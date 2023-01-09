Read full article on original website
illinoisnewsroom.org
217 Today: 23-year-old Nabeela Syed will be one of the youngest ever members in the Illinois General Assembly
Illinois will soon be able to offer protections to healthcare providers and patients coming to the state for abortion and gender-affirming care. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a statewide assault weapons ban into law, becoming the ninth state with such a measure. The first session of the new Illinois...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Gun sellers, after sales spike ahead of state assault weapons ban, say law won’t survive
DES PLAINES – In the days before Illinois’ assault weapons ban was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday, business ticked up at Maxon Shooter’s Supplies, a gun shop in suburban Des Plaines. “There’s been quite a rush of people trying to get in under the wire,”...
