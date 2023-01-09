Watch: Massive great white shark rescued from net by fishermen

Surreal footage has surfaced showing commercial fishermen releasing a massive great white shark from a net alongside their boat.

The footage was posted to TikTok by Jason Stephens, whose bio reads: “Commercial fisherman from [Alaska] currently living in the Pacific Northwest.”

The footage was captured last month off Southern California, near Santa Cruz Island. (Click here to view the TikTok version.)

It shows the fishermen tugging the net alongside their boat and ultimately watching the weary predator spill over the net to freedom.

Stephens stated that the net was being used to catch squid.

The footage was copied by shark diver/conservationist Andy Brande Casagrande and shared to Instagram with the description: “Awesome to see these fishermen respecting & releasing this massive Great White Shark that was stuck in their net.”