Mary Louise Hester
Mary Louise Hester, 90, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at White Oak Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Mount Vernon on January 10, 2023 at 12:45 am. She was born September 27, 1932 in Mount Vernon, to the late Paul Leslie Partridge and Madelyn Louise Deck. Mary Lou married Paul Wesley Hester on December 27, 1952 in Mount Vernon.
Joyce Ann Ellis
Joyce Ann Ellis, 80, of Mount Vernon, Illinois passed away on January 6, 2023 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Julia Stevens of Iowa; her former husband, Ronald Ellis of Mount Vernon; a still born son, Jeremiah Ellis; and daughter, Carrie Ellis of Arizona.
Margaret M. Samons
Margaret M. Samons, 104, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 4:20 am January 8, 2023 at Mt. Vernon Countryside Manor. She was born May 22, 1918 in Jefferson County, Illinois to the late Claude N. and Lula E. (Phillips) Piercy. Margaret married James Samons on November 21, 1946 in Mount Vernon, Illinois and he precedes her in death.
Leslie A. Hannig
Leslie A. Hannig, 78, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 12:52 pm January 6, 2023 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon surrounded by loved ones. Leslie was born on May 19, 1944 in Sikeston Missouri to the late Buddy and Maxine Lair. She graduated from Sikeston High School and studied at SIU Carbondale.
Checking FCC broadband map
ILLINOIS (RFD) — Are you in an underserved or unserved area in terms of broadband? Your voice needs to be heard at the FCC says Bill Bodine—director of business and regulatory affairs for the Illinois Farm Bureau. Again, the website broadbandmap.fcc.gov.
