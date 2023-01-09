ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WBAY Green Bay

Gov. Evers officially issues order banning TikTok on state-issued devices

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers officially declared Thursday that he will be banning TikTok and some software from other technology companies on state-issued devices. The governor made the announcement on Twitter, noting that he consulted with experts in law enforcement, cybersecurity and counterintelligence in making the decision to issue an executive order.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner blasted for voting comments

A Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is calling for a Republican member who bragged about GOP efforts to suppress votes in Milwaukee to resign from the bipartisan panel. Commissioner Robert Spindell’s comments sent in an email to Republicans in the 4th Congressional District were first reported on Tuesday by Urban Milwaukee. On Wednesday, fellow Commissioner Mark Thomsen, a Democratic attorney, said Spindell should step down from the six-member commission. Thomsen tweeted that Spindell “has shown he cannot be fair and should resign.” Spindell did not return a message seeking comment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Racine at the center of Wisconsin’s election conspiracy universe

At the Nov. 30 meeting of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), several people spoke during the public comment period to complain about how the recent election had been administered by the city of Racine.  In early December, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), a right-wing legal advocacy organization, filed a complaint against the […] The post Racine at the center of Wisconsin’s election conspiracy universe appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
RACINE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?

Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory message to Republicans, as party chair […] The post What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin passes 14,000 COVID-19 deaths

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, as the families of 101 people whose deaths were reported to the state since the first of the year can attest. Tuesday, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported deaths passed another milestone, reaching 14,012 since the first COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state in March 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Rep Brandtjen: No Big Change in Number of Military Ballots, Vulnerabilities Continue

State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menominee Falls, is talking about military ballots once again. Brandtjen on Monday said the Wisconsin Elections Commission has clarified the number of military ballots in the November 2022 election. “In November of last year, open records requests from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, retrieved by an election...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves

GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Republicans reintroduce eliminating personal property tax

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There's a renewed effort at the state Capitol to eliminate one of Wisconsin's oldest taxes. We're talking about the personal property tax which is tax businesses pay on equipment like furniture and fixtures. Democrats and Republicans have long supported legislation to repeal the tax, but it's...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
WISCONSIN STATE
beckersasc.com

Wisconsin physician's license suspended for falsifying immunization records

Scott Stillwell, MD, of Green Bay, Wis., had his license suspended for 30 days after falsely recording that he and his immediate family were vaccinated against COVID-19, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Jan. 9. Dr. Stillwell was found to have used a medical assistant's credentials to access the Wisconsin Immunization...
GREEN BAY, WI
1520 The Ticket

Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023

A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Advocates, opponents try to stop Wisconsin bail reform amendment

(The Center Square) – The argument in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how bail works in Wisconsin is pretty simple: Supporters want to keep dangerous criminals behind bars. The arguments against the amendment are a bit more wide-ranging. Advocates and opponents packed a statehouse hearing Tuesday to either stop or change the amendment that is being fast-tracked for the April ballot. ...
WISCONSIN STATE

