Concordia, KS

Riley County Arrest Report January 13

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. AGNES LORRINE MCGATHY, 41, Manhattan, Parole Violation; Bond $1,000. KORDELL LEON HARDING, 29, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $5,000. ANTWAJUANE JEROME MCNEIL, 29,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Kansas shoe store reports 175 pairs of shoes missing

A Salina shoe store is out more than $5,000 after 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen from a storage building behind the business. On Saturday, an employee of Brown's Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, who was attempting to put Christmas decorations into a storage building behind the business, discovered that someone had switched the lock on the building. That led to the discovery that 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes had been stolen from the building, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
2 Kansas women dead after wrong-way crash on I-70

GEARY COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by Kelly E. Clements, 32, Fort Riley, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 just outside of Marshall Army Airfield and struck a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gary T. May, 76, Milford, head-on.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
1st ID headquarters and Division artillery troops are due to return home

1st Infantry Division Headquarters and Division Artillery troops that deployed to Poland in support of Operation Resolve will begin returning to Fort Riley next week. The information was provided by Steve Elmstrom, Director of Public Affairs. He said that the redeployments to the Post begin Monday and will continue for about a month in three or four groups. There will be welcome home ceremonies.
RILEY, KS
Game Warden: 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields

WASHINGTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after seven deer were left to lay dead in a field in Washington County. On January 4, a landowner reported at least five whitetail deer that had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in crop fields near Hanover Avenue and Yankee Road in Washington County, according to a social media report from Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Chauncey Baxter!

Congratulations to Chauncey Baxter of Salina, the Week 18 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Chauncey, who scored 13 of 16 points, wins $100. Although the season is almost over, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win...
SALINA, KS
Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

