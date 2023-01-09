HEWITT, NJ – A lottery ticket that will pay out $1,000 per week for the lifetime of the lucky winner was sold in Passaic County ahead of Monday’s CASH 4 LIFE drawing. The winning ticket, matching all five balls was sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Avenue in Hewitt. The winning numbers for the Monday, January 9, drawing were: 01, 07, 08, 17 and 52. The Cash Ball was: 01. Two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Cash Ball drawn winning the $2,500 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Doubler, doubling the prize to $5,000. In addition, 11,545 players won The post Winning Cash 4 Life lottery ticket sold in Passaic County appeared first on Shore News Network.

PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO