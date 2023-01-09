Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
nbcboston.com
COVID Wastewater Levels Trending Down in Greater Boston
COVID-19 levels in Greater Boston wastewater have been trending downward over the past week, a positive sign following spiking virus cases and concerns over the holiday season. As of Tuesday, which is the latest data available, there was a seven day average of 1,501 RNA copies per mL in communities...
Boston Globe
Why this COVID wave is different 🦠
Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
whdh.com
Hazmat crew responds to taped-off MBTA bus in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Hazmat crews could be seen responding to an MBTA bus that was taped off in Boston’s Longwood area on Wednesday night. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022...
nbcboston.com
Tempers Flare Over Plans for Warming Station at Revere Senior Center
Emotions ran high at a Monday city council meeting in Revere, Massachusetts, as seniors questioned plans to open a floor of the senior center overnight to people seeking refuge from the cold weather. The Rosetti-Cowan Senior Center is Revere's designated emergency facility. In the past, it has opened its doors...
nbcboston.com
New Brewery and Taproom Now Open in West Newton
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last year, it was reported that a South Shore brewery and taproom was planning to expand to a space west of Boston, and now we have learned that it has opened. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants...
No Mega Millions jackpot winner but 2 tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts
BOSTON — No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts. The numbers drawn were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. A winning ticket worth $1 million was...
nbcboston.com
New Donut Shop to Open at Hub Hall in Boston's North Station Area
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a brand new spot for donuts is on its way to a food hall in Boston. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, Little Moose Donuts is planning to open at Hub Hall by North Station, with the listing indicating that the business is currently looking to hire donut makers. No other information can be found on the upcoming donut shop other than the fact that the contact person is Leah Olofson who is the registered agent of Little Moose Holdings, LLC, according to a business entity summary page within the State of Massachusetts website.
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
high-profile.com
Isaac Blair Responds to Emergency in Roslindale
Boston – The Marr Companies announced that Isaac Blair provided emergency shoring to prevent the total collapse of a 2-story building in Roslindale Square following a car crash that compromised the structural integrity of the building. Early on Dec. 18, 2022, a car traveling at a reported 70 mph...
WBUR
It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different
It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
Healey picks SE Mass. for first trip outside Boston as governor
Newly inaugurated Gov. Maura Healey left Beacon Hill on Tuesday for the first time since taking the oath of office, and her destination was Southeastern Massachusetts.
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
nbcboston.com
Boston Doctors ‘Looking Forward' to Seeing Gov. Healey's COVID Response Plans
As freshly sworn-in Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey settles into the corner office, top Boston doctors are weighing in on how her administration should prioritize COVID-19 response. In an historic inauguration, Healey took the oath of office earlier this month. Healey's rise to power marks the first time a woman has...
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
nbcboston.com
Truck Stuck at Logan Airport in Apparent ‘Storrowing'
A truck hit the roof of a tunnel on a road at Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday and had to be towed out, police said. Footage from over the airport showed the apparent "Storrowing," with a tractor-trailer stuck on a road headed to terminals B and C. First responders were seen nearby.
nbcboston.com
New Detroit-Style Pizza Joint Opens in Charlestown
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new dining spot featuring a type of pizza that's not all that easy to find in the Boston area has debuted after being in the works for nearly two years. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants...
WMUR.com
Ben Affleck seen working a Dunkin' drive-through near Boston; JLo also spotted
MEDFORD, Mass. — Related video above: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez host wedding party in Riceboro. Caffeine wasn't the only jolt to greet some Dunkin' customers in Medford on Tuesday. Some saw actor Ben Affleck slinging their orders at the drive-through window. Sightings of his wife, Jennifer Lopez, were also...
