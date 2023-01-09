ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Deputies: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home Wednesday afternoon. A six-hour-long standoff involving a domestic-related shooting has come to an end in the Jennifer Estates subdivision in Seminole County. "We are right here. We are not going anywhere. We need...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Longwood-area home, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people are dead in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide incident at a home in the Wekiwa Springs area of unincorporated Longwood. Law enforcement officers with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Jennifer Hope Boulevard for a reported shooting late Wednesday afternoon, which they believed to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident. After several hours of attempts to communicate with a person inside the home, deputies later confirmed the two deaths.
LONGWOOD, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police to give update on two deadly shootings

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Watch the news conference live in the player above. Daytona Beach police are expected to give an update Wednesday on two deadly shootings that happened within a couple of days of each other. Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young will make his address at noon.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

21-year-old man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In Daytona Beach, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was stabbed to death following a shooting. The victim is 21-year-old Devon Strickland. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said before the shooting, there was an altercation at a residence on Shady Place. The altercation involved a woman, her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

20-year-old dies after being found shot in Daytona Beach driveway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A young man has died after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach. Police say they were called to a home on Tucker Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Officers found 20-year-old Travis Hubbert suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hubbert was later pronounced...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Bunnell man charged after allegedly throwing paver at dog

A Bunnell man was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 7 after allegedly hitting a dog with a landscaping paver. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was called out to a home on the 6600 block of Tangerine Avenue in Bunnell on Saturday afternoon. A woman at the home called deputies after a man, John Vincent Benning, 56, threw the stone at the dog, according to the arrest report.
BUNNELL, FL
click orlando

2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy