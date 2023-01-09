ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

When will egg prices come down?

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rhcqm_0k8cc5im00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won’t be seen at the dairy case for a while.

The USDA released its Egg Market Overview over the weekend. The agency says more eggs were delivered last week — it’s up 11%. And future deliveries are up 14%. More inventory will help with the price for shoppers.

K-9 holds woman’s arm during chase in Liberty

The Midwest wholesale price for large eggs delivered to warehouses decreased by $0.13 to $5.17 a dozen.

Eggs have been expensive all year largely because of a nationwide bird flu outbreak, supply chain challenges and high feed costs.

Imports of shelled eggs and egg products rose to the highest level since June 2017 as egg product manufacturers looked to foreign sources to offset domestic shortages of stock. The eggs are mostly coming from Turkey.

Consumer demand for eggs continues to decrease from holiday levels and that is helping, but it still remains high entering the new year, compared to 2022.

Right now, retailers are just trying to replenish inventory to normal operating levels. It could be several months before eggs are at the price point shoppers are used to paying.

Two suspected of locking child in room, nailing windows: report

A check of prices this week, locally, shows the average price for a dozen large eggs at large grocers is between $3.99 and $4.99.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 28

Kelly Norris
2d ago

The culling of billions of chickens and turkeys due to avian flu is the reason for the rise in egg prices, most grocery stores have big signs stating this at the egg section, find an alternative, deal with it and pay, or don’t get them, it’s really simple. Have a great day!! 🙂

Reply(1)
4
Bonnie Russell
3d ago

oh please. once they figure out people will pay ridiculous prices, they never come down.

Reply(2)
15
Cloudindarkness
2d ago

I buy my eggs from small farms and roadside stands. Pay way less that the grocery store for them.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cranberryeagle.com

Despite fire, Hovis Truck Services got back to business quickly

It didn’t take long for Hovis Truck Service and Sales in Emlenton, Venango County, to resume towing and repairing trucks after a fire destroyed its main building a little more than a year ago. An early morning fire on Jan. 9, 2022, at the company’s facility at 6010 Emlenton...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors

In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
27 First News

Will the warm temperatures last through the rest of January?

The first nine days of 2023 have been warmer than average across the Valley. The first five days featured temperatures that were 10+ degrees above average. The highs on Jan. 3 and 4 flirted with record highs at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. The last few days have featured a cool...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Real estate corporations buying single-family homes to turn into rentals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the past 15 years, Joe Calloway has bought and renovated about 600 mostly vacant and abandoned houses, primarily in the Allentown section of the city. Calloway has his critics, but by most accounts, by fixing up these houses, renting most and selling others, he's helped rejuvenate a neighborhood."My ultimate goal for Allentown and Mt. Oliver where I grew up is to get owner occupants back in here so they love community as much as I love the community," Calloway said But more recently, Wall Street has gotten into the act. Hedge funds and private equity-backed real estate corporations...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Do's and don'ts of clearing a frosty windshield on a winter morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There is nothing worse on a frigid January morning than to have a frosty mess to deal with on your windshield, but there are ways to make defrosting easier.All window clearing begins with getting your vehicle started and turning on the defroster. Jeff Zukerman, owner of Ryan's Autoglass, says use your visors. "Heating the car is very important," he said. "Let the car warm up. If you flip the visor down, it will keep the air flowing on the windshield versus just flowing back in the car - to concentrate on the area to keep it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

WKBN

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy