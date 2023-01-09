Read full article on original website
Obituary: Ronald Lee Williams,
Ronald Lee Williams, age 71 of Livonia, MO passed away on January 3, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO. Ronald was born in Putnam County. MO on September 8, 1951, the son of George “Bob” and Emogene (Mathes) Williams. He was raised in the Rockford, IL area and graduated from the local schools. Following graduation, he served his country with the United States Army until he was discharged for medical reasons. Ronald was united in marriage to Debra Massingill, she preceded him in death.
Obituary & Services: John Douglas “Doug” Eller
John Douglas “Doug” Eller, 54, a resident of Harris, Missouri died at 9:58 P.M., Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Liberty Baptist Church, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Eller Cemetery south of Harris, Missouri.
Obituary & Services: Nancy Gail Allen
Nancy Gail Allen, 78, Bethany, MO passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at her home. She was born May 8, 1944, the daughter of Dean and Wilma Jean (Carter) Murray in Bethany, Missouri. On March 16, 1963, Nancy married Elvis Allen in Martinsville, Missouri. He survives of the home. Nancy...
Obituary & Services: (Infant) Ramsey Merlyn Derrickson
Ramsey Merlyn Derrickson, the infant son of Ramsey and Sabrina Derrickson, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Ramsey was born on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Survivors include his parents, Ramsey and Sabrina Derrickson of the home; maternal...
Trenton Fire Chief to speak at Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon
Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler will speak at the next Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. The event will be at the Barton Farm Campus of Trenton January 25th at noon. Gibler will provide an update on the fire department’s training facility and other fire department happenings. The price...
Princeton National Honor Society to sponsor raffle to benefit student with medical issue
The Princeton National Honor Society will sponsor a lottery ticket raffle to benefit a Putnam County student who experienced a cardiac arrest at basketball practice before Thanksgiving. The raffle to support the Walter Hartwig family will be during halftime of the boys basketball game against Putnam County at Princeton High...
Special Olympics Missouri preps for 16th Annual Chillicothe Polar Plunge
The 16th Annual Chillicothe Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11. Brave men and women from around the area will don disco-themed costumes and swimwear and take “polar” dips into freezin’ water. Their Reason for Freezin’. . . the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competition for the thousands of SOMO athletes across the state, including right here in Chillicothe and surrounding areas.
Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of meeting on January 9th
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen accepted an ordinance on January 9, 2023, that would authorize a sales tax of half of one percent being decided by voters of the city in the April 4th election. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel explains it would be an extension of a capital improvement tax...
Veterans of Foreign Wars, District 1, announces contest winners
Winners have been announced for various District 1 VFW contests. Voice of Democracy winners are Allison Higgins of Chillicothe High School for first place, Miley Bowling of Tina-Avalon High School for second place, and Joelle Barker of Lawson High School for third place. For the Patriot Pen contest, Bishop Hogan...
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
Trenton Municipal Utilities Director presents report to Trenton City Council
In his written report to the Trenton City Council, Trenton Municipal Utilities Director, Ron Urton, said the walls are up and the roof is on for the reservoir pump station building. Piping is scheduled for delivery next month. TMU has ordered a replacement ammonia mix for the chlorine contact basin at the water treatment plant.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
Additional Bookings For Livingston County
Two Bookings at the Harrison County Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday, Chillicothe Police booked 27-year-old Chad Alexander Holmes on a 24-hour hold. He was held without bond. Wednesday morning, The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 38-year-old Kayci Delaine Porter was booked after a guilty...
One Injured In Crash North Of Chillicothe
A two-vehicle crash on US 65, just north of Chillicothe Monday afternoon left a Laclede man with minor injuries. State Troopers report 39-year-old Kenneth R Rogers of Laclede was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries following the crash at about 4:40 pm, which happened as he was southbound on US 65 and stopped at a stop light. The report states a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Danielle A Morris of Chillicothe failed to stop and ran into the back of the Rogers vehicle. Morris was not injured. They were wearing safety belts.
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday And Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to more than 220 calls for service Monday and Tuesday. 10:28 a.m., a citizen called the Police Department to advise of possible property damage in the 800 block of Thompson Dr. Officers spoke with the citizen. 12:50 p.m. a citizen came to the Police Department...
Man arrested by patrol in Grundy County waives extradition
The man the Highway Patrol arrested in Grundy County on January 10th, on three felony counts of fugitive from out of state, appeared in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on January 11th. Online court information shows 33-year-old Jacob Lee Knisley waived extradition and voluntarily consented to be...
Spickard Board of Aldermen accept resignation
The Spickard Board of Aldermen accepted the resignation of City Clerk Amy Chapman on January 9th. She agreed to stay on until a new clerk can be hired and trained. A motion was approved to advertise for a new city clerk. The position will be open until filled. The city clerk’s position is approximately 20 hours per week with pay based on experience. Applications can be submitted to Spickard City Hall at 303 Jefferson.
Bethany woman injured in accident near Albany
Bethany, MO: A Bethany woman was injured in an accident near Albany last week when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a large concrete culvert.
Trenton Board of Education tackles busy agenda, accepts a number of resignations
Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting for having their art chosen to be displayed at the school district office. Skyler Schlichting, Abigail Way, Alijah Suarez, and Ariana Cox were selected. Superintendent Daniel Gott reported their work will be on display for the year. Teachers of the Second Quarter were also...
Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Two defendants facing felony charges in Grundy County have waived preliminary hearings while another saw charges amended to a misdemeanor. In the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, felony cases were continued until Thursday for Angel Maureen Stewart of Chillicothe and Corey Hines of Trenton. Stewart was arrested on December 18th. Her charges include first-degree property damage, resisting arrest by fleeing, driving while intoxicated, and two traffic counts. Hines faces one count of second-degree domestic assault from October 31st. Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023.
