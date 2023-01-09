ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Teacher Who Sexually Assaulted Teen Hudson County Students Gets Prison Time

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B22wj_0k8cbzf400
William L. Dickinson High School teacher Francisco Realpe, 43. Photo Credit: HCPO (inset)/Google Maps

A 46-year-old teacher was sentenced to time behind bars for sexually assaulted two teen students in Jersey City, authorities announced.

Francisco Realpe, of Hoboken, was sentenced on Jan. 6 to concurrent four-year sentences in New Jersey state prison for two counts of sexual assault that he pleaded guilty to last June, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Realpe is subject to Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life. He has forfeited his right to current and future public employment and permanent restraining orders are in place for both victims.

The first victim report being sexually assaulted in November 2019 while Realpe was a teacher at Dickinson High School, Suarez said.

Shortly after Realpe’s arrest, the second victim reported being sexually assaulted in 2004 while a student at Union Hill High School in Union City. Both victims were 17 at the time of the assaults.

The State was represented in this case by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Jane Weiner.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Spring Valley Duo Charged With Murder

Two men have been arraigned on second-degree murder charges for the killing of a Hudson Valley man who was found lying in a roadway. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced the charges on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for Oscar Garcia-Garcia, age 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, age 40, both of Spring Valley, for the Thursday, Dec. 29 killing of 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Ex-Director Of NY Charity Sentenced For Embezzling Over $1M

The former executive director of a New York charity is heading to federal prison after being convicted of embezzling more than $1 million to fund a life of luxury.Long Island resident Wafa Abboud, age 55, of Merrick, was sentenced to nearly three years behind bars in federal court in Brooklyn on We…
MERRICK, NY
Daily Voice

PHOTOS: Suspect Shot During DEA Operation In Fort Lee

One suspect was hospitalized and three others were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Fort Lee, witnesses said. Members of a DEA task force out of Newark were conducting an operation when gunfire erupted on Whiteman Street off Lemoine Avenue near the Whiteman Park Plaza around 1:30 p.m., knowledgeable law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

Passaic County Chiropractor Charged With $372,000 Insurance Fraud

A 69-year-old chiropractor from Passaic County was charged with submitting $372,000 worth of bogus insurance claims, authorities said. Patrick Capizzi of North Haledon was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson following his arrest on Monday, Jan. 9, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Tuesday.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed After Norwalk Shots-Fired Incident

Two Norwalk men have been charged for allegedly firing shots at a victim on a city street sending bullets flying around the area. The incident took place in Norwalk on Garner Street around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Norwalk police responded to the area of Garner Street after receiving...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark

Newark police are searching for the man accused of shooting at a woman on a Fairmount street, authorities say. The attack occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, on the 100 block of South 9th Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said in a statement. The woman was not injured, and police say she knew the man who pulled the trigger.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit

Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

3 Hurt, Including Police During Apartment Complex Fire In Hunterdon County

An unconscious man was airlifted and two police officers were hurt during a Hunterdon County apartment fire that evacuated half a dozen units overnight, authorities said. The Lambertville police and fire departments were called to the blaze at the South Hunterdon Apartments at 181 N. Main Street just before 1:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, the City of Lambertville said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

14-Year-Old Passaic Student Dies Unexpectedly

Beloved Passaic native Markell David Wesley died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the age of 14. Markell was a student born in Passaic, his obituary says. He will be endlessly remembered for his kind, caring soul and compassionate nature. Markell is survived by his loving parents, Amelia Cepeda and...
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
450K+
Followers
64K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy