Austin, TX

mycanyonlake.com

Forest Service Warns of Increased Wildfire Danger as Cold Front Approaches

Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger this week as a cold front approaches Thursday. Elevated fire weather following the front, combined with dry, dormant grasses could support increased wildfire potential for communities near San Antonio and Austin. Today, the fire environment could support wildfire activity in west Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Austin Home Magazine Shares Their Winter Issue

Jared and Genevieve Padalecki are friends of the show and we’ve seen just a glimpse of their home in past segments, which left us wanting more! They recently graced the cover of Austin Home Magazine’s Winter Issue and shared some design inspiration with Editor-in-Chief, Lara Hallock who joined Studio 512 today.
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Sunny and warm days ahead for Central Texas

We're expecting to see highs up to 80 by mid-week in Central Texas before another cold front comes in. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your look ahead at your work week.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin is giving away free winter prep kits this week

Austin's utility companies and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will distribute free winter-weather supply kits this week at customer service centers. The kits include water meter keys, styrofoam hose covers, hand-crank flashlights, first-aid supplies and winter weather tip sheets. Austin Water's public information manager, Ginny Guerrero, said...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center expanding campus in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Medical Center is expanding its footprint in Round Rock. On Wednesday afternoon, a ground-breaking ceremony took place on a new multi-year construction project at the campus located off of University Boulevard. This project will expand the labor and delivery department, add...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Warm start to the week ahead of another cold front

AUSTIN, Texas - Jacket weather this morning with a gorgeous sunrise but the warmer than average streak will continue today. Turning mostly sunny and gorgeous today with highs near 70 with low humidity and tame winds. Tracking the next big western low already. Ahead of it expect gusty winds and...
AUSTIN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

These Austin expats are bringing live music back to Elgin with new honky-tonk

Just before Thanksgiving in downtown Elgin , a bar that is supposed to be open is clearly not. There is a crinkled yellow poster pasted on the exterior of the building that reads "COMING SOON." The glass doors and windows are blacked out with hanging plastic. One of those ubiquitous "CLOSED PLEASE CALL AGAIN" signs with a clock on it hangs at the entrance. With delays that have stretched past weeks and into months, the clock may as well lose its hands. And yet, in a town begging for its sole honky-tonk , people still stop...
ELGIN, TX
kurv.com

New Covid-19 Variant Reports Rising In Central Texas

Austin Public Health says Central Texas is seeing a rise in reports of a new Covid-19 variant. The omicron subvariant is being nicknamed “the Kraken” has appeared in a number of cities. Austin Public Health expects “the Kraken” to reach Austin’s water supply soon. The national Center for...
AUSTIN, TX

