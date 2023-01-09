ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris Plains, NJ

Winter Sale at Terry's Pet Stop in Morris Plains

By Susie Scholz
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

It's Winter!!!! Check out Terry's Pet Stop's Winter Sale.... All winter protection products are 10% off! Just bring in or mention the ad below.

TAPinto.net

Register Your Child for Bordentown Little League This Weekend

BORDENTOWN, NJ — Is your child thinking about signing up for Little League? Now is the perfect time, as Bordentown Little League will be holding in-person registration this weekend for the 2023 Spring season.  Registration will be taking place on Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15 from 10AM to 12PM in the small meeting room of the Carslake Community Center, located at 207 Crosswicks Street in Bordentown City. Families can register their 4 through 12-year-olds for tee-ball, baseball and softball and save money, as Early Bird rates have been extended through the month of January.  Registration will close on February 15.  For more information about Bordentown Little League, including details about their upcoming winter clinics, visit https://www.bordentownlittleleague.com/.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick: Register for Winter Recreation Programs for Kids, Adults, and Seniors

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - On these gray January days, wouldn't be nice to have a little art in your life?  How about basketball?  Yoga?  The East Brunswick Department of Recreation and Parks has just the thing for those winter doldrums - a variety of classes and participation events that will jiggle your creativity or get you off the couch (no matter how comfy it looks!) Most classes begin next week, so get on it! From painting to Pilates, the choice it yours, but make it soon so that you don't miss a class. Looking for some exercise?  There's yoga, zumba, interval training, and fat burning. First, register with the township here. Second, Click here for complete information and a schedule of classes.  
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Community Affairs and Resource Center with a location in Keyport: CARC to Host Wine Tasting Fundraiser Feb. 10

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ: Community Affairs Resource Center (CARC), with locations in Keyport, Asbury Park, Freehold, and Lakewood, is having a Wine Tasting Fundraiser, on February 10, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Restore by Coastal Habitat for Humanity, in Asbury Park. Music Entertainment for the Wine Tasting event is by Strumberry Pie. This important fundraiser event will be CARC'S key fundraiser in 2023. Attending guests will have a great time and at the same time will be giving back to those who need it most in Monmouth County. Tickets are $50. p.p.  RESERVE HERE.  Sponsorship Opportunities are Available:  CUPID $3000 HEARTS & FLOWERS $2000 LOVE KNOT $1500 HUGS & KISSES $1000 . FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL TARA 732.796.5305. Learn more about CARC click here.  CARC Fundraisers are FUN! READ THIS TAPINTO ARTICLE ABOUT CARC'S DISCO FUNDRAISER: CARC: Community Affairs and Resource Center Hosts Disco Ball. 'Oh What a Night'
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Let's Talk Sugar: Healthy in 2023 Series at Middletown Township Public Library kicks off Jan. 19

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – There is an obesity epidemic in America, causing a multitude of health problems from heart disease, inflammation, and strokes, to diabetes and high cholesterol. And just when we need it most, the dynamic Middletown Township Public Library (MTPL) will begin its winter health food series for adults this month. It's never too late to start a healthy lifestyle and the New Year is always a great time to kick it off! The series begins with a Let’s Talk About Sugar program, in-person at the library on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Join presenter Francesca Locicero of "Let's Be Frank" Health & Life Coaching for...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Where to get your Belmar Bagel Fix on National Bagel Day

BELMAR, NJ — This Sunday, January 15 marks National Bagel Day. While it’s recognized across the country, the day hits home for New Jerseyans especially, since it’s well known we have some of the best bagels in the world.  According to Grubhub, the mobile food delivery service, New Jersey had the highest percentage of bagel orders out of all 50 states in 2020. Following New Jersey were Maryland, Rhode Island, Florida, and Oregon.  The question often asked is ‘What makes a Jersey bagel so much better?’ The short answer: our water. More specifically, however, New Jersey has “soft water,” meaning it has...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Alfalfa Application to be Heard by Hoboken Planning Board

HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Planning Board will hear an application by Alfalfa restaurant to expand to an additional location at 150 Newark Street, the location previously occupied by Sobsey's Grocery until it closed in 2016 and later Ma's Gourmet until it closed last year. Co-Founder of Alfalfa, Dan Sobsey is the son of Michael Sobsey, the founder of Sobsey's Grocery. Alfalfa is known for its variety of salad options, breakfast burritos, gluten-free doughnuts, coffee and drinks. Alfalfa currently serves customers at their first Hoboken location formerly occupied by Schnackenberg's Luncheonette in uptown Hoboken at 11th and Washington Streets, as well as in Jersey City and locations in California.  The application appears on the agenda for the meeting, which will be held virtually on January 17 at 6 p.m See more information here.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: Later School Start Times Presentation in the Works, $60.5 Million for Clean Water, Feed the Frontlines at Nasdaq

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - The start of the year is bringing about lots of new policies at both the village council and board of education. Council members voted to introduce ordinances that fund $60.5 million in water treatment plants and board of education members requested a presentation of potential later school start times. Ridgewood's Feed the Frontlines rang the closing bell at Nasdaq, celebrating the work of more than 300 volunteers in providing meals to neighbors in need. The Ridgewood High School New Players are presenting their annual concert fundraiser this weekend. Stay up-to-date on these and other local stories at the links...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Resident Asks: How Much Will Princeton Save from New Trash System?

Princeton, NJ – Who can resist a little more trash talk? In response to our story of January 12, we have a letter to the editor to share, an informative response from town hall, and some more ideas for those old trash carts that will no longer be useful for trash collection starting February 1. First the letter: To the Editor: So let me get this straight: I am now required to use a larger trash can, which may or may not fit comfortably on the side of my Maple Street house, in which a microchip has been implanted to track my...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway's Soup Stroll is this Saturday

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway's second Soup Stroll event of the month is this Saturday, January 14, 1-4 p.m. It is part of the city's Special Improvement District's (SID) events and programs. The Soup Stroll is an interactive event that includes sampling the soups of participating restaurants, taking a selfie of yourself enjoying your soup, and being entered into a drawing. To review the directions and guidelines for participation, click here. No registration is required for this free event. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fair Lawn to Receive $3.4M to Remediate Drinking Water Contaminants and Keep Pipes Lead Free

FAIR LAWN, NJ - The borough will receive federal funds to assist in the clean-up of water contaminants, according to an announcement orchestrated through Congressman Josh Gottheimer's office. On Friday, January 13, Gottheimer joined borough water technicians and Deputy Mayor Cristina Cutrone to announce the $3.8 million in federal funds, which in part come from the federal infrastructure bill. Cutrone said one of her top priorities as a council member is "to ensure the safety of the residents," and she said that began in 2018 when the borough received $19.5 million from the Environmental Protection Agency to assist with water contamination clean-up. Government officials...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Health Department Offering No Cost Blood Pressure Screenings

MADISON, NJ -  The Madison Health Department is offering no cost blood pressure screenings to resdients. Blood Pressure monitoring is the primary tool you have to find out if your blood pressure is within your target range. The screenings will take place on the third Friday of each month from 10am - 11:30am January 20 February 17 March 17 April 21 May 19 June 16 The Madison Health Department is located at 50 Kings Road in Madison. Registration not required. Contact the health department at 973-680-4024 with any questions.
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Something New and Exciting Is Coming Soon to Madison

MADISON, NJ -  During the Madison Council Meeting on Monday, January 9, Council President John Hoover announced that the Madison Chamber of Commerce is in the process of creating something new and different. A "Madopoly Game" will soon be available in Madison, according to Hoover. The game will feature local Madison businesses in a Monopoly Game format. There will be 500 games for sale. More details will be available soon.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones  
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Executive DiVincenzo Announces the Replacement of the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield is Complete

Bloomfield, NJ – On Thursday, January 12th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that the project to replace the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield with a new structure has been completed. The bridge modernization was included in a larger project to replace four culverts and bridges throughout Essex County. It is part of the County Executive’s ongoing initiative to modernize infrastructure and enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists. “Residents rely on our County bridges and roads to get to work, go to school and travel about their daily routines. It has been my ongoing priority to ensure that our infrastructure...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Project Senior Week Holding MacBook Pro Raffle

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Maybe Friday the 13th will be a lucky day for someone buying a MacBook Pro raffle ticket. Project Senior Week is holding a raffle with the grand prize being a 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro. Tickets are $5 each and all the proceeds go to support Spotswood High School's Class of 2023's Senior Week activities. Senior Week has been a Chargers' tradition since 1992. Raffle tickets can be purchased from any Spotswood High School senior or by emailing shsseniorweek2023@gmail.com. Cash or check made payable to the Spotswood Education Foundation is accepted as payment.  A winner will be announced at Project Senior Week's Pocketbook Bingo on Friday, February 10. Raffle ticket holders do not need to be present to win. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union County Expands Veterans Parking Program in 2023

Please read below for a press release issued by the Union County Board of County Commissioners regarding veterans parking: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:  Contact: Kelly Martins, 908-527-4419 Director, Office of Public Information Tina Casey, Deputy Director, 908-527-4346 Union County, NJ – January 13, 2023 -- The Union County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce that the Union County Veterans Parking program has expanded to 14 locations in 2023, where specially designated parking spots are reserved for veterans who display an official Union County Veterans Parking placard in their car. The program is administered by the Union County Office of Veteran’s Services and helps raise...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Actor Kelsey Grammer Brings ‘Cheers’ to Metuchen Pub

METUCHEN, NJ — This week, it was "Frasier Crane" pouring the beers, rather than ordering them, in a place where everybody knew his name as actor Kelsey Grammer showed up at Metuchen's Hailey’s Harp & Pub to promote his craft beers, and encourage people to shed their COVID-19 concerns about patronizing restaurants and bars Grammer – best known as Dr. Frasier Crane from “Cheers” and its spin-off “Frasier” – spent a few hours behind the bar at Hailey’s Harp & Pub on Tuesday night, pouring pints of his Faith American Beer, signing autographs, and taking pictures with fans. The sitcom celebrity’s visit...
METUCHEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Firefighting Drill Coming Sunday at Doomed Roxbury Building

ROXBURY, NJ - A fire training exercise will take place Sunday morning in Landing, said officials today, "alerting the public not to be alarmed by the sight of emergency first responders, flashing lights and even smoke." The drill will take place at the former Lakeside Billiards building, at 105 Lakeside Boulevard near the Landing Road Bridge, from 9 a.m. to noon this Sunday. The empty building, purchased by Morris County in preparation for the upcoming replacement of the bridge and upgrades to the intersection, will subsequently be razed along with several other structures. "Fire trucks and personnel will be on site, entering the building, and exiting...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Jersey Anchor Property Tax Relief Deadline Extended Again to February 28

NEW JERSEY, NJ - Residents of Scotch Plains and Fanwood now have more time to apply for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program as the application has been extended once again to February 28. To apply, visit the Division of Taxation’s website. The state has also established an ANCHOR hotline at 1-888-238–1233. The ANCHOR program will provide up to $1,500 to homeowners with 2019 gross incomes up to $150,000, and up to $1,000 for those with gross incomes of between $150,000 and $250,000 in that year. ANCHOR is also an important program for the tenants, who can receive $450 if their gross income was $150,000 or less in 2019.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
