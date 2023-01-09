ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Winning Cash 4 Life lottery ticket sold in Passaic County

HEWITT, NJ – A lottery ticket that will pay out $1,000 per week for the lifetime of the lucky winner was sold in Passaic County ahead of Monday’s CASH 4 LIFE drawing. The winning ticket, matching all five balls was sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Avenue in Hewitt. The winning numbers for the Monday, January 9, drawing were: 01, 07, 08, 17 and 52. The Cash Ball was: 01. Two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Cash Ball drawn winning the $2,500 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Doubler, doubling the prize to $5,000. In addition, 11,545 players won The post Winning Cash 4 Life lottery ticket sold in Passaic County appeared first on Shore News Network.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M

There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls for the $1 million prize. There was not top prize winner, so the jackpot rolls to $1.35 billion for the next drawing. The $1 million ticket...
BRICK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $435,161 sold in Somerset County

SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $435,161 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, January 6, drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Quick Chek #129, located at 1296 US Highway Route 28, in Somerville. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill

MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
fox5ny.com

NY man wins $5M scratch-off lottery game

NEW YORK - A Westchester County man is starting out the year a lot richer. Richard Bossi of North Salem has claimed his top prize on the New York Lottery’s $5,000,000 Mega Multiplier scratch-off game. The ticket was purchased at the Route 22 Convenience Store located at 876 Route...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 WOBM

A Hidden Gem! New Jersey’s “Grilled Cheese Bar” You Need to Try

This is a tasty subject, the delicious grilled cheese. Two ingredients, just good cheese, and good bread, that simple. Yes, there are some variations to the sandwich, but in the end, it's all about the cheese and bread. Some like a "sandwich" and some like an "open-face" with just one slice of bread. Maybe you like a slice of tomato on it or some other fixings.
UNION COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy