Madison, NJ

Registration for the Madison Area YMCA's Winter Session Opens Week of Jan 30

By Susie Scholz
 4 days ago

Registration for the Madison Area YMCA's Winter Session programs is coming soon!

For more information visit https://madisonareaymca.org/2023.

Programs begin the week of January 30, 2023.

Priority Member Registration begins Monday, January 9 at 9AM and Open Registration for all begins Friday, January 13 at 9AM.

TAPinto.net

East Brunswick: Register for Winter Recreation Programs for Kids, Adults, and Seniors

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - On these gray January days, wouldn't be nice to have a little art in your life?  How about basketball?  Yoga?  The East Brunswick Department of Recreation and Parks has just the thing for those winter doldrums - a variety of classes and participation events that will jiggle your creativity or get you off the couch (no matter how comfy it looks!) Most classes begin next week, so get on it! From painting to Pilates, the choice it yours, but make it soon so that you don't miss a class. Looking for some exercise?  There's yoga, zumba, interval training, and fat burning. First, register with the township here. Second, Click here for complete information and a schedule of classes.  
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Register Your Child for Bordentown Little League This Weekend

BORDENTOWN, NJ — Is your child thinking about signing up for Little League? Now is the perfect time, as Bordentown Little League will be holding in-person registration this weekend for the 2023 Spring season.  Registration will be taking place on Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15 from 10AM to 12PM in the small meeting room of the Carslake Community Center, located at 207 Crosswicks Street in Bordentown City. Families can register their 4 through 12-year-olds for tee-ball, baseball and softball and save money, as Early Bird rates have been extended through the month of January.  Registration will close on February 15.  For more information about Bordentown Little League, including details about their upcoming winter clinics, visit https://www.bordentownlittleleague.com/.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Let's Talk Sugar: Healthy in 2023 Series at Middletown Township Public Library kicks off Jan. 19

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – There is an obesity epidemic in America, causing a multitude of health problems from heart disease, inflammation, and strokes, to diabetes and high cholesterol. And just when we need it most, the dynamic Middletown Township Public Library (MTPL) will begin its winter health food series for adults this month. It's never too late to start a healthy lifestyle and the New Year is always a great time to kick it off! The series begins with a Let’s Talk About Sugar program, in-person at the library on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Join presenter Francesca Locicero of "Let's Be Frank" Health & Life Coaching for...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Holy Trinity School to Hold Open House on Sunday, Jan. 29

WESTFIELD, NJ — Holy Trinity School at 336 First Street in Westfield will be holding an open house on Sunday, Jan. 29 that will include tours of the school and teacher meet and greets. The open house will start at 11:30 a.m. and conclude at 1:30 p.m. "Holy Trinity School provides opportunities for students to grow in faith, friendship, and academics," said Principal of Holy Trinty School, Dr. Adele Ellis. "These are the moments in which we 'teach more.'” Holy Trinity School is a Blue Ribbon School, a high standard for an elite group of schools throughout the nation. Holy Trinity is also Middle States Accredited, with all graduating eighth...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

What's Closed? What's Open on MLK Day? Will Garbage Day Change?

MERCER COUNTY, NJ  — On this year's observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day., Monday, January 16, Hamilton and Robbinsville township government offices as well as most Mercer County government offices will be closed. Be sure to take our your garbage though as normally scheduled Monday pick-up in Hamilton and Robbinsville will be happening.  The Robbinsville Library and Hamilton Public Library will be closed. However, with kids out of school and parents possibly off of school, there are plenty activities to do together.  The Mercer County Tennis Center will open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m  Mercer County Ice Skating Center will be open for senior...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Community Affairs and Resource Center with a location in Keyport: CARC to Host Wine Tasting Fundraiser Feb. 10

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ: Community Affairs Resource Center (CARC), with locations in Keyport, Asbury Park, Freehold, and Lakewood, is having a Wine Tasting Fundraiser, on February 10, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Restore by Coastal Habitat for Humanity, in Asbury Park. Music Entertainment for the Wine Tasting event is by Strumberry Pie. This important fundraiser event will be CARC'S key fundraiser in 2023. Attending guests will have a great time and at the same time will be giving back to those who need it most in Monmouth County. Tickets are $50. p.p.  RESERVE HERE.  Sponsorship Opportunities are Available:  CUPID $3000 HEARTS & FLOWERS $2000 LOVE KNOT $1500 HUGS & KISSES $1000 . FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL TARA 732.796.5305. Learn more about CARC click here.  CARC Fundraisers are FUN! READ THIS TAPINTO ARTICLE ABOUT CARC'S DISCO FUNDRAISER: CARC: Community Affairs and Resource Center Hosts Disco Ball. 'Oh What a Night'
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union County Expands Veterans Parking Program in 2023

Please read below for a press release issued by the Union County Board of County Commissioners regarding veterans parking: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:  Contact: Kelly Martins, 908-527-4419 Director, Office of Public Information Tina Casey, Deputy Director, 908-527-4346 Union County, NJ – January 13, 2023 -- The Union County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce that the Union County Veterans Parking program has expanded to 14 locations in 2023, where specially designated parking spots are reserved for veterans who display an official Union County Veterans Parking placard in their car. The program is administered by the Union County Office of Veteran’s Services and helps raise...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Health Department Offering No Cost Blood Pressure Screenings

MADISON, NJ -  The Madison Health Department is offering no cost blood pressure screenings to resdients. Blood Pressure monitoring is the primary tool you have to find out if your blood pressure is within your target range. The screenings will take place on the third Friday of each month from 10am - 11:30am January 20 February 17 March 17 April 21 May 19 June 16 The Madison Health Department is located at 50 Kings Road in Madison. Registration not required. Contact the health department at 973-680-4024 with any questions.
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: Later School Start Times Presentation in the Works, $60.5 Million for Clean Water, Feed the Frontlines at Nasdaq

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - The start of the year is bringing about lots of new policies at both the village council and board of education. Council members voted to introduce ordinances that fund $60.5 million in water treatment plants and board of education members requested a presentation of potential later school start times. Ridgewood's Feed the Frontlines rang the closing bell at Nasdaq, celebrating the work of more than 300 volunteers in providing meals to neighbors in need. The Ridgewood High School New Players are presenting their annual concert fundraiser this weekend. Stay up-to-date on these and other local stories at the links...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Something New and Exciting Is Coming Soon to Madison

MADISON, NJ -  During the Madison Council Meeting on Monday, January 9, Council President John Hoover announced that the Madison Chamber of Commerce is in the process of creating something new and different. A "Madopoly Game" will soon be available in Madison, according to Hoover. The game will feature local Madison businesses in a Monopoly Game format. There will be 500 games for sale. More details will be available soon.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones  
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Windows of Understanding Public Art Project Returns to New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – David Lago carefully ascended the ladder with a long strip of canvas in one hand and a glue gun in the other. With his high top Chuck Taylors securely balanced on the top rung, he placed a few drops of glue to the corners and pressed the canvas into place. The New Brunswick High School art teacher on Friday afternoon delicately then placed five more pieces into place on the interior windows of Barca City Café & Bar, facing out toward the passing pedestrians on Easton Avenue. The six-paneled “Bridging the Gap” art piece was created by Lago...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Downtown Westfield Hires New Executive Director from Plainfield. Is She Ready for The Politics?

WESTFIELD, NJ — The government entity that manages Westfield’s special improvement district has a new leader during a key time for the downtown.  Samantha Horning started in her role as executive director of Downtown Westfield Corporation Jan. 3, the agency announced. Her appointment, which was made by a search committee and without a public vote, follows the departure of the prior director seven months ago to lead another business improvement district. Horning is the Downtown Westfield Corp.'s third new chief executive since 2019.  Asked about the politics of Westfield, Horning was all business. “A big part of our job here is to make the town look...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway's Soup Stroll is this Saturday

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway's second Soup Stroll event of the month is this Saturday, January 14, 1-4 p.m. It is part of the city's Special Improvement District's (SID) events and programs. The Soup Stroll is an interactive event that includes sampling the soups of participating restaurants, taking a selfie of yourself enjoying your soup, and being entered into a drawing. To review the directions and guidelines for participation, click here. No registration is required for this free event. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

City of Summit Offices Closed in Observance of MLK Day, Jan. 16

SUMMIT, NJ - In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, City of Summit offices will be closed on January 16. The day ia also designated as a 'parking holiday' in Summit, with no fees required for on-street parking or parking in municipal lots and garages. Trash and recycling collections are not affected by the holiday, and will be operating on regular schedule the week of January 16 - 20.
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Executive DiVincenzo Announces the Replacement of the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield is Complete

Bloomfield, NJ – On Thursday, January 12th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that the project to replace the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield with a new structure has been completed. The bridge modernization was included in a larger project to replace four culverts and bridges throughout Essex County. It is part of the County Executive’s ongoing initiative to modernize infrastructure and enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists. “Residents rely on our County bridges and roads to get to work, go to school and travel about their daily routines. It has been my ongoing priority to ensure that our infrastructure...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Friday, Jan. 13: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Friday, Jan. 13. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. Hillcrest Ave. from East Front St. to E.2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM Grant Ave. / South 2nd St. 7 AM — 4 PM George St. at Sumner Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM West End Ave. at West Front St. 9 AM — 4 PM Leland Ave. / East Front St. 8 AM — 4 PM 1000 block South 2nd St. 8 AM — 12 PM 1375 South Ave. 8 AM — 12 PM
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

8 Short Hills Residents Make Dean's List at Lehigh University

BETHLEHEM, PA -- Eight Short Hills residents are on Lehigh University's Fall 2022 Dean's List. Students must earn a scholastic average of 3.6 or higher while taking at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses to be on the list. Here are the student's names: Ethan Barishaw  Jordana Bell   Ross Bell  Keith Cheung   Claire Kirshenbaum Julia Marx  Taylor Nemet  Jack Schob   Congratulations and great work!
BETHLEHEM, PA
TAPinto.net

Borough to Hold Martin Luther King Jr. Day Flag Raising Ceremony on January 16

ROSELLE, NJ - Join Mayor Shaw, the Borough council and the Department of Recreation for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day flag raising ceremony. The event will be held at Roselle Borough Hall, 210 Chestnut St., on January 16 at 10:00 am.  For more information regarding this event, contact Melanie Daniels at mdaniels@boroughofroselle.com or Rodney Tibbs at rtibbs@boroughofroselle.com. Roselle Borough Hall will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of the holiday.        
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

