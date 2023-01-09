Celia Louise Richardson, 97, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 6:25 am January 7, 2023 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born October 20, 1925 in Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas, the daughter of Daniel Morgan and Hattie Etna (Wheatley) Baber. On June 28, 1947, Celia married Bernie Lee Richardson, Sr., of Bluford, Illinois at the home of her parents; and they made their home in Mount Vernon. Bernie preceded her in death on February 11, 2011.

