Mount Pleasant, SC

walterborolive.com

Cook, Barbara

Mrs. Barbara Smoak Cook, 75, of Walterboro, entered into rest Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, at the Summerville Community Hospice House. She was the loving wife of the late James Norris Cook. Born August 4, 1947 in Walterboro, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late John Turner Smoak and the late Mildred Barnes Smoak. Barbara worked for many years at TD’s Bar in Walterboro and retired from New York Wire as a supervisor. She was a member of Grace Advent Christian Church. She will always be remembered for her strong work ethic as well as her love for all things Clemson. Possibly the greatest joy in her life was her great nieces, Palmer and Emma as well as her beloved dogs, Katie and Buddy. Flowers will be accepted, or for those that wish, the family has requested that memorials be directed in her memory to: Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, January 7, 2023, from Grace Advent Christian Church, 398 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. Her interment will follow privately in Little Swamp United Methodist Churchyard in Smoaks. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 11 o’clock that morning in the church sanctuary. Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC, 29488. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
WALTERBORO, SC
WYFF4.com

Infant surrendered at SC hospital under safe haven act

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option for...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Funeral plans announced for Thomasena Stokes-Marshall

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the first and only African American woman to serve on Mount Pleasant Town Council, will be laid to rest on Friday morning. Stokes-Marshall died Saturday at the age of 79. John Wright, the President of the African American Historic Settlement Commission (AASC), which Stokes-Marshall co-founded, said a funeral […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

Providence Church pastor a universal donor on a mission

On Sundays, senior pastor Dan Freemyer is seen wearing a stole and preaching a sermon to the Daniel Island community at Providence Church. Other days, when he’s not out running or playing pickleball, he can be seen rolling up his sleeves and donating blood. Freemyer’s mission of giving blood...
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Charleston deputies search for truck possibly linked to trailer thefts

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle possibly connected to trailer thefts. Investigators are looking into two incidents of trailer thefts in the Awendaw area that occurred a short distance from each other, say officials. Authorities say a 31 foot Tundra travel...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Walterboro community continues to push back against proposed criminal rehab center

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County councilmembers heard concerns from residents Tuesday night after one Lowcountry organization said they are looking to bring a rehabilitation center for prior sex offenders to Walterboro. More than 1,500 signatures and comments from Walterboro residents have some Colleton County councilmembers concerned. Some residents, like...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Nashville-based BBQ and burger shop opens in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Nashville barbecue and burger restaurant is calling the Lowcountry home. Hugh-Baby’s BBQ and Burger Shop, which offers “simple, delicious food and warm southern hospitality,” began welcoming customers Friday at its new location off Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Restaurant founder and Nashville native Pat Martin called the restaurant […]
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Murdaugh murders: upcoming trial of the century

In preparation for disbarred attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh’s murder trial, the South Carolina state prosecution team is led by Creighton Waters. The criminal defense team is led by Jim Griffin and Richard “Dick” Harpootlian. The Honorable Clifton Newman will be the judge presiding over the trial.
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Firefighter injured while responding to house fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire. Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire responded to 104 Bald Cypress Court in the Legend Oaks subdivision Friday morning and found a two-story home with flames through the roof, Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

