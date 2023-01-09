Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers officially issues order banning TikTok on state-issued devices
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers officially declared Thursday that he will be banning TikTok and some software from other technology companies on state-issued devices. The governor made the announcement on Twitter, noting that he consulted with experts in law enforcement, cybersecurity and counterintelligence in making the decision to issue an executive order.
Wisconsin Republicans look to undo ‘conversion therapy’ ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans planned to vote Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change their LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations, a practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state...
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner blasted for voting comments
A Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is calling for a Republican member who bragged about GOP efforts to suppress votes in Milwaukee to resign from the bipartisan panel. Commissioner Robert Spindell’s comments sent in an email to Republicans in the 4th Congressional District were first reported on Tuesday by Urban Milwaukee. On Wednesday, fellow Commissioner Mark Thomsen, a Democratic attorney, said Spindell should step down from the six-member commission. Thomsen tweeted that Spindell “has shown he cannot be fair and should resign.” Spindell did not return a message seeking comment.
wtmj.com
Robin Vos talks bipartisan cooperation, Wisconsin surplus & tax breaks on The Steve Scaffidi Show
MILWAUKEE — Steve Scaffidi was joined by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday morning to discuss his recent conversations with Governor Tony Evers, the state surplus, abortion laws, tax breaks and more. Mere days after speaking with the Governor, Scaffidi asked Vos about the relationship between Evers and...
wpr.org
Gov. Tony Evers appoints southwestern Wisconsin farmer to Natural Resources Board
Gov. Tony Evers says he’s appointing Viroqua farmer Paul Buhr to the board that sets policy for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Buhr has been nominated to fill the seat of Bill Bruins on the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board. Bruins agreed to resign immediately at the end of last year, according to a DNR email.
Racine at the center of Wisconsin’s election conspiracy universe
At the Nov. 30 meeting of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), several people spoke during the public comment period to complain about how the recent election had been administered by the city of Racine. In early December, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), a right-wing legal advocacy organization, filed a complaint against the […] The post Racine at the center of Wisconsin’s election conspiracy universe appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?
Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory message to Republicans, as party chair […] The post What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wpr.org
Wisconsin solar projects get a boost after federal omnibus bill sends more than $255.7M to the state
Communities across Wisconsin are funding a variety of solar projects after the $1.7 trillion bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act earmarked more than $255.7 million for Wisconsin. Sun Prairie is receiving a hefty $3.2 million in federal funding that will go toward a solar radiation water pollution control facility. Leaders describe it...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin passes 14,000 COVID-19 deaths
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, as the families of 101 people whose deaths were reported to the state since the first of the year can attest. Tuesday, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported deaths passed another milestone, reaching 14,012 since the first COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state in March 2020.
3 Super Weird Wisconsin Laws You’ve Probably Never Heard Before
Wisconsin, the land of cheese and beer, is known for its quirky and sometimes downright strange laws. From strict regulations on who can serve butter and limiting when and where you can kiss, the Badger State has had some of the most peculiar legislation in the country. Serving Margarine Is...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Rep Brandtjen: No Big Change in Number of Military Ballots, Vulnerabilities Continue
State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menominee Falls, is talking about military ballots once again. Brandtjen on Monday said the Wisconsin Elections Commission has clarified the number of military ballots in the November 2022 election. “In November of last year, open records requests from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, retrieved by an election...
WISN
Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves
GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
CBS 58
Republicans reintroduce eliminating personal property tax
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There's a renewed effort at the state Capitol to eliminate one of Wisconsin's oldest taxes. We're talking about the personal property tax which is tax businesses pay on equipment like furniture and fixtures. Democrats and Republicans have long supported legislation to repeal the tax, but it's...
CBS 58
'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
beckersasc.com
Wisconsin physician's license suspended for falsifying immunization records
Scott Stillwell, MD, of Green Bay, Wis., had his license suspended for 30 days after falsely recording that he and his immediate family were vaccinated against COVID-19, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Jan. 9. Dr. Stillwell was found to have used a medical assistant's credentials to access the Wisconsin Immunization...
CBS 58
2 new Milwaukee legislators create first Socialist caucus in Wisconsin in 90 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time in 90 years, there is once again a socialist caucus of legislators here in Wisconsin. Political experts say Socialism has a storied history here in Milwaukee, like the namesake of the Hoan Bridge, named after the second of three Socialist Milwaukee Mayors, Daniel Hoan.
Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023
A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
Wisconsin Republicans try to skirt vetoes, let voters decide
Republican lawmakers are moving quickly in the opening days of the legislative session to work around Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who vetoed a record number of bills from the GOP-controlled Legislature in his first term. Four constitutional amendments primarily supported by Republicans could be put before voters as...
Advocates, opponents try to stop Wisconsin bail reform amendment
(The Center Square) – The argument in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how bail works in Wisconsin is pretty simple: Supporters want to keep dangerous criminals behind bars. The arguments against the amendment are a bit more wide-ranging. Advocates and opponents packed a statehouse hearing Tuesday to either stop or change the amendment that is being fast-tracked for the April ballot. ...
