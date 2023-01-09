Read full article on original website
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
mycanyonlake.com
Forest Service Warns of Increased Wildfire Danger as Cold Front Approaches
Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger this week as a cold front approaches Thursday. Elevated fire weather following the front, combined with dry, dormant grasses could support increased wildfire potential for communities near San Antonio and Austin. Today, the fire environment could support wildfire activity in west Texas.
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: A cold front is on its way to Central Texas
Warm weather is expected at the beginning of this week, followed by a cold front. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
KXAN
Austin Home Magazine Shares Their Winter Issue
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki are friends of the show and we’ve seen just a glimpse of their home in past segments, which left us wanting more! They recently graced the cover of Austin Home Magazine’s Winter Issue and shared some design inspiration with Editor-in-Chief, Lara Hallock who joined Studio 512 today.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: High temps in record territory ahead of cold front
AUSTIN, Texas - The weather is changing again. It was absolutely gorgeous yesterday but now we are starting the day with clouds and patchy fog. The winds will increase from the southwest drying out the air, clearing the skies and warming up the area. Highs will soar to the low...
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
Austin handing out free winter weather supplies
If homeowners have a pipe burst, it’s essential to halt the flow of water by shutting off the main supply.
fox7austin.com
Sunny and warm days ahead for Central Texas
We're expecting to see highs up to 80 by mid-week in Central Texas before another cold front comes in. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your look ahead at your work week.
Austin records 3rd warmest start to January on record
January is, on average, our coldest month of the year.
Trudy's spinoff restaurant Trudy's Del Mar on South Congress to close
AUSTIN, Texas — Just over a year after opening, Trudy's Del Mar on South Congress Avenue is reportedly set to close. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal, the Trudy's group will continue operating in the space at 1600 S. Congress Ave. but will usher in a new concept this spring.
kut.org
Austin is giving away free winter prep kits this week
Austin's utility companies and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will distribute free winter-weather supply kits this week at customer service centers. The kits include water meter keys, styrofoam hose covers, hand-crank flashlights, first-aid supplies and winter weather tip sheets. Austin Water's public information manager, Ginny Guerrero, said...
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center expanding campus in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Medical Center is expanding its footprint in Round Rock. On Wednesday afternoon, a ground-breaking ceremony took place on a new multi-year construction project at the campus located off of University Boulevard. This project will expand the labor and delivery department, add...
Hays County expands conservation land to 3,200 acres
Hays County is now home to one of the state's largest area of wilderness, open space and water quality protection land.
fox7austin.com
Warm start to the week ahead of another cold front
AUSTIN, Texas - Jacket weather this morning with a gorgeous sunrise but the warmer than average streak will continue today. Turning mostly sunny and gorgeous today with highs near 70 with low humidity and tame winds. Tracking the next big western low already. Ahead of it expect gusty winds and...
Red Bud Lane widening on horizon in Round Rock
The project will widen Red Bud Lane from two to five lanes with a continuous left-turn lane at the intersection as well as adding a median to divide the road. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The city of Round Rock made two right of way purchases in November and December in anticipation...
Food truck park Leander Trucking Co. now offering barbecue, hot dog options
Construction on Leander Trucking Co. began in July 2022. (Courtesy Leander Trucking Co.) Two food trucks—Texana BBQ and Topp Dawg—had soft openings at the Leander Trucking Co. food truck park located at 1500 S. Bagdad Road, Leander, on Dec. 18. Texana BBQ serves brisket, ribs and smoked turkey...
These Austin expats are bringing live music back to Elgin with new honky-tonk
Just before Thanksgiving in downtown Elgin , a bar that is supposed to be open is clearly not. There is a crinkled yellow poster pasted on the exterior of the building that reads "COMING SOON." The glass doors and windows are blacked out with hanging plastic. One of those ubiquitous "CLOSED PLEASE CALL AGAIN" signs with a clock on it hangs at the entrance. With delays that have stretched past weeks and into months, the clock may as well lose its hands. And yet, in a town begging for its sole honky-tonk , people still stop...
MAP: Where have Austin’s fatal crashes occurred in 2023?
KXAN is keeping track of the number of traffic fatalities in the City of Austin in 2023. An interactive map shows where those crashes have occurred.
kurv.com
New Covid-19 Variant Reports Rising In Central Texas
Austin Public Health says Central Texas is seeing a rise in reports of a new Covid-19 variant. The omicron subvariant is being nicknamed “the Kraken” has appeared in a number of cities. Austin Public Health expects “the Kraken” to reach Austin’s water supply soon. The national Center for...
2 more sentenced in 2019 murder of active-duty airman in Cedar Park
On Dec. 6, two suspects connected to the 2019 murder of an active-duty airman were convicted and sentenced to serve a combined 95 years in Texas prison.
