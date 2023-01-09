ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna, NM

Trial begins for man accused of shooting at New Mexico State Police Officer

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The federal trial began Monday for Robert Nelson, the man accused of shooting at a New Mexico State Police Officer. Nelson is charged with attempted murder after investigators say he shot at the officer during a traffic stop near Laguna in 2020.

Officer Sharron Duran, who was also commissioned with a federal task force, pulled over Nelson in 2020 because he was tailgating. Police say he fired multiple shots, hitting the officer. The officer fired back. Then, police say, Nelson drove off, leading them on a five-mile chase before he was finally arrested. According to federal court documents, the officer suffered injuries to her hands, shoulder, face, and eyes. Nelson’s attorneys are expected to argue he fired in self-defense.

