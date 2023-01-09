ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cougars Win Seven Events in Opener

HOUSTON – The University of Houston track and field team opened its 2023 season with seven event wins at the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational inside Yeoman Fieldhouse on Friday highlighted by a meet record in the 3,000 meters by senior Brandon Seagreaves. The first event win of the season...
Leonard Hilton Memorial Meet Starts 2023

HOUSTON – The University of Houston track and field team opens its 2023 indoor season with the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational on Friday. Field events are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. CT with track events starting at 11:30 a.m. CT. LEONARD HILTON MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL. Date | Time Friday,...
