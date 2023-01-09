Adam Lambert Saves Himself (& Everyone Else) in Glamorous ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ Video: Watch

It’s been 39 years since Bonnie Tyler first announced that she was waiting for her white knight, and Adam Lambert is done biding his time.

On Monday (Jan. 9), Lambert unveiled the official music video for his cover of Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero.” Bringing his version’s glam- rock stylings into the video, the Jordan Rossi-directed clip sees a disguised Lambert and a group of bedazzled helmet-wearing backup dancers start their performance of the song in a liminal, all-white space.

It doesn’t take long for Lambert to shed his sunglasses revealing a full-face of glittering makeup — and as he sings about needing to be saved by a hero, the singer instead takes on the role of the savior by removing the helmets from his backup dancers, allowing them to express their truest selves. By the end of the journey, a kilt-wearing Lambert is joined by an ensemble of queer performers, rocking out to the moody rendition of the track.

“Holding Out For A Hero” is just one of the covers set to appear on Lambert’s upcoming new album High Drama . Due on Feb. 24, the album will see Adam covering classic artists like Culture Club, Noel Coward and Ann Peebles, while also offering his takes on more contemporary music by stars like Sia, Lana Del Rey, P!nk and Billie Eilish. His last single to be released off the album saw Lambert taking on an haunting version of Duran Duran’s 1993 hit “Ordinary World.”

Check out Lambert’s official video for “Holding Out for a Hero” above.