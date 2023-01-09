Read full article on original website
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
Winning Cash 4 Life lottery ticket sold in Passaic County
HEWITT, NJ – A lottery ticket that will pay out $1,000 per week for the lifetime of the lucky winner was sold in Passaic County ahead of Monday’s CASH 4 LIFE drawing. The winning ticket, matching all five balls was sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Avenue in Hewitt. The winning numbers for the Monday, January 9, drawing were: 01, 07, 08, 17 and 52. The Cash Ball was: 01. Two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Cash Ball drawn winning the $2,500 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Doubler, doubling the prize to $5,000. In addition, 11,545 players won The post Winning Cash 4 Life lottery ticket sold in Passaic County appeared first on Shore News Network.
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Mercer County
Winner! A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Mercer County. A ticket matching all five numbers for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing was sold at Shri Hari Food at 325 S. Olden Ave. in Trenton, lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 01, 11, 24, 31 and...
NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M
There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls for the $1 million prize. There was not top prize winner, so the jackpot rolls to $1.35 billion for the next drawing. The $1 million ticket...
Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $435,161 sold in Somerset County
SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $435,161 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, January 6, drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Quick Chek #129, located at 1296 US Highway Route 28, in Somerville. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
Unity Rd. shop owner awarded recreational license for cannabis business in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Unity Rd., the first true national cannabis dispensary franchise in the U.S., announced Wednesday that the brand is officially entering New Jersey. The local Unity Rd. shop owner and entrepreneur, Dishen Patel, received approval for a recreational business license from New Jersey and...
NJ Lottery Player Wins $1,000 Weekly For Life From Jackpocket App
One New Jersey Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket matched the five white balls drawn for the Monday, Jan. 9, drawing winning the $1,000 a week for life second-tier prize. The winning ticket was sold at Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt in Passaic County. Jackpocket is an online app used to play lottery numbers.
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
Powerball Tickets Good For $50K Each Sold In North Jersey
Three Powerball tickets good for $50,000 a piece were sold in North Jersey. The tickets from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing win the second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Bergen County: Quick Mart, 2 E Joseph St., Moonachie;. Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt; and,
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill
MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
NY man wins $5M scratch-off lottery game
NEW YORK - A Westchester County man is starting out the year a lot richer. Richard Bossi of North Salem has claimed his top prize on the New York Lottery’s $5,000,000 Mega Multiplier scratch-off game. The ticket was purchased at the Route 22 Convenience Store located at 876 Route...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
A Hidden Gem! New Jersey’s “Grilled Cheese Bar” You Need to Try
This is a tasty subject, the delicious grilled cheese. Two ingredients, just good cheese, and good bread, that simple. Yes, there are some variations to the sandwich, but in the end, it's all about the cheese and bread. Some like a "sandwich" and some like an "open-face" with just one slice of bread. Maybe you like a slice of tomato on it or some other fixings.
N.J. weather: For snow fans, long wait continues for winter’s first accumulating flakes
For New Jersey snow fans, snow plow operators and hardware stores, it’s been a long, quiet winter with no major snowstorms — and, in many areas, no snow at all. Even though we’re already a third of the way through January, a quick look outside tells the story of what the weather statistics are showing: No snow on the ground.
CrimeStoppers: Reward offered after several firearms stolen from Morris County business
MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Montville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the suspects involved in a burglary. The burglary occurred on Friday, Jan. 6 between1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. at the FSS Armory, located at 36 Route 46, in the Pine Brook section of Montville Township, authorities said.
