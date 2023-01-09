ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Watch: Massive great white shark rescued from net by fishermen

By Pete Thomas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSqYy_0k8cLKyv00

Surreal footage has surfaced showing commercial fishermen releasing a massive great white shark from a net alongside their boat.

The footage was posted to TikTok by Jason Stephens, whose bio reads: “Commercial fisherman from [Alaska] currently living in the Pacific Northwest.”

The footage was captured last month off Southern California, near Santa Cruz Island. (Click here to view the TikTok version.)

It shows the fishermen tugging the net alongside their boat and ultimately watching the weary predator spill over the net to freedom.

Stephens stated that the net was being used to catch squid.

The footage was copied by shark diver/conservationist Andy Brande Casagrande and shared to Instagram with the description: “Awesome to see these fishermen respecting & releasing this massive Great White Shark that was stuck in their net.”

Comments / 9

Lola2you
3d ago

Great job by some great human beings. God bless them out there. The sea can be a dangerous place….❤️🙏🏼

Reply
3
Related
a-z-animals.com

See a Great White Shark Sneak Up on a Surfer and Land an Epic Photobomb

See a Great White Shark Sneak Up on a Surfer and Land an Epic Photobomb. There are surfing contests held all over the world every year where skilled surfers hope for incredible swells to show off their impressive skills. During the beloved San Onofre Surf Club contest of 2022, an uninvited guest makes an appearance.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Denver

Details emerge about woman killed in Hawaii shark attack

Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Just days before her death, Kristine  Allen wrote she was "following dreams" by learning to surf in Maui.Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.The U.S. Coast Guard, the Maui Fire Department and ocean rescue teams searched for the woman from the water and by sky to no avail, and the search was called...
BELLINGHAM, WA
News Tender

The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.

Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
natureworldnews.com

Florida Man Beats Shark to Death with Hammer [Video]

A Florida man was caught on a video hammering a juvenile shark to death at a Florida beach earlier this week. The incident received public backlash on social media and prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to investigate into the incident. Man Beats Shark with Hammer. YouTube...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy