Adam Lambert Saves Himself (& Everyone Else) in Glamorous ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ Video: Watch

By Stephen Daw
 3 days ago

It’s been 39 years since Bonnie Tyler first announced that she was waiting for her white knight, and Adam Lambert is done biding his time.

On Monday (Jan. 9), Lambert unveiled the official music video for his cover of Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero.” Bringing his version’s glam- rock stylings into the video, the Jordan Rossi-directed clip sees a disguised Lambert and a group of bedazzled helmet-wearing backup dancers start their performance of the song in a liminal, all-white space.

It doesn’t take long for Lambert to shed his sunglasses revealing a full-face of glittering makeup — and as he sings about needing to be saved by a hero, the singer instead takes on the role of the savior by removing the helmets from his backup dancers, allowing them to express their truest selves. By the end of the journey, a kilt-wearing Lambert is joined by an ensemble of queer performers, rocking out to the moody rendition of the track.

“Holding Out For A Hero” is just one of the covers set to appear on Lambert’s upcoming new album High Drama . Due on Feb. 24, the album will see Adam covering classic artists like Culture Club, Noel Coward and Ann Peebles, while also offering his takes on more contemporary music by stars like Sia, Lana Del Rey, P!nk and Billie Eilish. His last single to be released off the album saw Lambert taking on an haunting version of Duran Duran’s 1993 hit “Ordinary World.”

Check out Lambert’s official video for “Holding Out for a Hero” above.

Related
Billboard

Selena Gomez Steals Christmas Back With Hilarious ‘Grinch’ Lip Sync: Watch

Move over Cindy Lou, there’s a new Who in town! Selena Gomez proved she’s not quite ready to put the Christmas decorations away on Tuesday (Jan. 10) with a lip sync from How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Related Here's What Selena Gomez Thinks of Miley Cyrus' Album Announcement 01/10/2023 On TikTok, the star and a couple of pals channeled a young Taylor Momsen by lip syncing to “Where Are You Christmas” from the 2000 live-action holiday classic, complete with their noses taped up to look like the Whos in the film. “Where are you Christmas?/ Do you remember?” the trio mouth along to the...
Billboard

‘What a Queen’: Artists React to Shakira’s Hard-Hitting Bizarrap Music Session

If you went to sleep with Shakira on your mind and woke up with Shakira on your mind, you’re not alone. The Colombian star’s Music Session with Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap is all the buzz. The striking new song, in which she slams ex Gerard Piqué for leaving her for another woman, is stirring up strong emotions among other artists, who are celebrating Shak for her new girl-power anthem. “My God, what a queen Shakira,” Argentine artist Emilia posted on Twitter. Related Shakira Slams Pique in New Bizarrap Session: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English 01/12/2023 “BZRP: Music Sessions #53” dropped on Wednesday (Jan....
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Brings the House Down With a Kellyoke Classic: Watch

Kelly Clarkson has risen through the ranks to become a queen of cover songs thanks to the opening segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show. But for the Thursday (Jan. 12) episode, the American Idol alum decided to switch things up and do a Kellyoke Classic — a performance of one of her own songs. This time, she gave her 2017 track “Didn’t I” a chance to shine on the daytime program. Soul was the name of the game for the first Kellyoke Classic of the year. The three-time Grammy winner, accompanied by her band Y’all, performed with her full range, belting...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Lets Out Her Inner-Punk With Blink-182 Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson is letting her rock and roll side shine. For the Wednesday (Jan. 11) installment of her fan-favorite Kellyoke segment, the Grammy-winning singer tried her hand at a Blink-182 cover and went for the band’s classic track “All the Small Things.” Accompanied by her band Y’all, the “Since U Been Gone” singer donned clothing fit for the occasion, appearing onstage in an oversize gray dress and grunge-inspired flannel shirt for her rendition of the track. “All the small things/ True care, truth brings/ I’ll take one lift/ Your ride, best trip/ Always, I know/ You’ll be at my show/ Watching, waiting/...
Billboard

