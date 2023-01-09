ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltonville, IL

Daniel David Anselment

Daniel David Anselment, 58, of Dahlgren, IL passed away at his home on January 7, 2023. Danny was born March 9, 1964, to the late David and Betty Anselment. He was the oldest of five children: Tom (Cindy) Anselment, Janet (Dennis) Johnson, Sue (Steve) Wilkerson and Pete (Rhonda) Anselment. Growing...
DAHLGREN, IL
Tuesday afternoon incidents lead to Sandoval school lockdowns

SANDOVAL — Multiple incidents Tuesday afternoon in Sandoval resulted in Police Chief Joe Lyons placing both school buildings in Sandoval on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. According to Lyons, his department received a report of two groups of young people having a verbal altercation when on group...
SANDOVAL, IL

