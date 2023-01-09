Read full article on original website
Related
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Federal judge blocks Newsom’s foolish gun law
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature passed a gun control law that was aimed at shaming a Texas law on abortion. A federal judge has now brought and end to the political posturing.
All but 16 House Republicans vote against bill to allow Puerto Rico to decide its future
The bill, unlikely to pass the Senate this year, was opposed by Republicans on the grounds that it could lead to statehood for the territory.
The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State
Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Guns rights advocates decry sweeping gun ban proposal: ‘You can’t put us all in jail’
Guns rights advocates criticized a proposal to ban a wide array of guns and high-capacity magazines at a state legislative hearing Tuesday, calling it a “dangerous” measure that will make criminals out of law-abiding gun owners. Todd Vandermyde, a longtime gun rights lobbyist, warned that the proposal unveiled...
Washington Examiner
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
Illinois Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is Uncooperative
Governor Pritzker on the Texas migrantsPhoto byScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants that crossed the Texas-Mexican border to sanctuary states such as New and Washington, D.C. Then he added a third state on September 1 - Chicago.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
List of more than 170 banned guns in Illinois could grow
(The Center Square) – The list of about 170 different semi-automatic guns now banned in Illinois could change with state police granted the authority to update the list “as needed.” Possession of guns legally purchased before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Tuesday are grandfathered in, but owners must eventually register each weapon’s serial number. Illinois State Police are to develop the registry with gun owners required to comply by Jan. 1, 2024. Violations could be a Class 2 felony. ...
California Democrats bring back concealed carry bill in renewed push for gun safety
Lawmakers are also bringing back bills to limit solitary confinement use and decriminalize psychedelic drugs.
Washington Examiner
Senator demands investigation into secret FBI gun confiscations after Washington Examiner report
EXCLUSIVE — A Republican senator is calling for an investigation into the FBI, Secret Service, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for secretly coordinating to strip U.S. citizens of their rights to own, use, or even buy firearms. The Washington Examiner reported on Dec. 13 that the three federal agencies...
Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023
NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
From January 1, Concealed Carry of Guns Will Be Legal in Georgia Without a Permit – Constitutional Carry Becomes Law
Some restrictions will still apply to gun owners though. On Sunday January 1, so-called constitutional carry laws come fully into effect in Georgia. These will mean that concealed carry of handguns becomes legal in the Peach State.
Tennessee Governor, Senators Tell Biden to Stop Planned Release of Immigrant Detainees
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Senator Bill Hagerty, and Senator Marsha BlackburnPhoto byNewSouthPolitics.com. According to an official release from the office of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, the Immigration Control Enforcement Department under President Biden's administration is planning to release immigrant detainees into Tennessee.
Sanders pledges to phase out state income tax
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a social media countdown to her Tuesday inauguration she wants to work on ending the state's income tax. "When I take office, we will work on responsibly phasing out the state income tax to reward work - NOT government...
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports, there are changes for when you get behind the wheel of a car – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, H.B. 3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees, or fines...
americanmilitarynews.com
Half of US now lets people carry guns with no license
With the start of the new year, Alabama officially allows people to carry concealed guns without a license, meaning some form of “constitutional carry” has now been enacted in half of all states. Alabama now allows people to carry a loaded, concealed handgun – or transport one in...
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support Migrants
Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Lori LightfootPhoto byYouTube and Twitter. It was only recently that Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that she needed money to support migrants that were bussed in from Texas. She recently announced the City of Chicago needed $53.5 million to support the recently arrived migrants.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0