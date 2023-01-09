Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Billy Nungesser confirms he will not run for governor
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Multiple sources confirm that Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will not be running for the seat of Louisiana Governor. The Lt. Governor has stated several times that he will make an official announcement regarding his gubernatorial candidacy on his birthday (Jan. 10), however, Tuesday’s announcement was interrupted when Nungesser says a source leaked the information.
ktalnews.com
Arkansan teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting critical race theory in public schools
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two days in office. One signed during her first day has drawn interest from Arkansans in the education field. Arkansan teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting …. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two...
ktalnews.com
Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to prison on wire fraud charge
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Louisiana state senator Karen Carter Peterson will serve prison time after pleading guilty to a seven-year defrauding scheme in which she took money from the state Democratic Party and her own campaign fund to gamble. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Carter Peterson was sentenced to...
ktalnews.com
Buc-ee's is coming to Louisiana
Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. De’Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football …. De'Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football Head Coach.
ktalnews.com
2023 Texas legislative session: What to expect on first day
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas legislature convenes every other year for 140 days, so lawmakers are set to meet again Tuesday for the first time since 2021. As they return to the State Capitol, KXAN would like to prepare Central Texans for what’s in store. Dates to remember.
ktalnews.com
Fentanyl seized by New Orleans DEA office in 2022 enough to wipe out population of four states, officials say
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we enter full swing into the new year, the DEA’s New Orleans field division has released new data that suggests the amount of fentanyl seized could be enough to wipe out the four different U.S. states the office covers. According to a press...
ktalnews.com
Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
Newly released body cam video of a confrontation between a driver and a Louisiana State Trooper on I-10 in Baton Rouge, shows the driver walking toward the trooper, begging to be killed. Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots …. Newly released body cam video of a...
ktalnews.com
Extra SNAP benefits going back to regular amount in March
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Extra SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will go back to the regular benefit amount starting in March. According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the extra benefits end after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed in December. SNAP recipients in Louisiana households were warned that some would see a decrease in benefits after a federal cost of living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits.
ktalnews.com
Antiques Roadshow is coming to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part history lesson and part treasure hunt, the PBS series Antiques Roadshow is returning to Louisiana to kick off its 28th season on May 2, 2023. Fans of the show who have unusual items can enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have...
ktalnews.com
Texas woman pleads guilty to possessing 200 pounds of weed
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 70-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas. On Sep. 11, 2022, a K-9 alerted Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias...
ktalnews.com
Warm and windy Wednesday, cold front arrives tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Let’s start off your Wednesday with some great news off the top, we are no longer expecting any severe storms with a cold front arriving tonight. We will see cooler weather arrive behind the front tomorrow, great weather this weekend, and rain returns early next week.
Comments / 0