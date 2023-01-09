ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

Prince Harry Said Camilla Is 'Dangerous' & She 'Sacrificed' Him To The Media

By Asymina Kantorowicz
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFcC4_0k8cPSVh00

Prince Harry accused his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Queen Consort, of leaking royal stories to the media and called her "dangerous" during his CBS interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday.

In the 60 Minutes interview, Harry was asked about his "critical" portrayal of Camilla in his new memoir Spare which has leaked ahead of its publication date.

Camilla has always been a controversial figure in the royal family, and the public largely blamed her for the break-up of her now-husband King Charles III's marriage to Diana, the Princess of Wales. Diana also once referred to Camilla as the "third person" in her marriage.

During his interview with Cooper, Harry reiterated his mother's statement and confirmed that he and his brother Prince William asked their father not to marry Camilla.

"We didn't think it was necessary. We thought that it was gonna cause more harm than good, and if he was now with his person, that — surely that's enough," he said, as per CBS News.

"Why go that far when you don't necessarily need to? We wanted him to be happy. And we saw how happy he was with her. So, at the time, it was, 'OK.'"

Cooper then brought up Harry's memoir and how he called Camilla "dangerous."

"You wrote, 'I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy.' How was she dangerous?" Cooper asked.

"Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image," Harry replied.

"That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that."

Harry says he was one of those people and that Camilla "sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar" in order to get better tabloid coverage for herself and his father, King Charles III.

In another interview with ABC's Good Morning America on Monday, Harry once again spoke about Camilla and his feelings toward her, according to CNN.

“I love every member of my family, despite the differences, so when I see her, we’re perfectly pleasant with each other,” he said.

“She’s my stepmother. I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything that she can to improve her own reputation and her own image, for her own sake.”

He also confirmed he hadn't spoken to Camilla in a "long time."

Buckingham Palace has not responded to any of the claims made in the 60 Minutes interview or Harry's book.

60 Minutes said it reached out to the palace for comment on the interview. However, the palace wanted to see the report before airing, which the program says it does not do.

Prince Harry was also interviewed by ITV's Tom Bradby on Sunday during which he addressed an interview he did with Oprah Winfrey back in November 2011.

Harry denied calling the royal family racist over a conversation that was had about his son's skin colour while Meghan Markle was pregnant with Archie. Instead, Harry says it was the British press that made that accusation.

Spare comes out in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday.

Comments / 5

Lisa Guliani
3d ago

"Harry says he was one of those people and that Camilla "sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar" in order to get better tabloid coverage for herself and his father, King Charles III." How exactly were you "sacrificed" by press about Camilla and your father, H? Jealous much?Must all the good press be about you and Markle?

Reply
6
Cat
3d ago

Harry boy you sacrificed your own self to the media along with the help of your narcissistic wife

Reply(1)
10
Related
Page Six

Judge Judy blasts ‘selfish, spoiled’ Prince Harry: I would be ‘furious’

Judge Judy called Prince Harry “selfish” and “spoiled” for writing bombshell claims against his royal family in his new memoir, “Spare.” “I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or that grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one,” the “Judge Judy” star (real name: Judy Sheindlin) said Tuesday on “Good Morning Britain.” Sheindlin’s brutally honest response came after she was asked how she would feel if her own family member had done that to her. “That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt,” Sheindlin, 80, continued. “I think anybody – anybody with a brain –...
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Says Prince William & Kate Middleton's Romance Made Him Question Future With Ex Chelsy Davy

Prior to his romance with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry admitted that watching his brother, Prince William, fall in love with his wife, Kate Middleton, made him question his future with his then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare, the royal got candid about how his older sibling’s relationship made him question whether Davy, whom he dated for six years, could be his future wife, a sentiment he said came from the fun times the four shared together.“Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with...
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Thrashes Prince Harry As Now He Wants King Charles and Prince William Back

In a trailer for an exclusive interview for ITV, Britain’s Prince Harry has made some stirring comments that has taken the internet by storm. After an entire saga of continuous public trials and blatant criticism of the Royal Family, Prince Harry has finally spoken his heart. In a promotional interview trailer for Spare with Tom Bradbey, the Duke of Sussex claimed that he never wanted things to be this way. “He wanted a family and never an institution” he claimed.
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Took Tequila Shots While Answering Stephen Colbert's Questions, Apparently

Today in "Prince Harry is not holding back, like, at all" news, the Duke of Sussex reportedly took tequila shots while answering Stephen Colbert's questions on The Late Show. While the interview airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, people who were at the studios during the taping took videos of the royal with two tequila shots and a plate of limes, which he later took, as reported by the Daily Mail.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals Prince William Was 'Tormented' By Their Father's Affair With Camilla Parker Bowles

Prince Harry revealed the pain and "tremendous guilt" his elder brother, Prince William, felt after discovering the truth about their father's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles in an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare. Addressing his mother's famous 1995 declaration to Martin Bashir that she discovered that there were "three people" in her marriage to Prince Charles — now known as King Charles III — Harry stated that Princess Diana had mistakenly left himself and William "out of the equation." "We didn’t understand what was going on with her and Pa, certainly, but we intuited enough, we sensed the presence...
Indy100

Bookshop throws shade at Harry's book Spare with very sassy placement

Bookshops around the world were preparing for people to rush and buy Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir Spare today. The bombshell book promised to reveal insights pertaining to the Duke of Sussex’s life growing up, being a royal, marrying Meghan Markle, and eventually leaving the Royal Family.But thanks to an accidental early release of the book in Spain, people already have an idea of what Spare reveals - and one bookshop is having fun with it. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBert’s Books, an indie bookshop located in Swindon, UK, showcased Spare in the window of its shop...
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
The Independent

William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding

Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had...
Indy100

People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

64K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy