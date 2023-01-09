Prince Harry Said Camilla Is 'Dangerous' & She 'Sacrificed' Him To The Media

Prince Harry accused his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Queen Consort, of leaking royal stories to the media and called her "dangerous" during his CBS interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday.

In the 60 Minutes interview, Harry was asked about his "critical" portrayal of Camilla in his new memoir Spare which has leaked ahead of its publication date.

Camilla has always been a controversial figure in the royal family, and the public largely blamed her for the break-up of her now-husband King Charles III's marriage to Diana, the Princess of Wales. Diana also once referred to Camilla as the "third person" in her marriage.

During his interview with Cooper, Harry reiterated his mother's statement and confirmed that he and his brother Prince William asked their father not to marry Camilla.

"We didn't think it was necessary. We thought that it was gonna cause more harm than good, and if he was now with his person, that — surely that's enough," he said, as per CBS News.

"Why go that far when you don't necessarily need to? We wanted him to be happy. And we saw how happy he was with her. So, at the time, it was, 'OK.'"

Cooper then brought up Harry's memoir and how he called Camilla "dangerous."

"You wrote, 'I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy.' How was she dangerous?" Cooper asked.

"Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image," Harry replied.

"That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that."

Harry says he was one of those people and that Camilla "sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar" in order to get better tabloid coverage for herself and his father, King Charles III.

In another interview with ABC's Good Morning America on Monday, Harry once again spoke about Camilla and his feelings toward her, according to CNN.

“I love every member of my family, despite the differences, so when I see her, we’re perfectly pleasant with each other,” he said.

“She’s my stepmother. I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything that she can to improve her own reputation and her own image, for her own sake.”

He also confirmed he hadn't spoken to Camilla in a "long time."

Buckingham Palace has not responded to any of the claims made in the 60 Minutes interview or Harry's book.

60 Minutes said it reached out to the palace for comment on the interview. However, the palace wanted to see the report before airing, which the program says it does not do.

Prince Harry was also interviewed by ITV's Tom Bradby on Sunday during which he addressed an interview he did with Oprah Winfrey back in November 2011.

Harry denied calling the royal family racist over a conversation that was had about his son's skin colour while Meghan Markle was pregnant with Archie. Instead, Harry says it was the British press that made that accusation.

Spare comes out in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday.