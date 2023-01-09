Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
walterborolive.com
Cook, Barbara
Mrs. Barbara Smoak Cook, 75, of Walterboro, entered into rest Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, at the Summerville Community Hospice House. She was the loving wife of the late James Norris Cook. Born August 4, 1947 in Walterboro, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late John Turner Smoak and the late Mildred Barnes Smoak. Barbara worked for many years at TD’s Bar in Walterboro and retired from New York Wire as a supervisor. She was a member of Grace Advent Christian Church. She will always be remembered for her strong work ethic as well as her love for all things Clemson. Possibly the greatest joy in her life was her great nieces, Palmer and Emma as well as her beloved dogs, Katie and Buddy. Flowers will be accepted, or for those that wish, the family has requested that memorials be directed in her memory to: Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, January 7, 2023, from Grace Advent Christian Church, 398 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. Her interment will follow privately in Little Swamp United Methodist Churchyard in Smoaks. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 11 o’clock that morning in the church sanctuary. Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC, 29488. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
WYFF4.com
Infant surrendered at SC hospital under safe haven act
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option for...
abccolumbia.com
Boating accident victim’s family reaches settlement with Buster Murdaugh, estate of Maggie Murdaugh
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV)–Mallory Beach’s family and three of the passengers in the fatal 2019 crash have settled with Alex Murdaugh’s only living son, Buster, and the estate of Maggie Murdaugh, according to lawyers involved in the suit. The amount has not been disclosed yet, but ABC News...
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
Funeral plans announced for Thomasena Stokes-Marshall
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the first and only African American woman to serve on Mount Pleasant Town Council, will be laid to rest on Friday morning. Stokes-Marshall died Saturday at the age of 79. John Wright, the President of the African American Historic Settlement Commission (AASC), which Stokes-Marshall co-founded, said a funeral […]
thedanielislandnews.com
Providence Church pastor a universal donor on a mission
On Sundays, senior pastor Dan Freemyer is seen wearing a stole and preaching a sermon to the Daniel Island community at Providence Church. Other days, when he’s not out running or playing pickleball, he can be seen rolling up his sleeves and donating blood. Freemyer’s mission of giving blood...
abccolumbia.com
Charleston deputies search for truck possibly linked to trailer thefts
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle possibly connected to trailer thefts. Investigators are looking into two incidents of trailer thefts in the Awendaw area that occurred a short distance from each other, say officials. Authorities say a 31 foot Tundra travel...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
live5news.com
Walterboro community continues to push back against proposed criminal rehab center
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County councilmembers heard concerns from residents Tuesday night after one Lowcountry organization said they are looking to bring a rehabilitation center for prior sex offenders to Walterboro. More than 1,500 signatures and comments from Walterboro residents have some Colleton County councilmembers concerned. Some residents, like...
abcnews4.com
'Outrageous': State officials respond to the removal of eagle nest from cell tower
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Representative Joe Bustos, who represents Charleston County in the S.C. House of Representatives, shared their disagreement with removing a bald eagle's nest from a Mount Pleasant cell tower on Thursday, Jan. 12. "How sad is this? I'll let...
Nashville-based BBQ and burger shop opens in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Nashville barbecue and burger restaurant is calling the Lowcountry home. Hugh-Baby’s BBQ and Burger Shop, which offers “simple, delicious food and warm southern hospitality,” began welcoming customers Friday at its new location off Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Restaurant founder and Nashville native Pat Martin called the restaurant […]
30 highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
walterborolive.com
Murdaugh murders: upcoming trial of the century
In preparation for disbarred attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh’s murder trial, the South Carolina state prosecution team is led by Creighton Waters. The criminal defense team is led by Jim Griffin and Richard “Dick” Harpootlian. The Honorable Clifton Newman will be the judge presiding over the trial.
Report: Two charged after 30 lbs. of marijuana found at Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested Thursday after authorities found over 30 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases at Charleston International Airport, a report says. According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, authorities were notified that two passengers were traveling with contraband. A K9 unit was alerted to the odor of narcotics […]
abcnews4.com
Walterboro residents to shut down halfway house at council meeting, despite no set plans
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — The fight against a halfway house continues in Walterboro as residents will take their concerns to the Colleton County Council for the first time tonight. Several Walterboro residents are worried the proposed halfway house located on Barracada Road, can bring dozens of sex offenders to...
live5news.com
Firefighter injured while responding to house fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire. Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire responded to 104 Bald Cypress Court in the Legend Oaks subdivision Friday morning and found a two-story home with flames through the roof, Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills said.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
Teen angry over lost cell phone shot 2 people at South Carolina apartment, documents show
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A teenager is facing attempted murder and assault charges after deputies said he became angry over a missing cell phone and shot two individuals at a Sangaree apartment. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting at the Parkway Village Apartments and found two […]
Is North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess considering a run for mayor?
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess hinted at a possible future run for mayor of the city he has sworn to protect and serve. News 2’s Kevon Dupree caught up with Chief Burgess on Wednesday afternoon as he celebrated five years as police chief for the North Charleston Police Department. […]
WJCL
Dog lost in South Carolina found 3 years later, and 400 miles from home
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — A pet dog lost three years ago in South Carolina is being reunited with its owner. Roscoe was brought to All4Paws after someone found him near Highway 17 with an injured leg. Peyton Kennedy says they don't typically take in strays, but she felt like...
Comments / 0