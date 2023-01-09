ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Tourist recounts being robbed by fake police officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Disturbing new details are emerging about the carjacking at an East Memphis hotel arranged by a group of men posing as police officers. One of the victims described it as one of the scariest moments of his life. “I’m never going back to Memphis,” he said. The New York man never thought […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family Dollar employee suffers head injury in assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they say four men beat a Family Dollar store employee until he had head trauma. MPD said they responded to a call about a simple assault on the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on January 12. When they arrived, a witness told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after Frayser crash involving SCSO deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested months after a crash that sent a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy and two other people to the hospital. Court documents say 23-year-old Deartist Hollingshed is facing several charges, including reckless driving and endangerment, after a crash on Whitney Avenue and Thomas Street in Frayser. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man pulls gun on Walmart employee after self-checkout, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a Walmart employee after trying to steal items. The man was leaving with his mom after scanning his own items at the self-checkout around 10 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at a Walmart on Raleigh Lagrange Road when a loss prevention officer stopped him, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

126 years in prison for woman who murdered 8-year-old

MARION, Ark. – A woman was sentenced to 126 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an 8-year old this week. Michael Snell – Managing Deputy Prosecuting Attorney – and Sonia E. Fonticiella – Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, prosecuted 25-year-old Shanteria Nicole Montgomery. A Crittenden County Circuit Court jury took less than an hour and a half to convict Montgomery of first–degree murder in the April 10, 2022, fatal shooting of 8-year old Ja’Maiyah Hall.
MARION, AR
WATN Local Memphis

MPD arrests 8 people over 2 days for car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Eight people are behind bars - including three teens - after a string of car theft-related arrests by Memphis Police Wednesday and Thursday, MPD said. The first five came Wednesday, MPD said, in separate incidents. According to MPD, at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatened driver with gun on Shady Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need the public’s help finding a driver who threatened another motorist with a gun during an apparent road rage incident. Police said the victim was traveling eastbound on Shady Grove at Humphreys Boulevard on November 9, 2022, when a man in a red Subaru Outback swerved toward him and yelled at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church

► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
