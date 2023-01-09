Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Case: Tax Reform Not Coming in the 67th Legislature
State Senator Cale Case spoke to Lander’s Rotary Club last week on issues spanning the state budget and tax reform, medical and mental health care, energy production, and the emergency services bill he’s sponsored that would allow counties to levy funds for ambulance services if approved by voters. He told the crowd that while the changing energy sector will force Wyoming to reexamine its tax structure, he felt state leaders would “kick the can down the road” yet again this session, and instead argue about social issues in Cheyenne.
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr.
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for January 2 – January 8, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 2-January 8, 2022. Bryan Landers, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested on January 6 on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane of travel, no insurance, and expired license plates. Andrew Young, of Rock...
subletteexaminer.com
Correction: Copelands' bankruptcy stalls civil lawsuits
Several corrections are needed for the recent article, “Copelands’ bankruptcy stalls civil lawsuits.” It was incorrectly reported that 9th District Judge Marv Tyler declared Shane and Ramsey Copeland and Triple Peak Landscaping LLC defaulted in a civil complaint filed by an investor. Judge Tyler did not include the Copelands in the default judgment, only TPL. The default judgment was submitted by the investor’s attorney and Judge Tyler signed it, which is not the same as making a declaration, according to 9th District Court Clerk Janet Montgomery. Also, the Town of Marbleton’s civil suit was heard in Circuit Court, not by District Court Judge Tyler. The reporter regrets these errors.
Wyoming Man Killed and Two Injured in Collision Near Lander on New Year’s Day
A Wyoming man, 56, died after a head-on collision near Lander, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:09 p.m. on January 1st near milepost 40.3 on WY-28. According to the crash summary:. The man was driving a Ford F-350 headed westbound when he met an eastbound...
capcity.news
1 dead, 2 injured in New Year’s Day fatal wreck
LANDER, Wyo. — One person was killed and two more injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Jan. 1 in Fremont County. A Ford F-350 pickup truck was headed westbound on Highway 28 when it met an eastbound snowplow. The plow caused whiteout conditions, disorienting the Ford’s driver. Due to the poor visibility and road conditions, the driver drifted into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with a Toyota Tundra, driven by 56-year-old Wyoming resident Daniel Eubank, which was also eastbound.
subletteexaminer.com
Swimmers kick off the new year
WYOMING – The Sublette County combined boys’ swim team dove into 2023 with an action-packed weekend of competition. On Friday, Jan. 6, the team dueled Cody and Riverton at the Cody Triangular. Hitting the road again on Saturday, Sublette County placed fifth at the Gene Dozah Invitational hosted by Powell.
Comments / 0