Paramore Drop ‘Dance Punk’ New Single ‘C’est Comme Ça’: Stream It Now

There’s still about a month left to go before Paramore‘s highly anticipated sixth studio album, This Is Why, arrives, but it is finally beginning to take shape with the release of new single “C’est Comme Ça.” Related Here’s 'The News': Paramore Drops New Song & Horror-Themed Music Video 01/12/2023 Described by frontwoman Hayley Williams as a dance punk return to form, the brand new track arrived Thursday (Jan. 12). It’s the third single to be unveiled off This Is Why, due out Feb. 10, and follows lead single and title track “This Is Why” along with “The News.” “C’est Comme Ça” largely features the...
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Billboard

Austin Butler Opens Up About Waking Up in ‘Terror’ Every Night While Preparing for ‘Elvis’

Austin Butler transformed so completely and convincingly into Elvis Presley while playing the rock n’ roll legend in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, it almost seemed effortless. In a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel, however, the 31-year-old actor revealed that it was anything but. Related Here Are All the Presenters & Performers for the 2023 Golden Globes 01/10/2023 Appearing Monday night (Jan. 9) on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Butler opened up about the stresses that came with the two-year process of getting Elvis’ every move, note and mannerism exactly right for the film. “I would usually wake up every day around 3 or 4 in the morning...
Billboard

Will Lizzo or Harry Styles Score Their First Big Four Win? Could Bad Bunny Upset Beyoncé? Our 2023 Grammys Forecast

With 10 nominees apiece in each of the Big Four categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards, predicting the night’s winners is tougher than ever — but that won’t stop the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast from trying. On the latest episode, Katie & Keith are breaking down Billboard awards editor Paul Grein’s Big Four predictions — in the record of the year, song of the year, best new artist and album of the year categories. Will Harry Styles and Lizzo snag their first Big Four wins, thanks to nods in three of the four categories each? And after years of being passed...
Billboard

Watch Rachel Zegler Deliver a Passionate Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’

Rachel Zegler delivered an acoustic take on Taylor Swift‘s “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” on social media on Monday (Jan. 9). In the clip, the West Side Story actress strums her acoustic guitar as she runs through the Midnights bonus track’s devastating bridge and chorus, singing, “If clarity’s in death, then why won’t this die?/ Years of tearing down our banners, you and I/ Living for the thrill of hitting you where it hurts/ Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first/ And I damn sure never would’ve danced with the devil/ At 19/ And the God’s honest truth is that...
Billboard

Ally Brooke Is Loving Britney Spears Dancing to ‘Higher’ on Instagram

Britney Spears is an Ally Brooke fan! In a now deleted reel posted to Instagram this week, the “Piece of Me” pop superstar posted one of her characteristic dancing videos, this time spinning and busting a move to the former Fifth Harmony member’s Matoma collaboration, “Higher.” Upon seeing the clip on Twitter, Ally was thrilled. “OMGGG [crown emoji, dancing emoji, purple heart emoji] I LOVE YOU @BRITNEYSPEARS,” she wrote, sharing a repost of the original video by a fan account. Ally laid the groundwork for her solo career in 2019 with the release of these four singles — “Higher,” “Lips Don’t Lie,” “Low...
Billboard

Luke Combs Teases New Song ‘Love You Anyway’ With a Snippet: Listen

Luke Combs has been steadily letting fans in on new music, including his latest teaser of a new song titled “Love You Anyway.” The ballad muses that even if he knew from the beginning that his current relationship would ultimately break his heart, his love is strong enough that he knows he would do it anyway. “If your touch shattered me like glass/ I’d be in pieces trying to make a breakin’ last/ If it took one look to turn my days to nights/ At least I’d have the stars that sparkle in your eyes,” Combs sings. “There’s just some things that...
Billboard

SZA’s Unleashes Brutal ‘Kill Bill’ Music Video: Watch

It’s fair to say SZA’s “Kill Bill” has been killing it. Lifted from the R&B star’s long-awaited sophomore album SOS, “Kill Bill” this week soars to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The fictitious murder-confession song marks her first leader on the list, and completes a rare chart double; SOS has lorded over the Billboard 200 for the past four weeks. On the other side of the Atlantic, “Kill Bill” is a top 5 hit. As “Kill Bill” takes out the opposition on sales charts, a bloody new music video should give it extra firepower. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the cinematic clip pays homage...
Billboard

