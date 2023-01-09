Read full article on original website
Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium PlansMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks CrimePhiladelphia, PA
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Ex-Eagles QB on thin ice, NFL insider says
For now, the Washignton Commanders quarterback’s future is unknown. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reports: Asked about the franchise’s plan at QB, and whether Carson Wentz will be with the team next year, Commanders GM Martin Mayhew said, “We’re currently working through all that.”
What could the Eagles' path to the Super Bowl look like? We took a look.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have punched their ticket into the Divisional Round thanks to earning the No. 1 seed and getting a first-round bye. Philadelphia's opponent remains unknown.The Birds will play the lowest seed that advances out of the NFC from Wild Card Weekend. But, if the Eagles make a run to the Super Bowl as they did during the 2017-18 season, what could the path look like? Let's take a look at the Eagles' hypothetical path to potentially earning the team's second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Wild Card RoundWhile the Eagles' opponent for the Divisional Round is still unclear, they'll play...
Seahawks vs. 49ers wild-card game will be 'chess match' for coaches
The Seattle Seahawks are set to square off against the 49ers in San Francisco this Saturday to kick off Wild Card Weekend. Coach Pete Carroll is busy preparing his team to battle the familiar foe for the third time this year. Having dropped both regular-season matchups, Carroll and his squad...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes makes massive business move
For the past few years, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the face of the Chiefs team as a player. And now, he’s looking to become part of another sports team as an owner. According to a report from Meg Linehan of The Athletic, Patrick Mahomes is...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
Why did Phillies trade two clubhouse favorites?
The 2022 Phillies were an amusement park of refreshing baseball joy. A huge part of that was the so-called "Phillies Daycare," an assortment of young, jubilant position players who invigorated the team with base hits and good vibes. But at some point, everyone has to graduate from daycare. On Saturday...
The Most Impressive Thing Eagles Owner Jeff Lurie Has Ever Done
The most impressive thing Jeff Lurie has ever done originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was Jan. 11, 1999, in a press conference at the Center City Marriott, and Jeff Lurie was discussing the head coach the Eagles had just hired: “We needed somebody who is confident they can take something that’s been on a downhill slide and not only reverse that but have a real focused plan on how to succeed in a big way. Not just talk but a detailed, detailed plan.”
NFL odds: 49ers listed as favorites to win NFC, Super Bowl over Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earned a first-round bye after beating the New York Giants on Sunday.The Eagles will be home resting during Wild Card Weekend – a major advantage for a team dealing with several key injuries. But one sportsbook doesn't have the Eagles as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl in the NFC or win the conference.Caesars Sportsbook has the Eagles at +550 to win the Super Bowl and +175 to come out of the NFC, which ranks second behind the San Francisco 49ers in the conference. The Niners...
Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?
Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
NFL Announces Eight Skills Competitions for 2023 Pro Bowl Games
NFL announces eight skills competitions for 2023 Pro Bowl Games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL announced its competitions for the revamped Pro Bowl Games, and football is not the only sport on the schedule. The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will take place over two days in Las...
Peyton Hillis on ‘Road to Recovery' After Saving Drowning Children
Peyton Hillis on 'road to recovery’ after saving drowning children originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Peyton Hillis’ health condition is improving. The former NFL running back is off the ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” his girlfriend Angela Cole wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
Flyers Vs. Sabres: Samuel Ersson's 1st NHL Shutout Leads Impressive Rebound
Ersson gets 1st shutout as Flyers pick up one of their most impressive wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. A night after their morale took a heavy punch at home, the Flyers proved they're at least a different team from recent past. They put some resolve and growth on...
