Read full article on original website
Related
deltadailynews.com
Police Patrol Increases After Juvenile Crimes
After two shootings involving juveniles over the weekend, Police Chief Marcus Turner has released a statement addressing recent gun violence in the city of Greenville. The first incident happened in the 300 block of East Walker Street. A 15-year-old male was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital. This case is still under Investigation.
deltadailynews.com
Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department Responds to House Fire
The Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department responded with other fire departments to a large house on fire along Shaw Rd. in Drew. According to information released by the department, units arrived to find heavy fire in the rear and through the roof of a single story Craftsman-style home. Firefighters used a master stream/deck gun to control fire at the rear and then made entry to extinguish the remainder with hand-lines.
Comments / 0