Ellie Goulding Delays ‘Higher Than Heaven’ Album Release

Ellie Goulding has hit a bump in the road regarding her album release plans. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), the English singer revealed that her album Higher Than Heaven — originally scheduled to be released next month on Feb. 3 — had been delayed to a later date. “To my incredible fans- I’m sorry to announce that we’re delaying the release of ‘Higher Than Heaven’ to March 24,” Goulding shared on Twitter, along with a short video of her recording in the studio and clips of her filming music videos. “I know you’ve all been so patient with me but we’ve had...
Billboard

Sam Smith Teams Up With Koffee & Jessie Reyez For Seductive New Single ‘Gimme’: Stream It Now

When it comes to getting what they want, Sam Smith isn’t relying on euphemisms anymore. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Smith unveiled their latest single “Gimme,” featuring Jamaican reggae-rap star Koffee, and Canadian R&B singer Jessie Reyez. Bouncing with a dancehall flair, the track lays the lusty vibes on thick before Smith can even deliver such saucy lines like “Your eyes on my dun, dun-dun-dun/ I need you to come … closer.” Reyez shines on the already-addictive chorus, and Koffee’s rapid-fire reggae verse gives the song a jolt of extra life, allowing Smith to shoot their otherworldly voice into the stratosphere on...
Billboard

Selena Gomez Takes Little Sister Gracie as Her Date to the 2023 Golden Globes

Selena Gomez walked the Golden Globes red carpet Tuesday (Jan. 10) with a very special date on her arm — her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey. The little girl is her youngest sibling, whom she shares through mother Mandy Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefey. Gomez appeared on the carpet in a stunning black Valentino Haute Couture gown with purple puff sleeves. The singer-actress embraced and hugged Gracie, who wore a sparkling pale yellow gown carried an equally glittering purse, as they made their way into The Beverly Hilton, where the ceremony was held. Related Here Are the 2023 Golden Globes Winners 01/11/2023 The sisters’ night...
Billboard

Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Engagement Anniversary With Megan Fox in a Sweet Throwback Video

Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox have hit another milestone in their relationship — the twin flames have been engaged for a year. To celebrate, the “Papercuts” singer shared a throwback video to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (Jan. 11) from the day he proposed. The video features MGK delicately slipping the emerald portion of Fox’s ring onto her finger. He captioned the sweet moment, “one year ago under a banyan tree.” The banyan tree Machine Gun Kelly references is the one he discussed after announcing his and Fox’s engagement. “‘Yes, in this life and every life.’ Beneath the same branches...
Billboard

Kim Petras Drops the Temperature With Chilly Song Teasers: ‘It’s Cold in Here’

Do you feel that chill in the air? It’s either the dropping temperatures … or a new single from pop princess Kim Petras. In a series of posts across her social media, Petras began teasing her latest, publicly-untitled new single. Beginning on Saturday (Jan. 7), Petras began dropping snippets of the track online, building up fan anticipation for her new song. In one TikTok clip (captioned “Beat so cold I got hypothermia”), the pop star can be heard singing, “Why don’t you take it all to me/ If you think you’re so cold” over crunching hyperpop production. Related Kim Petras Broke Records...
Billboard

Donald Glover Admits That He’s ‘Making Music Right Now’

No, Donald Glover has not retired his beloved musical alter ego, Childish Gambino. The 39-year-old Atlanta actor joined Laverne Cox for E! News on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday (Jan. 10), where he revealed that music is on its way. “I’m making music right now. I love it,” he shared. “I’m in the studio, bringing people in, secret people, working on little things. I’ve just been making it for fun right now but soon something will happen, I promise.” “I thought I heard you were retiring Childish Gambino,” Cox said, before Glover replied, “No, that was out in the ether....
Billboard

Michelle Yeoh Is ‘Looking Forward’ to Filming ‘Wicked’ With Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo: ‘Those Two Are So Adorable’

Michelle Yeoh is set to take on the big-screen as Madame Morrible in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, and the actress spoke with Variety on the Golden Globes red carpet about the movie. She revealed that she hasn’t yet started shooting with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo — who play Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West, respectively. “Those two are so adorable, so gorgeous, so talented,” Yeoh added. “I’m so blessed that I’m going to be one of them and I’m really looking forward to it.” The Everything Everywhere All at Once star also shared that she...
Billboard

