Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
2 Palestinians killed in West Bank raid, stabbing attack
JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Palestinians were killed Wednesday in separate violent confrontations with Israelis in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said, one during an Israeli military arrest raid in the territory’s north and another after stabbing and wounding an Israeli civilian at a southern settlement. Wednesday’s violence...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
WOWK
US extends protection for ex-Trump aides from Iran threats
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has again extended government protection to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his top Iran aides due to persistent threats against them from Iran. In separate notices sent to Congress late last week, the State Department said the threats to...
WOWK
Trump probe may be complicated by documents at Biden office
WASHINGTON (AP) — The volume of classified documents is vastly different, the circumstances of discovery worlds apart. But the revelation that lawyers for President Joe Biden have located what the White House says is a “small number” of classified documents in a locked closet is an unexpected wrinkle for a Justice Department already investigating Donald Trump over the retention of top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate.
WOWK
Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit
MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday pledged to promote prosperity for people throughout the hemisphere as they opened wide-ranging talks about the fragile security situation in Haiti, North American trade, political unrest in Brazil and more on the sidelines of the North American Leaders Summit.
WOWK
China renews threat against Taiwan as island holds drills
BEIJING (AP) — China renewed its threats Wednesday to attack Taiwan and warned that foreign politicians who interact with the self-governing island are “playing with fire.”. A spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said the country was recommitted in the new year to “safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity”...
WOWK
Turkey summons Swedish envoy over ‘heinous’ protest action
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has summoned the Swedish ambassador to convey Ankara’s displeasure after a mannequin depicting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was hung outside the city hall in Stockholm, state broadcaster TRT reported. Turkish officials on Thursday described the incident as “terrorist propaganda” by supporters...
WOWK
A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents
The revelation that potentially classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden has prompted questions on how the circumstance compares to the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked as classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump. A side-by-side...
WOWK
UAE names oil company chief to lead UN climate talks COP28
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates on Thursday named a veteran technocrat who both leads Abu Dhabi’s state-run oil company and oversees its renewable energy efforts to be the president of the upcoming United Nations climate negotiations in Dubai, highlighting the balancing act ahead for this crude-producing nation.
WOWK
In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s presidential dreams were undermined by her use of a private email server that included classified information. Donald Trump has risked criminal charges by refusing to return top-secret records to the government after leaving the White House. And now misplaced files with classified markings...
WOWK
Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and past and present U.S. officials are honoring the late Ash Carter, who as defense secretary opened the way for women to fight in combat and for transgender personnel to serve, at a memorial service Thursday at Washington National Cathedral. Carter, 68, died...
WOWK
French PM to unveil pension changes that upset many workers
PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is to unveil on Tuesday a highly sensitive pension overhaul aimed at pushing up the retirement age that has already prompted vigorous criticism and calls for protests from leftist opponents and worker unions. The minimum retirement age to be entitled to...
WOWK
TikTok boss meets European officials as scrutiny intensifies
LONDON (AP) — TikTok’s CEO met Tuesday with European Union officials about strict new digital regulations in the 27-nation bloc as the Chinese-owned social media app faces growing scrutiny from Western authorities over data privacy, cybersecurity and misinformation. In meetings in Brussels, Shou Zi Chew and four officials...
WOWK
World Bank: Recession a looming threat for global economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The global economy will come “perilously close” to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world’s top economies — the United States, Europe and China — the World Bank warned on Tuesday. In an annual report, the...
WOWK
Philippine court voids oil exploration pact involving China
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine Supreme Court on Tuesday declared unconstitutional a 2005 pact by China, the Philippines and Vietnam to jointly explore for oil in the disputed South China Sea, a decision that also brings other proposed agreements into doubt. The decision by 12 of the court’s...
Comments / 0