Lexington County, SC

WIS-TV

Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took the stand in federal court Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving one of his former deputies. Shelia Webb is suing former deputy Cameron Duecker over a Feb. 2019 incident where Duecker tasered her nine times in her home. She is also suing Lott (in his official capacity) arguing the department was negligent in hiring and retaining Duecker.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Two individuals arrested on human trafficking charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents have charged two people with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, was charged on January 7 with trafficking a victim under 18 years-old and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. John Richard Williams,...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. SLED’s announcement came on the same day state officials released an annual report showing that human trafficking increased 400% last year in South Carolina.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Cayce Police searching for suspect after altercation

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Dennis Trotter Jr. According to law enforcement Trotter is wanted in connection to a verbal altercation that turned into an assault on September 27, 2019. Trotter is accused of kicking the female victim...
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Kershaw deputies respond to shooting incident, no injuries

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on domestic violence charges after deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a Lynwood Place apartment in Lugoff. Two deputies were dispatched on Jan. 10 at approximately 5:40 p.m. after an anonymous person called stating...
LUGOFF, SC
News19 WLTX

Police search for missing teen in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl. According to a message from the police department, Josie Rae Sharpe has been missing since Tuesday. Sharpe is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She also has a tattoo above her knee that says "love" and may also be carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

Deputies prevent injury after suspect opens fire in Lugoff apartment

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been taken into custody and charged after allegedly opening fire both before and after deputies were called to an apartment in Lugoff on Tuesday. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to Lynwood Place Apartments after an anonymous caller...
LUGOFF, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is searching for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted from Hobby Lobby on December 7, 2022. Authorities say the shoplifters took over $170 in merchandise and left the parking lot in a dark color sedan. Call CrimeStoppers or Detective McWilliams with information at...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

One injured in shooting at Blossom Street complex

One 17-year-old teen has been sent to the hospital with "significant injury" after a shooting at Columbia apartment complex Tuesday Night, Columbia Police Department officials said. Investigators with CPD say the incident happened at the Crosshill Apartments on Blossom Street. Officers found the injured boy and rendered first aid, before...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

