Steam sets in-game concurrent player record

By Kyle Campbell
 4 days ago
Well, Steam is apparently more popular than ever, as the platform has set multiple concurrent user records this past weekend.

According to SteamDB, an astounding 10,284,568 active players were playing games on Sunday — shattering previous in-game records. (thanks, Eurogamer). Unsurprisingly, some of the most popular titles during this period were Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, Lost Ark, and Apex Legends.

Incredibly, Steam also had more than 33,078,963 online users on Sunday, setting a new all-time peak. That’s just counting people logged into the application, mind you – even if it’s still an impressive milestone. This record has been broken multiple times throughout the past year, most recently in October 2022, when just over 30 million users were online.

It’s unclear what’s causing these upticks, but the cold winter months here in North America usually keep more people inside playing video games. Regardless, the fact that there are almost as many Steam users at any given moment as there are people in Canada is wild.

The Steam Deck’s growing popularity might also have something to do with it. There were some supply shortages during the portable gaming PC’s launch last year, but you can order one these days without much trouble. Setting one up takes a bit of care, so checking out GLHF‘s setup guide is well worth it.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

