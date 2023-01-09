Read full article on original website
Delores Maxine Bevis
Delores Maxine Bevis, 92, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 6:00 am January 8, 2023 her residence. She was born November 30, 1930 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Leslie and Mildred (Crowder) Gibson. Delores married Bill Bevis on September 22, 1951. They were blessed with thirty-seven years of marriage before he preceded her in death on January 26, 1989.
Leslie A. Hannig
Leslie A. Hannig, 78, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 12:52 pm January 6, 2023 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon surrounded by loved ones. Leslie was born on May 19, 1944 in Sikeston Missouri to the late Buddy and Maxine Lair. She graduated from Sikeston High School and studied at SIU Carbondale.
Joyce Ann Ellis
Joyce Ann Ellis, 80, of Mount Vernon, Illinois passed away on January 6, 2023 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Julia Stevens of Iowa; her former husband, Ronald Ellis of Mount Vernon; a still born son, Jeremiah Ellis; and daughter, Carrie Ellis of Arizona.
Celia Louise Richardson
Celia Louise Richardson, 97, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 6:25 am January 7, 2023 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born October 20, 1925 in Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas, the daughter of Daniel Morgan and Hattie Etna (Wheatley) Baber. On June 28, 1947, Celia married Bernie Lee Richardson, Sr., of Bluford, Illinois at the home of her parents; and they made their home in Mount Vernon. Bernie preceded her in death on February 11, 2011.
Marjorie Pasley Stover Schierbaum
Marjorie Pasley Stover Schierbaum departed this life to be with her Lord on January 7, 2023 at the age of 89. She was born March 14, 1933 in rural Mount Vernon, Illinois to Russell Arleigh and Eula Margaret (Hertenstein) Pasley. Marjorie first married James Stover on October 31, 1954. They...
Checking FCC broadband map
ILLINOIS (RFD) — Are you in an underserved or unserved area in terms of broadband? Your voice needs to be heard at the FCC says Bill Bodine—director of business and regulatory affairs for the Illinois Farm Bureau. Again, the website broadbandmap.fcc.gov.
