Advocates, opponents try to stop Wisconsin bail reform amendment
(The Center Square) – The argument in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how bail works in Wisconsin is pretty simple: Supporters want to keep dangerous criminals behind bars. The arguments against the amendment are a bit more wide-ranging. Advocates and opponents packed a statehouse hearing Tuesday to either stop or change the amendment that is being fast-tracked for the April ballot. ...
wpr.org
Proposed amendment to cash bail
Wisconsin's legislature has made bail reform a top priority and a proposed amendment to the state constitution may make it to a statewide ballot in April. A legal expert explains the proposed amendment and examines its potential ramifications.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin State Patrol works to combat human trafficking with resources for truck drivers
KENOSHA, Wis.— The Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Alliance is teaming up with Wisconsin State Patrol this week to help spread awareness about human trafficking. This week State Patrol is handing out educational information to truck drivers on the signs to help stop human trafficking. The weigh station in Kenosha...
WI Veterinarian Poisoned By His Wife With Animal Euthanasia Drugs
A woman in Wisconsin uses a unique method to try and kill her husband. As I started learning more about this incident, the first red flag I noticed was the age difference. The husband is 70 years old and his new wife is 50, twenty years younger. The couple was only married for five months when she was trying to get him to change his legal documents including his Power of Attorney and Will. That way she would get everything if he died and his kids would get nothing. I would call her a gold digger.
spectrumnews1.com
What to watch for to help save a victim of human trafficking
WISCONSIN — As the country prepares to mark Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, experts said they want everyone to take some time this week to know how best to protect someone from becoming a victim. That most often starts with protecting minors online. “What we see a lot...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on bail reform amendment
(WLUK) -- A bail reform bill is currently making its way through the Wisconsin State Assembly. If passed, it could close the door on some individuals being released before trial. "This really is very common sense," State Rep. Cindi Duchow said. "This would give the judges a chance to say,...
wnanews.com
Disability benefit hearings go remote. Should you?
Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. To find an attorney in your area, visit wislaw.org.
wxpr.org
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s veneer of compromise cracks
MADISON — So much for “unity.”. Just days into the new session it looks like Gov. Tony Evers’ has ripped off his compromise disguise. The Democrat, who just last week preached unity and finding common ground with the Republican majority in the Legislature, now says conservatives can forget about a flat tax or universal school choice this session.
3 Super Weird Wisconsin Laws You’ve Probably Never Heard Before
Wisconsin, the land of cheese and beer, is known for its quirky and sometimes downright strange laws. From strict regulations on who can serve butter and limiting when and where you can kiss, the Badger State has had some of the most peculiar legislation in the country. Serving Margarine Is...
cwbradio.com
Officials Calling for Overhaul of State's Mental Health System
(By Erin McGroarty | Wisconsin Watch) When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public. According to...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin’s Governor Is Ready To Sign A GOP-Led Medical Marijuana Bill If It’s Not ‘Flawed’ With Excessive Restrictions
The Democratic governor of Wisconsin says he’s “confident” that lawmakers in the state’s Republican-led legislature will produce a passable, bipartisan medical marijuana legalization bill this session, and that he’s ready to sign such a measure—as long as the majority party doesn’t come up with a “flawed” plan that’s overly restrictive.
What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?
Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory message to Republicans, as party chair […] The post What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISN
'Not only their privacy, it gives them their life': Is anonymity possible for WI lotto winners?
LUCK, Wis. — The badger state has a new multi-millionaire.Wisconsin Lottery announced the winner of a $15.1 million Megabucks prize. Identified in a public news release to the media, Mark Cunningham purchased his winning ticket at Wayne's Food Plus last week in Luck, Wisconsin. Cunningham claimed his winning ticket...
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin organization wants to reduce salt usage
RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Every year, Wisconsin uses thousands of pounds of salt to melt ice on roadways. This is because salt is readily available and overall, very effective at melting ice and snow. Once the ice and snow are gone the salt remains, and that salt can leech into the soil, runoff into storm drains, and eventually end up in our lakes and rivers.
wpr.org
Wisconsin inches toward medical marijuana legalization as GOP leaders signal support
Republican leaders in Wisconsin say legalizing medical marijuana could be part of their legislative agenda for 2023. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show" on Monday that he favors partial legalization of the drug. "I support a form of medical marijuana, where it is very...
Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
What age can a child legally be a babysitter in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling? Those looking for a babysitter in Wisconsin should remember that the minimum age in the state to watch kids in 11 years old, according to […]
nbc15.com
Cigarette sales in Wis. plummet but alternative smoking methods compensate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Legal sales of cigarettes in Wisconsin are on the decline, with a 54% decrease in packs sold since 2001, according to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The Wisconsin Policy Forum says the decline is likely due to a combination of public health messaging, changes...
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin legislature’s finance committee blocks DNR’s $15.5 million conservation purchase
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history,...
