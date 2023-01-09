Allen Will Be New Home For Chicken N Pickle

An indoor/outdoor entertainment complex will bring pickleball and other yard games, plus a restaurant and sports bar to Allen . Chicken N Pickle will be located at The Farm, a 135-acre mixed-use development, according to the Allen Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Chicken N Pickle will be located on the south side of State Highway 121/Sam Rayburn Tollway and Alma Rd. in Allen. According to the Chicken N Pickle Allen Facebook page , the new location could open in late 2023.

Chicken N Pickle first opened in Kansas City, Missouri in 2016 where it is headquartered. Chicken N Pickle has three other locations in the Lone Star State including in Grapevine , which is set to open on January 17, one in Grand Prairie, and one in San Antonio. Another Texas spot is planned for Webster . Chicken N Pickle has other locations in Kansas and Oklahoma with others planned for Nevada and Arizona .

Guests can enjoy an extensive menu featuring locally-sourced ingredients, plus a full bar. “Known for our wood-fired rotisserie chicken, pulled pork and grass-fed beef sandwiches, creative salads and hand-cut fries, there’s something for everyone in our nest,” stated the company’s website .

The new entertainment destination will feature bars, a bier garden, and indoor and outdoor dining. Indoor, outdoor, and covered outdoor pickleball courts can be reserved for play. Other games vary by location but may include ping pong, Jenga, cornhole, and Battleship.

