH
Person dead after vehicle flips, lands in ditch in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A person is dead after a crash that occurred in Altamonte Springs Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. in the area of Orange Avenue and West State Route 436. Investigators say the vehicle flipped and landed in a ditch filled with water. The person...
1 dead after car crashes into river in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — An early morning crash claimed the life of one person in Altamonte Springs Tuesday. Seminole County Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of State Road 436 and Orange Avenue around 4:15 a.m. At the scene, they found a car partially submerged in the Little...
palmcoastobserver.com
Bunnell man charged after allegedly throwing paver at dog
A Bunnell man was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 7 after allegedly hitting a dog with a landscaping paver. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was called out to a home on the 6600 block of Tangerine Avenue in Bunnell on Saturday afternoon. A woman at the home called deputies after a man, John Vincent Benning, 56, threw the stone at the dog, according to the arrest report.
Troopers: Man walking in lanes of U.S. 1 in Volusia County hit, killed by truck
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who troopers say was walking in the lanes of U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County was hit and killed by a truck early Monday morning. Troopers said the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he walked into the northbound lanes directly in the path of a 2017 Chevy Silverado north of I-95. He died on the scene.
click orlando
2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
Driver carjacked at gunpoint after dropping off family at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said the person who carjacked someone at Orlando International Airport is still on the run. Officials said the airport has beefed up security after the reported carjacking Monday morning. Police said the carjacking happened in front of Frontier Airlines curbside drop-off in Terminal B.
Comments / 2