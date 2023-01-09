Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Mercedes EQ Badging to Be Dropped by 2024
Since Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius fully plans on transforming the luxury automaker into an all-electric powerhouse by 2030, Kallenius decided to drop the EQ badging. The EQ badge was only ever used on hybrid or all-electric vehicles – and with Kallenius' plans to launch a full EV lineup by 2024, the EQ badging feels redundant.
US News and World Report
Tesla Motors Cuts Prices Across Its Lineup
Amid a fair amount of market turmoil, Tesla Motors has cut prices across the board on models in the U.S. and Europe, with the cuts as high as $21,000 (for the Model S Plaid) and 20% (for the Model Y). This move follows price cuts in China, which were not...
US News and World Report
Explainer: Why the U.S. Is Overhauling Its Marines on Japan's Okinawa
TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States plans to shake up its marine force on Japan's Okinawa islands as Tokyo undertakes its biggest military build up since World War Two that will double defence spending over five years to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands. Japan and the...
US News and World Report
Study Shows That Plug-In Hybrid Owners Aren't Plugging In
When a buyer selects a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) over a traditional gas car, one expects that they will take full advantage of its electric capabilities. After all, PHEVs are both better for the environment and a great money-saving opportunity. Why then has a study from the International Council on Clean Transportation found that many owners simply aren't plugging in their PHEVs?
US News and World Report
China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans
China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. [. READ:. China Sails Warships Near U.S. Territory ]. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global...
HDFC Bank, India's biggest private lender, says net profit jumps 18.5%
MUMBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS), India's largest private lender, on Saturday reported a 18.5% jump in net profit for the October-December quarter, aided by higher top-line and healthy loan growth.
US News and World Report
Investors Snap up Record $39 Billion Emerging Market Sovereign Bond Splurge
LONDON (Reuters) - Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak. The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than 20...
US News and World Report
Germany's Ties With China Could Change Fundamentally - SPD Leader
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would be forced to cut ties with China in the way it has with Russia should China attack Taiwan, the leader of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) told the weekly Die Zeit in comments published on Wednesday. Germany is working on a new China strategy...
US News and World Report
China Set for Historic Demographic Turn, Accelerated by COVID Traumas
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its "zero COVID" regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the balance tilted to...
US News and World Report
Germany Says Its Borrowing Rose in 2022 Due to Pandemic, Ukraine War
BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government's net borrowing rose to 115.4 billion euros ($124.5 billion) in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, but was lower than originally expected, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday. Last year, government borrowing was at its third-highest level in...
US News and World Report
Explainer-West Mulls Sending German Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under pressure to approve an increase in international military support for Kyiv by allowing the export of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Germany has resisted such a move so far, saying Western tanks should only be supplied to Ukraine if there...
US News and World Report
Puma Fighting Vehicle to Return to Key NATO Mission in First Half of 2023 - Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany expects to field Puma infantry fighting vehicles for a key NATO mission in the first half of 2023, its chief of defence said on Friday, after Berlin had to withdraw the Puma from the alliance's quick reaction force due to problems in a drill. "As soon...
US News and World Report
2024 Porsche 911 Spied With Slight Updates
Some quick glimpses of the newest Porsche 911 GT3 for the 2024 model year were recently captured by photographers who revealed some subtle yet distinctive changes to the design from earlier model years. When viewed from the front, the sports car is instantly recognizable as a 911 GT3, despite the...
US News and World Report
Mark Cuban's Pharmaceuticals Startup Ties up With RxPreferred
(Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans. Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs provides generic drugs through direct contracts with manufacturers and...
