Mrs. Barbara Smoak Cook, 75, of Walterboro, entered into rest Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, at the Summerville Community Hospice House. She was the loving wife of the late James Norris Cook. Born August 4, 1947 in Walterboro, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late John Turner Smoak and the late Mildred Barnes Smoak. Barbara worked for many years at TD’s Bar in Walterboro and retired from New York Wire as a supervisor. She was a member of Grace Advent Christian Church. She will always be remembered for her strong work ethic as well as her love for all things Clemson. Possibly the greatest joy in her life was her great nieces, Palmer and Emma as well as her beloved dogs, Katie and Buddy. Flowers will be accepted, or for those that wish, the family has requested that memorials be directed in her memory to: Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, January 7, 2023, from Grace Advent Christian Church, 398 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. Her interment will follow privately in Little Swamp United Methodist Churchyard in Smoaks. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 11 o’clock that morning in the church sanctuary. Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC, 29488. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO