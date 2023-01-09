Contract workers injured during demolition of Fort Worth school building

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Injuries were reported during the demolition of a Fort Worth elementary school Monday morning.

Contract workers were demolishing the former Parkview Elementary School building and were hurt in the process, Keller Independent School District said on Twitter .

It’s not clear how many people were injured.

Keller ISD also said the building is unoccupied and no students or KISD employees were involved.

