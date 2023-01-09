Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Unsafe encampment’ removal up for vote by Deschutes Co. Commissioners
Deschutes County Commissioners will vote on a motion this week to remove “unsafe encampments” on county-owned land. To be deemed unsafe, camps will have to pose a repeated fire risk, be involved in the production and distribution of illicit drugs, be spreading disease or other hazardous activities. “The...
bendsource.com
Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.
Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight
A 29-year-old Prineville man was arrested late Sunday afternoon on a homicide charge in the shooting death of a 27-year-old Prineville man during a fight in the suspect’s apartment, authorities said Monday. The post Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend teacher receives award after saving student’s life
A Bend-La Pine School District teacher is being honored for her efforts to save the life of a student. The district presented its “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” Award to Spanish teacher Madeline Ranstrom. It was just before winter break when Ranstrom was alerted to a...
Thirteen Bend residents seek to fill new City Council vacancy
Fourteen people applied by Friday’s deadline to fill a Bend City Council vacancy created by Councilor Melanie Kebler’s swearing in as the city’s new voter-chosen mayor. The post Thirteen Bend residents seek to fill new City Council vacancy appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Police release images of SE Bend shooting suspect
Police have released surveillance images of a suspect in a shooting Saturday morning in southeast Bend. Bend PD said that at approximately 2:38 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to multiple calls of a man firing a gun in the area of Parrell and Badger roads. Witnesses reported the man was walking in the area and firing rounds indiscriminately into the air.
Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
A 50-year-old Bend man was arrested on DUII and felony hit-and-run charges Sunday afternoon after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision with a motorcycle that seriously injured the rider. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Water forecast: the earliest measurements are in
The crucial ingredient to success for Jefferson County growers depends chiefly on what happens 90 miles to the south in the Wickiup Reservoir watershed over the next 80 days. This week the Natural Resources Conservation Service revealed the earliest insights into the 2023 water outlook for North Unit Irrigation District patrons.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Fire hires 9 new firefighters in hopes of securing levy
Bend Fire and Rescue on Tuesday celebrated adding new staff members and a new engine more than a year ahead of schedule, thanks to a boost from the city. But to keep it going, the department is going to need the help of voters. A “push-in” ceremony took place at...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘It was horrible’: 1 man dead, 1 detained in Prineville shooting
(Editor’s note: This story includes details about the shooting that some may consider graphic.) Prineville Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon and say they have detained a man in the case. It happened around 4:35 p.m. at the Wild Horse Mesa Apartments...
KTVZ
Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture announces 2023 artists in residence
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture in Sisters is excited to announce its 2023 residency participants. Through a juried application process, 24 artists, culture bearers, scientists, scholars and researchers from around the United States have been selected for either one-month or two-week stays at PMRCAA in Sisters from March through November.
bendsource.com
Fire on the Mountain Heading to Bend
The Campfire Hotel in Bend will soon see another restaurant added to its roster, when Fire on the Mountain opens in the former auto dealership building on the southeast corner of the Campfire property. Fire on the Mountain and Campfire announced the addition of the popular Portland-area wings place this month, with a projected opening spring or early summer.
Redmond minivan driver crashes into parked cars, duplex garage; 3 people injured
Three people in a minivan were injured and taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after the driver lost control and struck three parked cars and a duplex. The post Redmond minivan driver crashes into parked cars, duplex garage; 3 people injured appeared first on KTVZ.
Excavator stolen from SE Portland construction site recovered in Sisters
An excavator that was stolen from a job site in Southeast Portland almost five months ago has been returned to the company that owns it, and it’s partly thanks to KOIN 6 News’ coverage.
KTVZ
No-kill shelter in Prineville to hold fundraiser for new building, expanded space for animals
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of the Ochocos is reaching out and asking folks to attend their upcoming fundraiser, in hopes of being able to open a brand new facility by spring of next year. "So March 25th is our Casino Night. One of our biggest fundraisers of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Surveillance photo of missing Bend woman taken after leaving family’s home
Bend Police provided more information Tuesday about a surveillance photo they released in the search for a Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the night of Dec. 26. She was reported missing the next day.
bendsource.com
Left Coast Burger Packs It In
Left Coast Burger Co., the "old-school burger joint" concept created by the Brown Owl's Lisandro Ramon, is closing its doors. LBC began work on its original location in the Cascade Village Shopping Center in 2019, and later added a location in The Grove in Northwest Crossing – a location that remained open until recent days.
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
