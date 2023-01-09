ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood Crest, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

Future Of Popular Bar A Little More Clear In North Wildwood, NJ

Well, we're officially into the new year. You know what that means, right? The countdown to summer is officially on!. Wait, it's not on? That's just me? Sorry, but I LOVE South Jersey summers at the beach. It's my favorite time of the year. After the holidays are over, that's the time of year I'm looking forward to the most. If I could get rid of January and February and skip straight to March to enjoy only a bit of winter and then the beauty of spring before summer, I totally would.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
2 More Arrested Along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ

Two more people have been arrested along one of the most troubled streets in the World's Play Ground. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, their detectives were conducting a surveillance operation between the 1400 and 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue late Tuesday afternoon in response to complaints from people about illegal drug deals and quality of life issues.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
South Jersey Man Turns Tragedy Into Triumph After Accident

"Everything anyone said I couldn't do, I try to do." If you are looking for motivation, look no further than Matt Fumo's life story. In 2017, Matt was a recent graduate of Ocean City High School with a promising future as a college baseball pitcher when he suffered a broken neck in a swimming accident after jumping off a support pillar on the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
A Big Birthday Party For Abby, Atlantic City’s Oldest Building

Abby is having a big birthday celebration this weekend. Of course, every birthday is a big one when you are 166 years old. Abby, a.k.a, the Absecon Lighthouse is having another big birthday and you are invited this Saturday and Sunday. This is a great time to visit the Atlantic City Inlet's most famous resident and the oldest structure in town, protecting ships and mariners since 1857.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

