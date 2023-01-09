ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

COVID Wastewater Levels Trending Down in Greater Boston

COVID-19 levels in Greater Boston wastewater have been trending downward over the past week, a positive sign following spiking virus cases and concerns over the holiday season. As of Tuesday, which is the latest data available, there was a seven day average of 1,501 RNA copies per mL in communities...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Why this COVID wave is different 🦠

Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Hazmat crew responds to taped-off MBTA bus in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hazmat crews could be seen responding to an MBTA bus that was taped off in Boston’s Longwood area on Wednesday night. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Tempers Flare Over Plans for Warming Station at Revere Senior Center

Emotions ran high at a Monday city council meeting in Revere, Massachusetts, as seniors questioned plans to open a floor of the senior center overnight to people seeking refuge from the cold weather. The Rosetti-Cowan Senior Center is Revere's designated emergency facility. In the past, it has opened its doors...
REVERE, MA
nbcboston.com

New Brewery and Taproom Now Open in West Newton

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last year, it was reported that a South Shore brewery and taproom was planning to expand to a space west of Boston, and now we have learned that it has opened. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants...
NEWTON, MA
nbcboston.com

New Donut Shop to Open at Hub Hall in Boston's North Station Area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a brand new spot for donuts is on its way to a food hall in Boston. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, Little Moose Donuts is planning to open at Hub Hall by North Station, with the listing indicating that the business is currently looking to hire donut makers. No other information can be found on the upcoming donut shop other than the fact that the contact person is Leah Olofson who is the registered agent of Little Moose Holdings, LLC, according to a business entity summary page within the State of Massachusetts website.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
high-profile.com

Isaac Blair Responds to Emergency in Roslindale

Boston – The Marr Companies announced that Isaac Blair provided emergency shoring to prevent the total collapse of a 2-story building in Roslindale Square following a car crash that compromised the structural integrity of the building. Early on Dec. 18, 2022, a car traveling at a reported 70 mph...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different

It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Doctors ‘Looking Forward' to Seeing Gov. Healey's COVID Response Plans

As freshly sworn-in Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey settles into the corner office, top Boston doctors are weighing in on how her administration should prioritize COVID-19 response. In an historic inauguration, Healey took the oath of office earlier this month. Healey's rise to power marks the first time a woman has...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Truck Stuck at Logan Airport in Apparent ‘Storrowing'

A truck hit the roof of a tunnel on a road at Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday and had to be towed out, police said. Footage from over the airport showed the apparent "Storrowing," with a tractor-trailer stuck on a road headed to terminals B and C. First responders were seen nearby.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

New Detroit-Style Pizza Joint Opens in Charlestown

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new dining spot featuring a type of pizza that's not all that easy to find in the Boston area has debuted after being in the works for nearly two years. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants...
BOSTON, MA

