Future Of Popular Bar A Little More Clear In North Wildwood, NJ
Well, we're officially into the new year. You know what that means, right? The countdown to summer is officially on!. Wait, it's not on? That's just me? Sorry, but I LOVE South Jersey summers at the beach. It's my favorite time of the year. After the holidays are over, that's the time of year I'm looking forward to the most. If I could get rid of January and February and skip straight to March to enjoy only a bit of winter and then the beauty of spring before summer, I totally would.
This Little Beach Town Voted The Absolute Coolest In New Jersey
This, according to some experts is the coolest beach town along the Jersey Shore, but between you and I I'm not totally convinced!. Now, I think it goes without saying that most beach towns are cool in and of themselves. When you go to the beach you're escaping the hustle...
These 3 New Jersey Towns Are Among the Most Beautiful, Anywhere
We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. These three New Jersey Towns were voted the most beautiful, anywhere. I'll say it again, I love where we live. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore...
Changes at This Southern NJ Shopping Center Parking Lot Could Damage Your Car
Heads-up, drivers! A significant change at one shopping center parking lot in South Jersey could damage your car if you aren't paying attention. Most people have done this: you need to get from A to B and you have two options -- one is to use a series of roads or, perhaps the more tempting option, is to just fly across a shopping center parking lot.
12 Things Cheaper Than a Dozen Eggs in the Atlantic City Area
Instead of buying MegaMillions Tickets, maybe we should just buy ourselves some chickens! With the cost of eggs, the chickens may be a better value!. We checked with some local fans on Facebook and asked for reports of the prices of eggs in our area. Conclusion: They ain't cheap!. We...
Increased Deer Encounters In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
I don’t know if you are experiencing the same, but, I have never had more close encounters with deer in Egg Harbor Township and Northfield, New Jersey. I‘ve always seen a lot of deer on these roads over the past 31 years. The difference now is how many...
Atlantic City, NJ’s Famous Formica Freitag Bakery Merges with Valenti’s to Take Their Goods to the Masses
Atlantic City bread from Formica Freitag Bakery is LEGENDARY. Now, the legend of Formica is growing stronger as it merges with another local bakery to take their goods to the masses. Formica Freitag Bakery announced this week they're merging with Valenti's Italian Bakery of Pleasantville. And that means more of...
5 Places I Would Not Want to Build My New Business in EHT Area
Sometimes I just don't get people. I don't understand them. I don't understand their thought process. This is not to "rip anyone" or put anyone down - I just don't understand the thought process. Earlier this week, I wrote an article about a local non-profit group planning to raise funds...
True Fact: New Jersey’s Biggest Ever Snowfall Happened in Cape May
Apparently the "Cape May Bubble" took a few days off back in 1899. If you never heard of the Cape May Bubble it's a possible (never scientifically proven) weather phenomenon that steers severe weather away from Cape May. (We could be talking about the City of Cape May or Cape May County - whatever theory you may subscribe to.)
Update Regarding Atlantic City, NJ Christmas Tree Pothole Fix
In December 2022 we began reporting about the deplorable condition of various Atlantic City, New Jersey roadways. First, we published photos of the 2400 block of Atlantic Avenue, comparing the road conditions to the surface of the moon. At the time, Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt advised that this...
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
2 More Arrested Along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ
Two more people have been arrested along one of the most troubled streets in the World's Play Ground. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, their detectives were conducting a surveillance operation between the 1400 and 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue late Tuesday afternoon in response to complaints from people about illegal drug deals and quality of life issues.
Man Arrested for Toy Rifle, Burglary in Atlantic City, NJ
An Atlantic City man has been arrested for burglary after being found in possession of a toy rifle. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 9:00 Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of North Indiana Avenue for a report of a man trying to break into a shed.
South Jersey Man Turns Tragedy Into Triumph After Accident
"Everything anyone said I couldn't do, I try to do." If you are looking for motivation, look no further than Matt Fumo's life story. In 2017, Matt was a recent graduate of Ocean City High School with a promising future as a college baseball pitcher when he suffered a broken neck in a swimming accident after jumping off a support pillar on the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
thesandpaper.net
Allen’s Clam Bar Earns National Attention While Little Egg Habor Man Wins Big
The end of 2022 brought two tidbits of recognition to the southern portion of The SandPaper’s coverage area and just beyond. On Dec. 20, msn.com published an article talking about County Road 542, which runs from New Gretna to Hammonton. “While this scenic drive in New Jersey is only...
A Big Birthday Party For Abby, Atlantic City’s Oldest Building
Abby is having a big birthday celebration this weekend. Of course, every birthday is a big one when you are 166 years old. Abby, a.k.a, the Absecon Lighthouse is having another big birthday and you are invited this Saturday and Sunday. This is a great time to visit the Atlantic City Inlet's most famous resident and the oldest structure in town, protecting ships and mariners since 1857.
Couple in Cape May County Claim That Saw a Mountain Lion in Their Yard
It's been 10 months since I first reported about New Jersey residents reportedly seeing cougars or mountain lions in the Garden State. That first story, in March of 2022, was about a woman in Galloway Township who claims she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when she came face to face with a cougar. It frightened both her and her dog.
$4.2 Million Will Buy You This N. Wildwood, NJ Bar & Restaurant Now For Sale
How'd ya like to become the new owner of an already-established bar and restaurant in North Wildwood?. The beautiful (outside and in) Salty Mermaid on W. 26th and Delaware Ave. is for sale. During busy summers' past, patrons would be lined up on the sidewalk outside Salty Mermaid Bar &...
Woman brutally beaten with brick on Atlantic City Boardwalk, police say
A Philadelphia man is behind bars after he allegedly beat a woman brick with Friday evening as she walked along the Boardwalk. It doesn’t appear Samuel Cooper knew the woman, who Atlantic City police found bleeding from the head when they arrived in the 2700 block of the famous wooden walkway.
Wildwood Fishing and Boating Expo reels in crowds at the Jersey shore
Gerard Vessels, a fisherman and firefighter, started this weekend-long event to share his passion for the sea with Wildwood and beyond!
