Riley County Arrest Report January 13
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. AGNES LORRINE MCGATHY, 41, Manhattan, Parole Violation; Bond $1,000. KORDELL LEON HARDING, 29, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $5,000. ANTWAJUANE JEROME MCNEIL, 29,...
Police ask for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
UPDATE: Riley Co. woman arrested after allegedly causing rear-end crash
Correction 4:00 p.m., Jan. 10: This story incorrectly posted the name of the arrested person in this story. A correction has been made to note: Kezia Shibler was arrested in this incident. RILEY COUNTY—Police arrested a Riley County woman after a 2-vehicle crash that occurred just after 8a.m. Monday in...
Kansas shoe store reports 175 pairs of shoes missing
A Salina shoe store is out more than $5,000 after 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen from a storage building behind the business. On Saturday, an employee of Brown's Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, who was attempting to put Christmas decorations into a storage building behind the business, discovered that someone had switched the lock on the building. That led to the discovery that 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes had been stolen from the building, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
2 Kansas women dead after wrong-way crash on I-70
GEARY COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by Kelly E. Clements, 32, Fort Riley, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 just outside of Marshall Army Airfield and struck a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gary T. May, 76, Milford, head-on.
1st ID headquarters and Division artillery troops are due to return home
1st Infantry Division Headquarters and Division Artillery troops that deployed to Poland in support of Operation Resolve will begin returning to Fort Riley next week. The information was provided by Steve Elmstrom, Director of Public Affairs. He said that the redeployments to the Post begin Monday and will continue for about a month in three or four groups. There will be welcome home ceremonies.
Game Warden: 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields
WASHINGTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after seven deer were left to lay dead in a field in Washington County. On January 4, a landowner reported at least five whitetail deer that had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in crop fields near Hanover Avenue and Yankee Road in Washington County, according to a social media report from Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.
Keystone operator must repay some, not all, tax dollars spent on oil spill
When the Keystone pipeline burst in rural Kansas last month, county workers rushed to build an emergency dam on Mill Creek. Meanwhile, federal agencies dispatched pipeline and environmental experts to the scene. And the state set about sampling water and searching for injured animals. All of this costs taxpayers —...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Chauncey Baxter!
Congratulations to Chauncey Baxter of Salina, the Week 18 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Chauncey, who scored 13 of 16 points, wins $100. Although the season is almost over, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win...
