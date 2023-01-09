ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

2023 NFL playoff bracket and predictions: Who is going to win Super Bowl 57?

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJG5N_0k8cLY5r00

The 2022 NFL regular season is over. The 2023 NFL Playoffs are upon us.

The second full weekend of January will drop three days of postseason action on the world — two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and what could be Tom Brady’s final game on Monday night. Twelve teams will begin their journey to Super Bowl 57 in the Wild Card round.

The prize is a trip to Glendale, Arizona for a week of media availability and a place in the biggest football game in the world. Can comets like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers continue to streak across the NFL’s sky? Will the apparent flaws of teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants prove fatal?

We’ll get our answers starting January 14. Here’s the schedule for the Wild Card round:

SATURDAY

4:30 EST: Seahawks @ 49ers (FOX)

8:15 EST: Chargers @ Jaguars (NBC)

SUNDAY

1:00 EST: Dolphins @ Bills (CBS)

4:30 EST: Giants @ Vikings (FOX)

8:15 EST: Ravens @ Bengals (NBC)

MONDAY

8:15 EST: Cowboys @ Buccaneers (ESPN/ABC)

After that, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles jump into the mix with the easiest paths to the Super Bowl in their respective conferences. Who’ll win it all? Here’s my mildly educated stab at a prediction.

Wild Card Round

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyBul_0k8cLY5r00
AP Photo/Peter Joneleit
  • San Francisco 49ers over Seattle Seahawks
  • Jacksonville Jaguars over Los Angeles Chargers
  • Buffalo Bills over Miami Dolphins
  • Minnesota Vikings over New York Giants
  • Cincinnati Bengals over Baltimore Ravens
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Dallas Cowboys

It’s a mostly chalky opening round for the 2023 playoffs. Jaguars-Chargers feels like a coin flip. Los Angeles has the more talented roster but Jacksonville has better coaching and homefield advantage. Do you take the team that nearly lost to Joshua Dobbs at home in a de facto playoff game? Or the one that played its starters entirely too long in a meaningless Week 18 game and managed to lose to broken Russell Wilson? It’s not like you can ask the football gods to weigh in, because years of postseason returns suggest they hate both franchises equally.

Taking the Buccaneers over the Cowboys feels stupid, but right. Dallas remains a Mike McCarthy production, which means it will always seek out the hard way in the playoffs. Tampa Bay is playing what could be Tom Brady’s final game in the NFL and what probably will be his final home game as a Buc. These teams are both very different than they were in Week 1’s borderline unwatchable slog, but I’m not about to count out Touchdown Tom.

Divisional Round

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYqIC_0k8cLY5r00
AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes
  • Kansas City Chiefs over Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Buffalo Bills over Cincinnati Bengals
  • Philadelphia Eagles over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • San Francisco 49ers over Minnesota Vikings

The Jags’ run ends here, but it was fun while it lasted. Bills-Bengals is another coin toss game that will be influenced by more than just the level of talent on the field. Ultimately, we hope it’s a game Damar Hamlin will be in Highmark Stadium to attend. As much as I like Joe Burrow and a Bengals team that realizes its potential when the games matter most, I cannot bet against Buffalo, at home, potentially playing in front of the teammate who collapsed on the field preceding a what continues to be a stunning recovery that restored our faith good things can happen in this world.

The Eagles are a much better team than the Bucs, Touchdown Tom or no. The Vikings are ripe for disappointment — a 13-4 record and a -3 scoring differential! — and the Niners have the kind of defense that will spark months of speculation over Kirk Cousins’ long term future in the Twin Cities.

Conference Championships

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCfAR_0k8cLY5r00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
  • Kansas City Chiefs over Buffalo Bills
  • San Francisco 49ers over Philadelphia Eagles

The Bills can win in Kansas City. They were a coin toss away from doing it in last year’s playoffs. But a large part of Buffalo’s regular season win at Arrowhead Stadium was its ability to bring pressure without blitzing. Von Miller had two sacks and two quarterback hits that afternoon, but he won’t make an appearance this postseason thanks to a torn ACL. That creates just enough cover for the Chiefs to escape with a win … again.

The Eagles are a very good team who still feel like an unfinished product — especially with Jalen Hurts nursing a sore shoulder and Lane Johnson dealing with an abdominal tear. The 49ers, on the other hand, have dealt with a smattering of injuries on the offensive side of the ball but keep rolling thanks to a smothering defense. I’m rolling with them in a grind-em-out game.

Super Bowl 57

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PQpW9_0k8cLY5r00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
  • San Francisco 49ers over Kansas City Chiefs

It’s a rematch of Super Bowl 54 — and this time, the 49ers have replaced the shaky quarterback whose fourth quarter failings cost them a world championship with the final player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Brock Purdy isn’t going to throw his way to a title with a barrage of deep shots, but he can execute Kyle Shanahan’s “no one look too hard at our quarterback” offense effectively. He’ll get the ball to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey and Eli Mitchell, they’ll carve out big gains after the catch, and the Niners get their revenge after blowing a 10-point fourth quarter lead in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
gamblingnews.com

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Odds, Time, and Prediction

Dallas Cowboys-142 Tampa Bay Buccaneers+120. *Odds taken from FanDuel on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw at least one interception in each of his previous seven games. In fact, the 2-time Pro Bowler hasn’t thrown an interception only in two games of the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jay Gruden had some suggestions for who should call plays for the Commanders

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden is a frequent guest on the local airwaves throughout the NFL regular season, offering his insight into the NFL and the Commanders. Gruden, who coached Washington from 2014-19, was known for his ability as an offensive play-caller. So in an appearance on “Grant and Danny,” on 106.7 The Fan Tuesday, Gruden defended former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who the team fired.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Long list, but good news for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be getting as healthy as they’ve been all season, just when it matters most. After Thursday’s practice, the Bucs released their first injury report for Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Even though it’s a long list, there’s plenty of encouraging developments for Tampa Bay, as many key players were able to practice fully.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things Jaguars must improve on to make a run in the playoffs

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the playoffs for the first time in five years, but oddsmakers don’t think their Cinderella story will end with a trip to the Super Bowl. Despite a five-game win streak to end the season and win the AFC South, the Jaguars are 50-to-1 to win the Super Bowl on BetMGM. Only the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Seattle Seahawks are the only three teams considered to be bigger long shots.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is how James Franklin voted in final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Big Ten had just three members finish in the final top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, but Penn State head coach James Franklin sure felt more were deserving of a spot in the top 25 at the end of the 2022 season. Franklin’s ballot in the coaches poll was released at the end of the season and it included two Big Ten teams that failed to reach the top 25. Penn State finished at no. 7 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following the conclusion of the bowl season. Michigan (no. 3) and Ohio State (no....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers DT Phil Hoskins lands with Chiefs

It appears as though the Kansas City Chiefs were a bit hungry, because they just got themselves a “Big Snacc.”. On Thursday, shortly after parting ways with the Carolina Panthers, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins landed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a deal to their practice squad. The second-year defender had his contract terminated by the Panthers on Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy