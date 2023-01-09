ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mercedes EQ Badging to Be Dropped by 2024

Since Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius fully plans on transforming the luxury automaker into an all-electric powerhouse by 2030, Kallenius decided to drop the EQ badging. The EQ badge was only ever used on hybrid or all-electric vehicles – and with Kallenius' plans to launch a full EV lineup by 2024, the EQ badging feels redundant.
Tesla Motors Cuts Prices Across Its Lineup

Amid a fair amount of market turmoil, Tesla Motors has cut prices across the board on models in the U.S. and Europe, with the cuts as high as $21,000 (for the Model S Plaid) and 20% (for the Model Y). This move follows price cuts in China, which were not...
Explainer: Why the U.S. Is Overhauling Its Marines on Japan's Okinawa

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States plans to shake up its marine force on Japan's Okinawa islands as Tokyo undertakes its biggest military build up since World War Two that will double defence spending over five years to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands. Japan and the...
Study Shows That Plug-In Hybrid Owners Aren't Plugging In

When a buyer selects a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) over a traditional gas car, one expects that they will take full advantage of its electric capabilities. After all, PHEVs are both better for the environment and a great money-saving opportunity. Why then has a study from the International Council on Clean Transportation found that many owners simply aren't plugging in their PHEVs?
China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans

China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. [. READ:. China Sails Warships Near U.S. Territory ]. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global...
Investors Snap up Record $39 Billion Emerging Market Sovereign Bond Splurge

LONDON (Reuters) - Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak. The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than 20...
Germany's Ties With China Could Change Fundamentally - SPD Leader

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would be forced to cut ties with China in the way it has with Russia should China attack Taiwan, the leader of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) told the weekly Die Zeit in comments published on Wednesday. Germany is working on a new China strategy...
China Set for Historic Demographic Turn, Accelerated by COVID Traumas

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its "zero COVID" regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the balance tilted to...
Germany Says Its Borrowing Rose in 2022 Due to Pandemic, Ukraine War

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government's net borrowing rose to 115.4 billion euros ($124.5 billion) in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, but was lower than originally expected, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday. Last year, government borrowing was at its third-highest level in...
Explainer-West Mulls Sending German Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under pressure to approve an increase in international military support for Kyiv by allowing the export of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Germany has resisted such a move so far, saying Western tanks should only be supplied to Ukraine if there...
Puma Fighting Vehicle to Return to Key NATO Mission in First Half of 2023 - Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany expects to field Puma infantry fighting vehicles for a key NATO mission in the first half of 2023, its chief of defence said on Friday, after Berlin had to withdraw the Puma from the alliance's quick reaction force due to problems in a drill. "As soon...
2024 Porsche 911 Spied With Slight Updates

Some quick glimpses of the newest Porsche 911 GT3 for the 2024 model year were recently captured by photographers who revealed some subtle yet distinctive changes to the design from earlier model years. When viewed from the front, the sports car is instantly recognizable as a 911 GT3, despite the...
Mark Cuban's Pharmaceuticals Startup Ties up With RxPreferred

(Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans. Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs provides generic drugs through direct contracts with manufacturers and...

