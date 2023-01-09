GR Girls' Basketball Team Improves to 10-0 Following Win Over Nutley; Ridgers' Boys' Hoops Play Well in Two Close Setbacks

The Glen Ridge High girls' basketball team couldn't be off to a better start.

The 2022-2023 Ridgers improved its record to 10-0 after defeating Nutley, 47-28, on Jan. 7, in Glen Ridge.

Head coach Mike DelloRusso's team will be back in action on Jan. 10, when it plays host to Payne Tech, starting at 4 p.m. The Ridgers then travel to Verona, on Jan. 12, at 4 p.m. and visit Barringer, on Jan. 14, at 1 p.m.

DelloRusso is obviously pleased with his team's performance through 10 games.

"We have been playing good basketball," the coach said. "We have been very balanced, and are moving the ball well. We have many different options to score. The defense has been getting better every game. We are still young and improving, but the girls have been playing well."

Versus Nutley, the Ridgers were led by Savannah Steele, who had 23 points and eight rebounds as well as Riley O'Sullivan, who pulled down 20 rebounds and scored 10 points.

Allison Snyder had a strong all-around game. She had seven rebounds, five assists, five blocked shots, three steals and scored three points. Annabel Koss-Defrank had eight points, five rebounds and three steals.

On Jan. 5, the Ridgers defeated Newark Tech as Katie Powers scored 14 points along with six steals and five assists, Steele had nine points, O'Sullivan scored eight points and had four rebounds, and Olivia Gist had eight rebounds and scored four points.

"We were missing Katie Powers for the Nutley game, but she will be back for the game with Payne Tech," said DelloRusso.

BOYS BASKETBALL: The Ridgers lost close games to Science Park, 56-52, on Jan. 7 and Verona, 44-41, on Jan. 5.

Coach Rich Kennedy's squad will be at Belleville for a 7 p.m. game on Jan 10, then start a 3-game home stand when it welcomes West Essex, on Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. On Jan. 14, the Ridgers host Irvington in a noon time game and on Jan. 17, Newark Tech comes to town at 4 p.m.

Versus Science Park, the Ridgers were led by JD Pine, who scored 15 points. Jake Felty finished with 11 and Zach Koenetzi, Jacob Javier and Liam Feder scored eight points each for GR.

In the game against Verona, Pine had 13 points, Jake Machemer scored eight and Felty had six points.



