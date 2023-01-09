Students asked to help choose MA Governor portrait for Gov. Healey’s office

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students across the Commonwealth are being called on by Governor Maura Healey to participate in a portrait essay contest to help pick a former Massachusetts Governor portrait to hang in her office.

Students are asked to research and suggest a former Governor that inspires them and should be featured in the Governor or Lt. Governor’s office. The contest is open to all Massachusetts students and essays should be 600 words or less answering the following question: “Which former Massachusetts governor inspires you the most, and why should their portrait hang in the Governor or Lieutenant Governor’s office?”

Essays can be submitted on the Mass.gov website and are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

The winners will be invited to the State House to meet Governor Healey and Lt. Governor Driscoll for the unveiling of the chosen portraits.

“The State House is the people’s house, and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll and I want our future leaders to have a voice in the symbols and messages we choose to highlight,” said Governor Healey. “This is an exciting opportunity for Massachusetts students to learn more about our state’s history and determine for themselves what makes a great leader. We can’t wait to review the submissions.”

“Governor Healey and I will be looking at these portraits every day while we are making important decisions that impact the lives of all Massachusetts residents,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “Each time we see the portraits, we’ll be reminded of the lessons we learned from these student essays. We hope that all students will participate in this unique opportunity to shape our state’s future.”

Healey is the 73rd Governor of the Commonwealth. Former Governors include:

John Hancock Thomas Cushing: Acting Governor for remainder of Hancock’s term James Bowdoin John Hancock Samuel Adams Increase Sumner Moses Gill: Acting Governor for remainder of Sumner’s term Caleb Strong James Sullivan Levi Lincoln Sr.: Acting Governor for remainder of Sullivan’s term Christopher Gore Elbridge Gerry Caleb Strong John Brooks William Eustis Marcus Morton: Acting Governor for remainder of Eustis’ term Levi Lincoln Jr. John Davis Samuel Turell Armstrong: Acting Governor for remainder of Davis’ term Edward Everett Marcus Morton John Davis Marcus Morton George N. Briggs George S. Boutwell John H. Clifford Emory Washburn Henry Gardner Nathaniel Prentice Banks John Albion Andrew Alexander H. Bullock Williams Claflin William B. Washburn Thomas Talbot: Acting Governor for remainder of Washburn’s term William Gaston Alexander H. Rice Thomas Talbot John Davis Long Benjamin F. Butler George D. Robinson Oliver Ames John Q. A. Bracklett William E. Russell Frederic T. Greenhalge Roger Wolcott Winthrop Murray Crane John L. Bates William L. Douglas Curtis Guild Jr. Eben Sumner Draper Eugene Noble Foss David I. Walsh Samuel W. McCall Calvin Coolidge Channing H. Cox Alvan T. Fuller Frank G. Allen Joseph B. Ely James Michael Curley Charles F. Hurley Leverett Saltonstall Maurice J. Tobin Robert F. Bradford Paul A. Dever Christian A. Herter Foster Furcolo John Volpe Endicott Peabody John Volpe Francis Sargent Michael Dukakis Edward J. King Michael Dukakis Bill Weld Paul Cellucci Jane Swift, acting Governor for remainder of Cellucci’s term Mitt Romney Deval Patrick Charlie Baker

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.