ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Contract workers injured during demolition of Fort Worth school building

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STcxk_0k8ccVLB00

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Injuries were reported during the demolition of a Fort Worth elementary school Monday morning.

Contract workers were demolishing the former Parkview Elementary School building and were hurt in the process, Keller Independent School District said on Twitter .

It’s not clear how many people were injured.

Keller ISD also said the building is unoccupied and no students or KISD employees were involved.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Original Juneteenth museum in Fort Worth destroyed by fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's original Juneteenth museum has been destroyed by fire that started early Wednesday morning. The museum was housed in a home on Evans Street in south Fort Worth. A portion of the property is owned by Opal Lee. The fire was reported just after 1:15...
FORT WORTH, TX
Upworthy

Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox7austin.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX
republic-online.com

AHA News: ER Nurse Went Into Cardiac Arrest at Daughter's School

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Laura Rodriguez felt dizzy after dropping off her 5-year-old daughter for one of the first days of kindergarten. Then she began sweating as she walked the halls of the elementary school in Arlington, Texas. This made no sense. It wasn't separation anxiety.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Property of Former Juneteenth Museum Catches Fire

A fire on the property and offices of the original Juneteenth Museum caught fire early Wednesday morning, Fort Worth fire officials say. Fort Worth fire officials said the building home to the original Juneteenth museum run by Miss Opal Lee caught on fire though the Lee family has told NBC 5 that is not the case. Instead, the building on the property that was affected was used as an office and barber shop.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4 Hurt, 1 Critically in Electrical Incident During Keller ISD School Demolition

One person was critically injured and three others were hurt in an electrical incident that occurred while demolishing a part of Keller ISD's Parkview Elementary School Monday morning, officials say. Parkview Elementary, located at 6900 Bayberry Drive in Fort Worth, is undergoing a three-phase renovation project that includes the demolition...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Original Juneteenth museum burns in overnight blaze

FORT WORTH, Texas — A one-story home in Fort Worth – which once served as the original Juneteenth museum for close to 20 years – burned in an overnight fire, fire officials told WFAA. The Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD) said firefighters responded at approximately 1:15 a.m....
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Road rage leads to shooting on Fort Worth freeway

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are looking for the shooter in a road rage incident in Fort Worth. Officers were called to a convenience store alongside the South Freeway near Missouri Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man who’d been shot in the head but was still able...
FORT WORTH, TX
KXAN

KXAN

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy