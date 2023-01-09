ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural Bridge Station, VA

The News-Gazette

Elizabeth Page Cunningham died Jan. 12

Elizabeth Page (Francis) Cunningham, was born on Oct. 27, 1947, in. , at Stonewall Jackson Hospital, to George Edwin and June Elizabeth Cunningham, who preceded her in death. She died on Jan. 12, 2023, at her home in. Buena Vista. . She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth Worley...
LEXINGTON, VA
The News-Gazette

Doris Ruby Porterfield, 92, of Lexington died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Doris Ruby Porterfield, 92, of Lexington was born Sept. 7, 1930, in. , to the late James and Bernice Jones. . She became a Teacher’s Assistant soon after her graduation. She also worked at the Total Action Against Poverty Program in. Glasgow. . For more than 20 years Doris...
LEXINGTON, VA
The News-Gazette

Donald Brown, 86, of Staunton died Jan. 10

Donald Hankins Brown, 86, widower of Mary Rose ( Walker ) Brown, formerly of. , passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at The Regency at. on July 7, 1936, a son of the late William Walter Brown and Ruby Jeanette (Glover) Brown. Donald was a veteran of the. United...
STAUNTON, VA
The News-Gazette

Paving Work Underway On North Main

In Lexington is closed this week for asphalt milling, paving and striping from. to Diamond streets. Detours will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, Jan. 13. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes if available.
LEXINGTON, VA

