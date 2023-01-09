Read full article on original website
Margaret M. Samons
Margaret M. Samons, 104, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 4:20 am January 8, 2023 at Mt. Vernon Countryside Manor. She was born May 22, 1918 in Jefferson County, Illinois to the late Claude N. and Lula E. (Phillips) Piercy. Margaret married James Samons on November 21, 1946 in Mount Vernon, Illinois and he precedes her in death.
Mary Louise Hester
Mary Louise Hester, 90, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at White Oak Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Mount Vernon on January 10, 2023 at 12:45 am. She was born September 27, 1932 in Mount Vernon, to the late Paul Leslie Partridge and Madelyn Louise Deck. Mary Lou married Paul Wesley Hester on December 27, 1952 in Mount Vernon.
Marjorie Pasley Stover Schierbaum
Marjorie Pasley Stover Schierbaum departed this life to be with her Lord on January 7, 2023 at the age of 89. She was born March 14, 1933 in rural Mount Vernon, Illinois to Russell Arleigh and Eula Margaret (Hertenstein) Pasley. Marjorie first married James Stover on October 31, 1954. They...
Checking FCC broadband map
ILLINOIS (RFD) — Are you in an underserved or unserved area in terms of broadband? Your voice needs to be heard at the FCC says Bill Bodine—director of business and regulatory affairs for the Illinois Farm Bureau. Again, the website broadbandmap.fcc.gov.
