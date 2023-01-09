Read full article on original website
Woman hits sisters with car after fight outside of Cordova bar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fight outside of a Cordova bar ended with a woman purposely driving into a pair of sisters and speeding off, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). It happened Sunday night, January 8 outside of Mugshots Bar and Grill. Police said Angel Moore was leaving...
Tourist recounts being robbed by fake police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Disturbing new details are emerging about the carjacking at an East Memphis hotel arranged by a group of men posing as police officers. One of the victims described it as one of the scariest moments of his life. “I’m never going back to Memphis,” he said. The New York man never thought […]
Family Dollar employee suffers head injury in assault
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they say four men beat a Family Dollar store employee until he had head trauma. MPD said they responded to a call about a simple assault on the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on January 12. When they arrived, a witness told […]
Suspects use sledgehammer to break into liquor store, steal $4K of alcohol, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Glass shards fell onto the sidewalk after a sledgehammer was used to break into a liquor store. On Jan. 11, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a burglary at Leno’s Liquor Store on Sycamore View. Surveillance footage captured four people exiting a gray/silver Infiniti,...
Woman missing after leaving with man to get cigarettes, calling her boyfriend, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding a woman who has been reported missing after she left with a man to get cigarettes. According to police, 47-year-old Jean Merritt told her boyfriend that she was going to the store with Kenny Bates to get cigarettes around 9 p.m. Thursday night, January 12.
Man arrested after Frayser crash involving SCSO deputy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested months after a crash that sent a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy and two other people to the hospital. Court documents say 23-year-old Deartist Hollingshed is facing several charges, including reckless driving and endangerment, after a crash on Whitney Avenue and Thomas Street in Frayser. The […]
MPD warning public after carjackers posing as police officers steal car at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police sent out a public safety announcement Thursday morning after carjackers posing as MPD officers stole a car from someone at an East Memphis hotel Wednesday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Hilton Hotel near Poplar Avenue...
Woman recounts terrifying moment armed man burglarized her East Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on camera breaking into an East Memphis home with a gun in his hand. The victim was not home, but her two dogs were. No one was hurt but the victim told FOX13 that home break-ins do not normally happen in her neighborhood.
Six armed men posing as police wanted for carjacking at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed men posing as police officers carjacked a victim and stole their BMW at an East Memphis hotel Wednesday, Memphis Police said. Police are looking for six men who they say carjacked a person at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard around 2:30 in the afternoon. Police say […]
Westwood murders: Residents concerned about their safety
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local residents are reeling, worried about four murders that happened over the last two months. Those who live in the Westwood community are talking about the incidents that occurred between November and January. “It’s crazy. It sounds like something out of a movie,” said Westwood resident...
Man pulls gun on Walmart employee after self-checkout, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a Walmart employee after trying to steal items. The man was leaving with his mom after scanning his own items at the self-checkout around 10 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at a Walmart on Raleigh Lagrange Road when a loss prevention officer stopped him, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
‘Beyond Emmett Till’: Family of man who died after police chase wants justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a man who died following an encounter with Memphis Police is speaking out in hopes of seeking justice. Tyre Nichols died earlier this week after what is being called a “confrontation” with Memphis Police. Jamicka Hill says her 29-year-old cousin was left unrecognizable from a brutal beating. “Oh, my […]
neareport.com
126 years in prison for woman who murdered 8-year-old
MARION, Ark. – A woman was sentenced to 126 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an 8-year old this week. Michael Snell – Managing Deputy Prosecuting Attorney – and Sonia E. Fonticiella – Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, prosecuted 25-year-old Shanteria Nicole Montgomery. A Crittenden County Circuit Court jury took less than an hour and a half to convict Montgomery of first–degree murder in the April 10, 2022, fatal shooting of 8-year old Ja’Maiyah Hall.
MPD arrests 8 people over 2 days for car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Eight people are behind bars - including three teens - after a string of car theft-related arrests by Memphis Police Wednesday and Thursday, MPD said. The first five came Wednesday, MPD said, in separate incidents. According to MPD, at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a...
actionnews5.com
Police: Man threatens Walmart employee with gun after he’s caught stealing at self-checkout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man they say threatened a Walmart loss prevention officer with a gun Monday night after she approached him for not paying for items inside his cart. Police responded to the Walmart located at Raleigh Lagrange Road at 9:44 p.m., where...
Man threatened driver with gun on Shady Grove
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need the public’s help finding a driver who threatened another motorist with a gun during an apparent road rage incident. Police said the victim was traveling eastbound on Shady Grove at Humphreys Boulevard on November 9, 2022, when a man in a red Subaru Outback swerved toward him and yelled at […]
Man tries to carjack husband and wife outside of senior living facility, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple experienced frightening moments outside of a Memphis senior living facility on Sunday. A husband and wife were outside of Belmont Villages Senior Living on Quail Hollow Road around noon on Sunday, January 7, 2023. Memphis Police said a man walked up to their 2007...
Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church
► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
Mother of middle school secretary shot and killed in church parking lot left heartbroken
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a church just blocks away from a cemetery is devastated. “Nobody deserves to bury their child. If it was a mistake, come forward and let us know,” said Lavonda Henderson.
Memphis mom still searching for answers after teen daughter shot to death on Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a 16-year-old girl who police said was shot inside a Downtown Memphis nightclub said she is not getting the answers she needs. “Somebody saw something. Somebody saw something,” said Robyn Ratcliff, the mother of the teen killed. Police said Nia Ratcliff, 16,...
