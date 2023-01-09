Registration for the Madison Area YMCA's Winter Session Opens Week of Jan 30

MADISON, NJ - During the Madison Council Meeting on Monday, January 9, Council President John Hoover announced that the Madison Chamber of Commerce is in the process of creating something new and different. A "Madopoly Game" will soon be available in Madison, according to Hoover. The game will feature local Madison businesses in a Monopoly Game format. There will be 500 games for sale. More details will be available soon. Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones

MADISON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO